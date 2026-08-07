Algotraders24 Gold Scalper
- Experts
-
Pravin Awari# About Algotraders24 AI
## Transforming Trading Through Artificial Intelligence
- Version: 3.11
- Activations: 5
ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER
Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold)
ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.
Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods.
The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only executes when market conditions are strong.
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KEY FEATURES
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• Strict One Position Only – Maximum capital protection
• Advanced multi-condition entry filter (Trend + Momentum + Candle Strength)
• ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
• Optional Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit and Hidden Trailing Stop
• Smart Cooldown system to prevent overtrading
• Daily Profit Target & Maximum Daily Drawdown protection
• Spread Filter + Time Filter + Simple News Filter
• Fully compatible with all brokers (2-digit and 3-digit gold)
• Works with any gold symbol name (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)
• Clean, optimized and stable MQL5 code
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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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• Symbol : XAUUSD / GOLD
• Timeframe : M5 or M15
• Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread recommended
• Leverage : 1:100 or higher
• Minimum Account Size : $1,000 (for 0.01 lot)
• Recommended Size : $2,000 – $5,000+
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RISK MANAGEMENT
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• Fixed Lot or Risk Percentage lot calculation
• Optional limited Recovery Mode
• Maximum Daily Trades limit
• Daily Profit Target
• Maximum Daily Drawdown protection
• Cooldown after every trade
This EA is created for traders who prefer controlled and professional gold scalping instead of high-risk strategies.
Discounted price . The price will increase by $200 with every 10 purchases.
Important:
Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.