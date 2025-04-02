ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER

Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold)



ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5.



Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods.



The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only executes when market conditions are strong.



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KEY FEATURES

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• Strict One Position Only – Maximum capital protection

• Advanced multi-condition entry filter (Trend + Momentum + Candle Strength)

• ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

• Optional Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit and Hidden Trailing Stop

• Smart Cooldown system to prevent overtrading

• Daily Profit Target & Maximum Daily Drawdown protection

• Spread Filter + Time Filter + Simple News Filter

• Fully compatible with all brokers (2-digit and 3-digit gold)

• Works with any gold symbol name (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)

• Clean, optimized and stable MQL5 code



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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

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• Symbol : XAUUSD / GOLD

• Timeframe : M5 or M15

• Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread recommended

• Leverage : 1:100 or higher

• Minimum Account Size : $1,000 (for 0.01 lot)

• Recommended Size : $2,000 – $5,000+



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RISK MANAGEMENT

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• Fixed Lot or Risk Percentage lot calculation

• Optional limited Recovery Mode

• Maximum Daily Trades limit

• Daily Profit Target

• Maximum Daily Drawdown protection

• Cooldown after every trade



This EA is created for traders who prefer controlled and professional gold scalping instead of high-risk strategies.

Discounted price . The price will increase by $200 with every 10 purchases.



Important:

Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.