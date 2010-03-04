Neuron Quant Gold

  • Experts
  • Tiago Oliveira Silva
    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Olá, sou *Thiago Silva, Trader e Desenvolvedor, trabalhando junto com minha talentosa equipe, liderada também por **Lucas Farias. Somos especialistas em **desenvolvimento de robôs traders e indicadores personalizados* para o mercado financeiro.
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 5

NEURON GOLD — XAUUSD Expert Advisor

NEURON GOLD is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD, combining multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filters and intelligent trade management.

The Expert Advisor was designed to identify market conditions before opening a position instead of relying on a single indicator or isolated signal.

Its real trading engine analyzes information from multiple timeframes and combines several technical conditions to reduce low-quality entries and focus on situations where trend, momentum and market structure are aligned.

Strategy concept

The trading logic uses a multi-timeframe structure based mainly on:

  • H1 trend analysis
  • EMA trend confirmation
  • M15 EMA positioning
  • M15 RSI momentum
  • M15 ADX trend strength
  • candle movement and market pressure filters
  • controlled execution once per new signal candle

The EA continuously evaluates whether the market environment is suitable for BUY or SELL operations.

A trade is opened only when the required conditions agree with each other.

This approach is designed to avoid depending on a single technical indicator and instead uses several confirmations before execution.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

NEURON GOLD uses higher-timeframe information to define the broader market direction and lower-timeframe conditions to refine execution.

The H1 timeframe is used as an important directional reference, while the M15 environment helps confirm momentum and trend strength before an entry is considered.

This combination allows the EA to adapt its decision process to different market conditions instead of reacting to every short-term price movement.

Trend and Momentum Filters

The real strategy includes technical filters based on:

Exponential Moving Averages — EMA

Used to identify market direction and the relative position of price within the current trend.

Relative Strength Index — RSI

Used as an additional momentum confirmation before an entry.

Average Directional Index — ADX

Used to measure trend strength and help avoid entries when directional movement is insufficient.

The system can therefore distinguish between stronger directional environments and periods where market conditions may be less favorable.

Intelligent Execution

Signals are processed in a controlled manner rather than continuously opening positions on every tick.

The strategy evaluates its entry conditions on new market candles, helping prevent duplicated entries generated from the same setup.

The EA also includes position control designed to avoid unnecessary simultaneous exposure.

Trade Management

NEURON GOLD includes automated trade management with configurable parameters for:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop
  • lot size
  • position control
  • spread limits
  • trading sessions
  • news filtering
  • risk and execution parameters

The standard configuration includes Stop Loss 5000 and Take Profit 3000, while the parameters remain available for adjustment according to the symbol specifications and trading environment.

Trailing Stop

The EA includes an automated trailing system designed to manage profitable positions as the market moves in the expected direction.

Instead of relying exclusively on a fixed exit, the trailing mechanism can progressively protect an open position according to the configured parameters.

Trading Sessions

NEURON GOLD also includes configurable trading-time filters.

This allows the user to define specific market periods during which new trades may be opened and avoid periods outside the selected trading schedule.

Economic News Filter

An optional news filter is available for users who prefer to restrict trading around important economic events.

The filter can work with relevant high- and medium-impact events when enabled.

It can also remain disabled depending on the preferred configuration.

Neural Network Architecture

NEURON GOLD includes a neural-analysis layer designed to work together with the technical trading architecture.

The objective of this component is not to replace the core trading rules, but to provide an additional analytical layer capable of evaluating market information and supporting the decision process.

The trading engine therefore combines systematic technical rules with adaptive analytical components.

Designed for XAUUSD

NEURON GOLD was developed with Gold / XAUUSD as its primary trading instrument.

Gold has its own volatility characteristics, intraday behavior and price dynamics, so the strategy parameters and filters were created around this specific market instead of using a generic one-size-fits-all approach.

Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor uses standard MetaTrader 5 trading functions and can operate with different brokers that provide XAUUSD trading.

Because symbol specifications, spread, execution conditions and contract sizes can vary between brokers, users should always check the symbol configuration and select appropriate trading parameters for their account.

Recommended Use

For normal operation:

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Primary symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Trading mode: Automated Expert Advisor
Recommended starting balance: USD 500 or higher

A higher account balance can provide additional margin flexibility depending on the broker's XAUUSD contract specifications and the selected lot size.

Main Features

  • developed specifically for XAUUSD
  • multi-timeframe market analysis
  • H1 trend confirmation
  • M15 momentum analysis
  • EMA-based trend structure
  • RSI momentum filter
  • ADX trend-strength confirmation
  • configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • automated trailing stop
  • spread control
  • session filter
  • optional economic-news filter
  • controlled position management
  • configurable trading parameters
  • neural analytical layer
  • automatic BUY and SELL execution
  • complete MT5 input configuration

Important Information

NEURON GOLD is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Market conditions can change, and past testing or historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Before using the EA with real funds, users should understand its parameters, test the configuration with their broker and use risk settings appropriate for their own account.


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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Neuron Quant EURUSD Neuron Quant EURUSD is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated EURUSD trading on MetaTrader 5, with its primary operating configuration designed for the M1 timeframe. The system was created to evaluate the market through a combination of technical analysis, pattern recognition, multi-timeframe context, volatility analysis, trend strength, momentum and neural-network filtering. Instead of depending on a single indicator, Neuron Quant EURUSD evaluates several mar
Neuro Quant US30
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NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
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