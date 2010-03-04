Neuron Quant Gold

NEURON GOLD — XAUUSD Expert Advisor

NEURON GOLD is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD, combining multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filters and intelligent trade management.

The Expert Advisor was designed to identify market conditions before opening a position instead of relying on a single indicator or isolated signal.

Its real trading engine analyzes information from multiple timeframes and combines several technical conditions to reduce low-quality entries and focus on situations where trend, momentum and market structure are aligned.

Strategy concept

The trading logic uses a multi-timeframe structure based mainly on:

H1 trend analysis

EMA trend confirmation

M15 EMA positioning

M15 RSI momentum

M15 ADX trend strength

candle movement and market pressure filters

controlled execution once per new signal candle

The EA continuously evaluates whether the market environment is suitable for BUY or SELL operations.

A trade is opened only when the required conditions agree with each other.

This approach is designed to avoid depending on a single technical indicator and instead uses several confirmations before execution.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

NEURON GOLD uses higher-timeframe information to define the broader market direction and lower-timeframe conditions to refine execution.

The H1 timeframe is used as an important directional reference, while the M15 environment helps confirm momentum and trend strength before an entry is considered.

This combination allows the EA to adapt its decision process to different market conditions instead of reacting to every short-term price movement.

Trend and Momentum Filters

The real strategy includes technical filters based on:

Exponential Moving Averages — EMA

Used to identify market direction and the relative position of price within the current trend.

Relative Strength Index — RSI

Used as an additional momentum confirmation before an entry.

Average Directional Index — ADX

Used to measure trend strength and help avoid entries when directional movement is insufficient.

The system can therefore distinguish between stronger directional environments and periods where market conditions may be less favorable.

Intelligent Execution

Signals are processed in a controlled manner rather than continuously opening positions on every tick.

The strategy evaluates its entry conditions on new market candles, helping prevent duplicated entries generated from the same setup.

The EA also includes position control designed to avoid unnecessary simultaneous exposure.

Trade Management

NEURON GOLD includes automated trade management with configurable parameters for:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

lot size

position control

spread limits

trading sessions

news filtering

risk and execution parameters

The standard configuration includes Stop Loss 5000 and Take Profit 3000, while the parameters remain available for adjustment according to the symbol specifications and trading environment.

Trailing Stop

The EA includes an automated trailing system designed to manage profitable positions as the market moves in the expected direction.

Instead of relying exclusively on a fixed exit, the trailing mechanism can progressively protect an open position according to the configured parameters.

Trading Sessions

NEURON GOLD also includes configurable trading-time filters.

This allows the user to define specific market periods during which new trades may be opened and avoid periods outside the selected trading schedule.

Economic News Filter

An optional news filter is available for users who prefer to restrict trading around important economic events.

The filter can work with relevant high- and medium-impact events when enabled.

It can also remain disabled depending on the preferred configuration.

Neural Network Architecture

NEURON GOLD includes a neural-analysis layer designed to work together with the technical trading architecture.

The objective of this component is not to replace the core trading rules, but to provide an additional analytical layer capable of evaluating market information and supporting the decision process.

The trading engine therefore combines systematic technical rules with adaptive analytical components.

Designed for XAUUSD

NEURON GOLD was developed with Gold / XAUUSD as its primary trading instrument.

Gold has its own volatility characteristics, intraday behavior and price dynamics, so the strategy parameters and filters were created around this specific market instead of using a generic one-size-fits-all approach.

Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor uses standard MetaTrader 5 trading functions and can operate with different brokers that provide XAUUSD trading.

Because symbol specifications, spread, execution conditions and contract sizes can vary between brokers, users should always check the symbol configuration and select appropriate trading parameters for their account.

Recommended Use

For normal operation:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Primary symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Trading mode: Automated Expert Advisor

Recommended starting balance: USD 500 or higher

A higher account balance can provide additional margin flexibility depending on the broker's XAUUSD contract specifications and the selected lot size.

Main Features

developed specifically for XAUUSD

multi-timeframe market analysis

H1 trend confirmation

M15 momentum analysis

EMA-based trend structure

RSI momentum filter

ADX trend-strength confirmation

configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

automated trailing stop

spread control

session filter

optional economic-news filter

controlled position management

configurable trading parameters

neural analytical layer

automatic BUY and SELL execution

complete MT5 input configuration

Important Information

NEURON GOLD is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Market conditions can change, and past testing or historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Before using the EA with real funds, users should understand its parameters, test the configuration with their broker and use risk settings appropriate for their own account.