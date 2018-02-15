MT5 Drawer

5

MetaTrader 4 version is available here: MT4 Drawer.

This tool allows you to draw on the chart using keyboard shortcuts. It also provides some custom drawing tools for your convenience.

You can configure 3 variants for each tool (6 for advanced patterns), which you will be able to choose from dashboard. There is also, a possibility to define up to 30 quick access keys that skips the dashboard step and goes straight to drawing.

Here are the list of supported tools:

  • Advanced Pattern - draws two triangles (with letters and ratios)
  • Risk Reward - draws two rectangles and displays risk to reward ratio
  • Impulse move - draws colored line according to impulse move strength
  • Elliott Wave - draws multiple lines
  • Arrow
  • Triangle
  • Line
  • Ray
  • Rectangle
  • Ellipse
  • Fibonacci Retracement
  • Fibonacci Extension
  • Label - typable
  • Text - typable
  • Vertical Line
  • Horizontal Line
  • Channel
  • Trend By Angle
  • Linear Regression
  • Standard Deviation
  • Gann Line
  • Gann Fan
  • Gann Grid
  • Fibonacci Time Zones
  • Fibonacci Fan
  • Fibonacci Arcs
  • Fibonacci Channel
  • Andrews Pitchfork
  • Cycle Lines


Parameters

MT4 drawer

  • Default snapping sensitivity (pixels) (default: 10) - If chart object point distance from high / low does not exceed this value, it snaps the point to that high / low. Each tool can have it's own sensitivity. If tool sensitivity is set to 0 - it uses this value.

Dashboard

  • Show dashboard key (default: D) - Keyboard key to show dashboard.
  • Dashboard driver (default: Label dashboard driver) - Dashboard driver to be used: comment or label.

Dashboard - Label driver

  • Title color (default: DarkSlateGray) - Dashboard title color
  • Text color (default: DimGray) - Dashboard text (tool name) color
  • Key text color (default: Red) - Dashboard text (binded key) color

Other parameters are used to define quick access keys, variant choosing keys, tool choosing keys and all available configuration (3 variants each) for each tool.


Additional notes

  • To cancel drawing press Escape key.
  • You can type on Label and Text tools before clicking on chart to save their position.
    • To toggle letter case (a/A), just click Shift key once (it acts as a caps lock).
    • To type a space use Ctrl (as Space key triggers MT4 search input).
    • You don't need to delete "Type text..." text. Just start typing.
  • To clean up your dashboard, disable tool you don't use (set their key to "Disabled").

If you encounter any bugs or have a feature request, leave a comment.

Reviews 2
Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2018.05.15 14:04 
 

10 (***********) Star Product.

Please can you make Elliott Wave Variations to be up to 7 or 9? The variation is not enough for Elliott Wave due to the various degree labeling. Very nice product. I Like (*_*)

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nsrajpal
268
nsrajpal 2019.12.31 21:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oluseyi Elemosho
314
Oluseyi Elemosho 2018.05.15 14:04 
 

10 (***********) Star Product.

Please can you make Elliott Wave Variations to be up to 7 or 9? The variation is not enough for Elliott Wave due to the various degree labeling. Very nice product. I Like (*_*)

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