Easy TrailingStop
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 7 April 2019
If you need to follow more than 1 open position , you would ike to use this simple TrailingStop EA.
Input 1
You have 4 options to set the TrailingStop ,
- Follow the positions of the graph's symbol.
- Follow a position that has a given ticket number.
- Follow the positions that has a given Magic number.
- Follow All the positions.
Input 2
Ticket Number ( if 2nd option is selected as input 1)
Input 4
Magic Number ( if 3rd option is selected as input 1)
Trailing Stop amount in Pips
Input 5
2 Options are displayed
- Positive Profits
- All Profits
If Positive Profits is selected , Trailing Stop is applied just for them.
If All Profits is selected , Trailing Stop is applied both positive and negative profit positions.
It is totally free, no time, no lot, no parity etc. limitations.
Please report any bug issue or free development request (volkanyurci@gmail.com) upon your needs.