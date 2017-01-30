MT4 Drawer

5

MT5 version available here: MT5 Drawer.

This tool allows you to draw on the chart using keyboard shortcuts. It also provides some custom drawing tools for your convenience.

You can configure 3 variants for each tool (6 for advanced patterns), which you will be able to choose from dashboard. There is also, a possibility to define up to 30 quick access keys that skips the dashboard step and goes straight to drawing.

Here are the list of supported tools:

  • Advanced Pattern - draws two triangles
  • Risk Reward - draws two rectangles and displays risk to reward ratio
  • Impulse move - draws colored line according to impulse move strength
  • Elliott Wave - draws multiple lines
  • Arrow
  • Triangle
  • Line
  • Ray
  • Rectangle
  • Ellipse
  • Fibonacci Retracement
  • Fibonacci Extension
  • Label - typable
  • Text - typable
  • Vertical Line
  • Horizontal Line
  • Channel
  • Trend By Angle
  • Linear Regression
  • Standard Deviation
  • Gann Line
  • Gann Fan
  • Gann Grid
  • Fibonacci Time Zones
  • Fibonacci Fan
  • Fibonacci Arcs
  • Fibonacci Channel
  • Andrews Pitchfork
  • Cycle Lines


Parameters

MT4 drawer

  • Default snapping sensitivity (pixels) (default: 10) - If chart object point distance from high / low does not exceed this value, it snaps the point to that high / low. Each tool can have it's own sensitivity. If tool sensitivity is set to 0 - it uses this value.

Dashboard

  • Show dashboard key (default: D) - Keyboard key to show dashboard.
  • Dashboard driver (default: Label dashboard driver) - Dashboard driver to be used: comment or label.

Dashboard - Label driver

  • Title color (default: DarkSlateGray) - Dashboard title color
  • Text color (default: DimGray) - Dashboard text (tool name) color
  • Key text color (default: Red) - Dashboard text (binded key) color

Other parameters are used to define quick access keys, variant choosing keys, tool choosing keys and all available configuration (3 variants each) for each tool.


Additional notes

  • To cancel drawing press Escape key.
  • You can type on Label and Text tools before clicking on chart to save their position.
    • To toggle letter case (a/A), just click Shift key once (it acts as a caps lock).
    • To type a space use Ctrl (as Space key triggers MT4 search input).
    • You don't need to delete "Type text..." text. Just start typing.
  • When you choose a variant to draw, it will only appear on chart when mouse is first moved (due to MT4 limitations).
  • To clean up your dashboard, disable tool you don't use (set their key to "Disabled").

If you encounter any bugs or have a feature request, leave a comment.

Reviews 7
kishore8460
353
kishore8460 2024.07.10 23:41 
 

I Bought this indicator 2 days ago and downloaded to MT4 today on 10/07/2024, this indicator is working

Gejjer
277
Gejjer 2021.05.12 17:17 
 

essential tool for manual marking up of charts. Well done to the developer!!! :-)

Michael Tamilio
221
Michael Tamilio 2019.05.24 02:41 
 

This is how MT4 should have been made in the first place. Ernestas is a genius! Thank you for this fantastic drawing tool!

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Lot calculator tool
Ernestas Kvedaras
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MetaTrader 5 ported version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool MT5 . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even, manually test strategies and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even S
MT5 Drawer
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MetaTrader 4 version is available here: MT4 Drawer . This tool allows you to draw on the chart using keyboard shortcuts. It also provides some custom drawing tools for your convenience. You can configure 3 variants for each tool (6 for advanced patterns), which you will be able to choose from dashboard. There is also, a possibility to define up to 30 quick access keys that skips the dashboard step and goes straight to drawing. Here are the list of supported tools: Advanced Pattern - draws two t
Lot calculator tool MT5
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More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
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kishore8460
353
kishore8460 2024.07.10 23:41 
 

I Bought this indicator 2 days ago and downloaded to MT4 today on 10/07/2024, this indicator is working

Gejjer
277
Gejjer 2021.05.12 17:17 
 

essential tool for manual marking up of charts. Well done to the developer!!! :-)

Michael Tamilio
221
Michael Tamilio 2019.05.24 02:41 
 

This is how MT4 should have been made in the first place. Ernestas is a genius! Thank you for this fantastic drawing tool!

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2018.10.10 11:20 
 

This does everything you expect and more including a choice of mocca, perculated, instant, Milo, hot chocolate, Irish coffee, brown, white or carrot sugar, skim, full cream or goat's milk... your imagination is the limit. No need to search further, this is THE drawing tool for MT4. Exceptional, especially considering the cost.

4example
245
4example 2018.02.10 23:31 
 

REALLY, REALLY amazing. Ernesto, you reinvented the way MT4 looks and behaves. These tools are a must for any trader. A big selection of tools with a developer that is more than interested to improve a work already exceptional.Not just 5 stars, a big portion of the sky!

4xhumble
122
4xhumble 2018.01.23 18:10 
 

New version more compatible for all traders, harmonics is never get easy before!

Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2018.01.04 18:29 
 

This has made my analysis on MT4 easy. I can now post trade setups easily adding pro features without stress. Thanks a lot for this Ernestas.

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