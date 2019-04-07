Easy TrailingStop

If you need to follow more than 1 open position , you would ike to use this simple TrailingStop EA.


Input 1

You have 4 options to set the TrailingStop ,

    1. Follow the positions of the graph's symbol.
    2. Follow a position that has a given ticket number.
    3. Follow the positions that has a given Magic number.
    4. Follow All the positions.

Input 2

Ticket Number ( if 2nd option is selected as input 1)

Input 3

Magic Number ( if 3rd option is selected as input 1)

Input 4

Trailing Stop amount in Pips 

Input 5

2 Options are displayed 

  1. Positive Profits 
  2. All Profits

If  Positive Profits is selected , Trailing Stop is applied just for them. 

If All Profits is selected , Trailing Stop is applied both positive and negative profit positions.


It is totally free, no time, no lot, no parity etc. limitations.

Please report any bug issue or free development request (volkanyurci@gmail.com) upon your needs.





























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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Lot Size Risk Manager
Volkan Yurci
Utilities
Why do you need this script? If you place lots of orders and re-calculate your risk for every order you placed, you definitely need such a script. This script places one or (optional) two different orders with the following script inputs. Utility parameters Operation Type - "Buy","Sell","Buylimit","Selllimit","Buystop","Sellstop" Price - Entry price of the order(s). Stop Loss - Stop Loss of the order(s). Take Profit 1 - Take Profit of the first order. Take Profit 2 - Take Profit of the second o
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