Lot Size Risk Manager

Why do you need this script?

If you place lots of orders and re-calculate your risk for every order you placed, you definitely need such a script.

This script places one or (optional) two different orders with the following script inputs.





Utility parameters

Operation Type - "Buy","Sell","Buylimit","Selllimit","Buystop","Sellstop"

"Buy","Sell","Buylimit","Selllimit","Buystop","Sellstop" Price - Entry price of the order(s).

Entry price of the order(s). Stop Loss - Stop Loss of the order(s).

Stop Loss of the order(s). Take Profit 1 - Take Profit of the first order.

Take Profit of the first order. Take Profit 2 - Take Profit of the second order. (optional)

Take Profit of the second order. (optional) Risk Ratio % - Places new order(s) according to this Risk Ratio (%) of Free Margin

Places new order(s) according to this Risk Ratio (%) of Free Margin Comment - this comment will be displayed on the orders of the Trade window.





Calculation Example

Assume we need to open an order NZDJPY

Price : 81.720

: 81.720 Stop Loss : 80.900

: 80.900 Risk pips: 81.720 - 80.900 = 820 pips. (x)

Free Margin: 1280 $

Risk Ratio % : %2

: %2 Risk Amount: 1280 $ * %2 = 25.6 $ (y)

Ask (USDJPY): 113.672 (z)

Lot = (y * z) / ( x * contract size(NZDJPY) )

If Only Take Profit 1 is determined lot value is equal to above calculated Lot.

If Take Profit 1 & Take Profit 2 are determined 2 positions are placed with Lot / 2 and have the same Stop Loss values.

It is totally free, no time, no lot, no parity etc. limitations.

Please report any bug issue or free development request (volkanyurci@gmail.com) upon your needs.