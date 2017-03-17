Lot Size Risk Manager

Why do you need this script?

If you place lots of orders and re-calculate your risk for every order you placed, you definitely need such a script.

This script places one or (optional) two different orders with the following script inputs.


Utility parameters

  • Operation Type - "Buy","Sell","Buylimit","Selllimit","Buystop","Sellstop"
  • Price - Entry price of the order(s).
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss of the order(s).
  • Take Profit 1 - Take Profit of the first order.
  • Take Profit 2 - Take Profit of the second order. (optional)
  • Risk Ratio % - Places new order(s) according to this Risk Ratio (%) of Free Margin
  • Comment - this comment will be displayed on the orders of the Trade window.


Calculation Example

Assume we need to open an order NZDJPY

  • Price: 81.720
  • Stop Loss: 80.900
  • Risk pips: 81.720 - 80.900 = 820 pips. (x)
  • Free Margin: 1280 $
  • Risk Ratio %: %2
  • Risk Amount: 1280 $ * %2 = 25.6 $ (y)
  • Ask (USDJPY): 113.672 (z)

Lot = (y * z) / ( x * contract size(NZDJPY) )

If Only Take Profit 1 is determined lot value is equal to above calculated Lot.

If Take Profit 1 & Take Profit 2 are determined 2 positions are placed with Lot / 2 and have the same Stop Loss values.

It is totally free, no time, no lot, no parity etc. limitations.

Please report any bug issue or free development request (volkanyurci@gmail.com) upon your needs.

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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Easy TrailingStop
Volkan Yurci
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If you need to follow more than 1 open position , you would ike to use this simple TrailingStop EA. Input 1 You have 4 options to set the TrailingStop , Follow the positions of the graph's symbol. Follow a position that has a given ticket number. Follow the positions that has a given Magic number. Follow All the positions. Input 2 Ticket Number ( if 2nd option is selected as input 1) Input 3 Magic Number ( if 3rd option is selected as input 1) Input 4 Trailing Stop amount in Pips  Input 5 2
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Jessy
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Jessy 2019.08.08 23:16 
 

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jagorz
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jagorz 2018.01.22 16:51 
 

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