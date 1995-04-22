StructMemory Pro

STRUCTMEMORY PRO 

StructMemory Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

The system combines market structure analysis, a statistical memory filter, and optional Order Block limit entries. It is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity: fewer trades, hard Stop Loss on every position, and no martingale / no grid / no averaging.


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WHY STRUCTMEMORY PRO?
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• No Grid / No Martingale / No DCA / No recovery stacking
• One position at a time (clean risk, clear tracking)
• Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
• ATR-based dynamic SL/TP with min/max safety caps
• Spread filter before entry
• Session time filter (GMT)
• Daily profit / daily loss protection
• Trailing stop with anti-spam protection
• Auto filling mode detection (IOC / FOK / RETURN) for better broker compatibility on Gold
• Built-in decision journal + memory CSV (Common\Files) for transparency and later analysis


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HOW THE EA WORKS
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1) TREND ENGINE
The EA evaluates direction using:
• EMA stack (21 / 34 / 89)
• Market structure elements (swing behaviour, BOS / CHOCH style logic)

Only when a directional bias is present does the system continue to the next layer.

2) MEMORY FILTER (statistical case matching)
After a direction is proposed, the EA compares the current market state with similar historical setups stored from previously closed trades.

A trade is allowed only when memory statistics pass internal thresholds, including:
• Win Rate
• Profit Factor
• Confidence
• Minimum matched samples

This reduces random entries when similar past conditions performed poorly.

3) ENTRY ENGINE
• If a valid Order Block zone is available in the trade direction → pending Limit entry
• If not → Market entry (configurable)

4) TRADE MANAGEMENT
• ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit
• Optional trailing
• Daily stop rules
• Memory is updated only after a trade is fully closed


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OPERATING PHASES
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TEACHER  — Memory count is still small → rule/trend driven entries
COPILOT  — Memory confirmation required
EXPERT   — Memory-driven decisions with stricter statistical filters

The EA becomes more selective as memory grows.


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HOW TO USE (RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW)
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STEP 1 — BUILD MEMORY (first backtest / first months)

Before the EA can filter trades by history, it needs closed-trade data.

1. Attach StructMemory Pro to XAUUSD (M1 or M5).
2. In inputs, set:

   InpPhaseTeacherMax  = 2000
   InpPhaseCopilotMax  = 2500
   InpTeacherTrade     = true

3. Run Strategy Tester for about 6 months (or longer) with realistic spread.
4. In this phase the EA mainly trades by trend/structure rules and saves every closed trade into:

            ...\Terminal\Common\Files\StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv

   Journal decisions are stored in:

   StructMemory_Journal_V1.csv

Do NOT delete these files if you want the EA to remember later.
You can open the CSV files with Excel.


STEP 2 — SWITCH TO MEMORY MODE

After the long test has filled the memory file:

1. Set phases back to normal production values:

   InpPhaseTeacherMax  = 100
   InpPhaseCopilotMax  = 500

2. Run again 1–2 shorter tests (or forward demo) with the same memory file still present.
3. On startup the EA loads StructMemory_Memory.csv.
   • If memory size >= 500 → EXPERT mode (memory decides)
   • If 100–499 → COPILOT
   • If < 100 → TEACHER

This workflow lets the EA collect experience first, then use it to filter new entries.


IMPORTANT NOTES
• Memory is stored as CSV (openable in Excel), not a secret binary database.
• If you delete the CSV, the EA starts from zero again (Teacher phase).
• Keep one memory file per symbol/setup you care about.
• Always enable AutoTrading and allow Algo Trading on the chart.


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MAIN SETTINGS EXPLAINED
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=== RISK ===
InpLotSize           — Fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)
InpUseRiskPercent    — If true, lot is calculated from risk % of balance
InpRiskPercent       — Risk per trade when risk-% mode is on
InpMagicNumber       — Unique ID so the EA only manages its own orders
InpMaxPositions      — Keep 1 (single-position design)

=== TREND ENGINE ===
InpEMA_Fast / Mid / Slow — EMA periods (default 21 / 34 / 89)
InpUseEMAStack           — Require EMA alignment for trend
InpUseStructureTrend     — Use swing / BOS / CHOCH-style structure
InpAllowStructureOnly    — Allow structure trend even if EMA not fully stacked
InpRequireCandleConfirm  — Wait for closed-candle confirmation

=== FILTERS ===
InpUseADX / InpMinADX     — Trend strength filter
InpUseRSI + RSI min/max   — Momentum band filter
InpUseATRFilter           — Avoid too quiet / too violent markets
InpMaxSpreadPips          — Block entries when spread is too wide
InpStartHour / InpEndHour — Trading session window (GMT)

