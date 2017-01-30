MT5 version available here: MT5 Drawer.

This tool allows you to draw on the chart using keyboard shortcuts. It also provides some custom drawing tools for your convenience.

You can configure 3 variants for each tool (6 for advanced patterns), which you will be able to choose from dashboard. There is also, a possibility to define up to 30 quick access keys that skips the dashboard step and goes straight to drawing.

Here are the list of supported tools:

Advanced Pattern - draws two triangles

Risk Reward - draws two rectangles and displays risk to reward ratio

Impulse move - draws colored line according to impulse move strength

Elliott Wave - draws multiple lines

Arrow

Triangle

Line

Ray

Rectangle

Ellipse

Fibonacci Retracement

Fibonacci Extension

Label - typable

Text - typable

Vertical Line

Horizontal Line

Channel

Trend By Angle

Linear Regression

Standard Deviation

Gann Line

Gann Fan

Gann Grid

Fibonacci Time Zones

Fibonacci Fan

Fibonacci Arcs

Fibonacci Channel

Andrews Pitchfork

Cycle Lines





Parameters

MT4 drawer

Default snapping sensitivity (pixels) (default: 10) - If chart object point distance from high / low does not exceed this value, it snaps the point to that high / low. Each tool can have it's own sensitivity. If tool sensitivity is set to 0 - it uses this value.

Dashboard

Show dashboard key (default: D) - Keyboard key to show dashboard.

Dashboard driver (default: Label dashboard driver) - Dashboard driver to be used: comment or label.

Dashboard - Label driver

Title color (default: DarkSlateGray) - Dashboard title color

Text color (default: DimGray) - Dashboard text (tool name) color

Key text color (default: Red) - Dashboard text (binded key) color

Other parameters are used to define quick access keys, variant choosing keys, tool choosing keys and all available configuration (3 variants each) for each tool.





Additional notes

To cancel drawing press Escape key.

You can type on Label and Text tools before clicking on chart to save their position.

To toggle letter case (a/A), just click Shift key once (it acts as a caps lock).



To type a space use Ctrl (as Space key triggers MT4 search input).



You don't need to delete "Type text..." text. Just start typing.

When you choose a variant to draw, it will only appear on chart when mouse is first moved (due to MT4 limitations).

To clean up your dashboard, disable tool you don't use (set their key to "Disabled").

If you encounter any bugs or have a feature request, leave a comment.