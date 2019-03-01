Multi LimitStop EA
- Utilities
-
Siti LatifahMql4 / Mql5 programmer (EA,Indicator,Scripts)
Experience in forex for 15 more years
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 14 April 2023
- Activations: 8
Multi LimitStop EA ( MT5 )
This EA is designed for automatic placing
of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop)
including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one
button click.
This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.
So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, accurate and efficient.
Main Purposes
- Automation Pending orders grid style trading.
- Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:
- fast
- accurate
- efficient
- Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.
- Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.
- Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.
- Make work easier and faster.
- Automation for setup Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- Manage average Take Profit.
EA Input Parameters
- Lots - default is 0.01.
- Increase Lots step - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase.
- Max Pending Orders - max order per click button
- Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order.
- Step between Orders - distance between order to next order / next level
- TakeProfit in Points - Take Profit level in units of the price chart
- Stoploss in Points - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart
- UseTrailing - if True, Trailing will be activated. If False, Trailing is disabled.
- TrailingStop - distance from the current price in points to set Trailing Stop (Stop Loss).
- MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0.
- EaComment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything as you wish
- UseSound - sound of button when complete operation
- ColorSell - color for SELL button.
- ColorBuy - color for BUY button
- ColorClose - color for CLOSE button
How it works ? see the video below
Halo, saya sebelumnya sudah membeli Multi LimitStop EA. Sekarang EA tidak berfungsi. Mohon bantuannya..