Multi LimitStop EA

3.5

Multi LimitStop EA ( MT5 )

This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click.
This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.

So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, accurate and  efficient.


Main Purposes

  • Automation Pending orders grid style trading.
  • Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:
    • fast
    • accurate
    • efficient
  • Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.
  • Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.
  • Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.
  • Make work easier and faster.
  • Automation for setup Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Manage average Take Profit.


EA Input Parameters

  1. Lots - default is 0.01.
  2. Increase Lots step - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase.
  3. Max Pending Orders - max order per click button
  4. Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order.
  5. Step between Orders - distance between order to next order / next level
  6. TakeProfit in Points - Take Profit level in units of the price chart
  7. Stoploss in Points - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart
  8. UseTrailing - if True, Trailing will be activated. If False, Trailing is disabled.
  9. TrailingStop - distance from the current price in points to set Trailing Stop (Stop Loss).
  10. MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0.
  11. EaComment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything as you wish
  12. UseSound - sound of button when complete operation
  13. ColorSell - color for SELL button.
  14. ColorBuy - color for BUY button
  15. ColorClose - color for CLOSE button

How it works ? see the video below


Reviews 6
Noval Qadafi
137
Noval Qadafi 2026.06.02 11:22 
 

Halo, saya sebelumnya sudah membeli Multi LimitStop EA. Sekarang EA tidak berfungsi. Mohon bantuannya..

skyparc
387
skyparc 2021.09.12 12:09 
 

One of the best tool on the market! It is very usefull and easy to use. I have it also on Meta4 version.

PaulandSarahsTradingTrust
29
PaulandSarahsTradingTrust 2024.03.22 05:52 
 

Have installed and commenced using the application on a demo account. Will comment in two weeks and then a month. Installation is pretty much automated. An updated description of version 1.5 would be useful (the current screen shots are of an earlier version). Also some clarification on the input values ie the Distance and Step values are in Points....etc Thus far it seems to work as designed. I will share the trading strategy later if it proves successful.

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Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Roman Zhitnik
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Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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MultiLimitStop EA Demo
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA (TRIAL VERSION) is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient A
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MultiLimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient Automation of cl
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Noval Qadafi
137
Noval Qadafi 2026.06.02 11:22 
 

Halo, saya sebelumnya sudah membeli Multi LimitStop EA. Sekarang EA tidak berfungsi. Mohon bantuannya..

FOREXHUB001
37
FOREXHUB001 2024.10.25 13:59 
 

Not working and the creator is not active

PaulandSarahsTradingTrust
29
PaulandSarahsTradingTrust 2024.03.22 05:52 
 

Have installed and commenced using the application on a demo account. Will comment in two weeks and then a month. Installation is pretty much automated. An updated description of version 1.5 would be useful (the current screen shots are of an earlier version). Also some clarification on the input values ie the Distance and Step values are in Points....etc Thus far it seems to work as designed. I will share the trading strategy later if it proves successful.

Jon Khakhlary
25
Jon Khakhlary 2023.04.17 13:33 
 

useful tool.

skyparc
387
skyparc 2021.09.12 12:09 
 

One of the best tool on the market! It is very usefull and easy to use. I have it also on Meta4 version.

酒井 英樹
846
酒井 英樹 2020.05.12 11:47 
 

エラーが出て動作しない

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