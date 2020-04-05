Algotraders24 Gold Scalper

ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER
Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold)

ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods.

The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only executes when market conditions are strong.

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KEY FEATURES
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• Strict One Position Only – Maximum capital protection
• Advanced multi-condition entry filter (Trend + Momentum + Candle Strength)
• ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
• Optional Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit and Hidden Trailing Stop
• Smart Cooldown system to prevent overtrading
• Daily Profit Target & Maximum Daily Drawdown protection
• Spread Filter + Time Filter + Simple News Filter
• Fully compatible with all brokers (2-digit and 3-digit gold)
• Works with any gold symbol name (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)
• Clean, optimized and stable MQL5 code

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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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• Symbol               : XAUUSD / GOLD
• Timeframe            : M5 or M15
• Account Type         : ECN / Raw Spread recommended
• Leverage             : 1:100 or higher
• Minimum Account Size : $1,000 (for 0.01 lot)
• Recommended Size     : $2,000 – $5,000+

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RISK MANAGEMENT
══════════════════════════════════════

• Fixed Lot or Risk Percentage lot calculation
• Optional limited Recovery Mode
• Maximum Daily Trades limit
• Daily Profit Target
• Maximum Daily Drawdown protection
• Cooldown after every trade

This EA is created for traders who prefer controlled and professional gold scalping instead of high-risk strategies.

Discounted price .  The price will increase by $200 with every 10 purchases.

Important:
Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

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5 (3)
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3.75 (12)
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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