=== CONTEXT CUTS ===
InpSkipEarlyTrend  — Skip very early trend stage (often weaker)
InpSkipBadCombos   — Skip historically weaker regime/session combinations

=== ORDER BLOCK ENTRY ===
InpRequireOB        — false = Limit if OB exists, otherwise Market; true = only trade with OB
InpOB_Lookback      — How far back to search for OB
InpOB_MaxDistATR    — Ignore OB that is too far from price
InpOB_BufferPoints  — Offset inside the OB zone for limit price

=== PHASES (RULE + MEMORY) ===
InpPhaseTeacherMax   — Memory count below this → TEACHER (rule entries)
InpPhaseCopilotMax   — Between Teacher and this → COPILOT; above → EXPERT
InpTeacherTrade      — Allow real trades in Teacher phase
InpTeacherShadowMem  — Still score memory in Teacher for logging only

Suggested first run:     Teacher 2000 , Copilot 2500
Suggested after memory:  Teacher 100  , Copilot 500

=== MEMORY DECISION THRESHOLDS ===
InpMinWinRate         — Minimum historical win rate of similar setups
InpMinProfitFactor    — Minimum profit factor of similar setups
InpMinConfidence      — Minimum statistical confidence score
InpMinMatchedSamples  — Minimum number of similar past trades
InpMinSimilarity      — How similar a past setup must be
InpMaxMemorySize      — Max rows kept in memory (oldest trimmed)

Higher thresholds = fewer trades, stricter filter.
Lower thresholds  = more trades, looser filter.

=== SL / TP / TRAILING / DAILY ===
InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult — SL and TP as multiples of ATR
InpMinSLPips / InpMaxSLPips     — Safety caps for SL distance
InpEnableTrailing               — Enable trailing stop
InpTrailingStartPips / Step     — When trailing starts and step size
InpDailyProfitUSD / LossUSD     — Stop new entries after daily target or daily loss (GMT day)

=== FILES ===
InpMemoryFile  — Memory CSV name (default StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv)
InpJournalFile — Decision log CSV
InpDebugLog    — Verbose Experts log (false for normal use)


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RECOMMENDATIONS
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Symbol:           XAUUSD (Gold) / broker equivalent
Timeframe:        M1 or M5
Account type:     ECN / Raw / low-spread preferred
Minimum deposit:  from $100–$200 (with 0.01 lot)
Leverage:         1:100 or higher
VPS:              Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Hedging/Netting:  Supported (single-position logic)

Results depend on broker spread, execution, symbol specification and filling rules.
Always validate on YOUR broker.


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QUICK INSTALLATION
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1. Purchase / download from MQL5 Market
2. Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Market → Experts
3. Attach StructMemory Pro to an XAUUSD chart (M1 or M5)
4. Enable Algo Trading in EA properties
5. Enable the terminal AutoTrading button
6. Start with default settings on a DEMO account first

Files created in Terminal\Common\Files:
• StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv
• StructMemory_Journal_V1.csv

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RECOMMENDED PATH FOR NEW USERS
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1. Demo or Tester, 6 months, Teacher 2000 / Copilot 2500 → build CSV memory
2. Confirm StructMemory_Memory.csv exists and has many rows (open in Excel if needed)
3. Set Teacher 100 / Copilot 500
4. Retest 1–2 periods or run forward demo
5. Only then consider live with small lot

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FAQ
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Q: Does the EA use martingale or grid?
A: No.

Q: Does every trade have Stop Loss?
A: Yes.

Q: Why are there periods with no trades?
A: Filters (spread, session, structure, memory thresholds) can skip low-quality conditions. This is by design.

Q: Can I change lot size?
A: Yes — fixed lot or optional risk percent.

Q: Do I need VPS?
A: Strongly recommended for continuous operation.

Q: Where is the memory stored?
A: In StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv under Terminal\Common\Files. You can open it with Excel.

Q: What if I delete the memory file?
A: The EA starts over in Teacher phase and must collect data again.


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RISK NOTE
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Trading gold involves high volatility and risk of loss.
Past performance (backtest or live history) does not guarantee future results.
Use risk capital only. Test on demo before any live deployment.
This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.
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Magic Grid MT5 - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию (на счету типа хеджинг). Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли). Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютны
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT5 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Trend Sentry Pro
K2021665571 (SOUTH AFRICA)
Эксперты
Описание продукта Trend Sentry Pro — это продвинутый полностью автоматизированный советник (EA), предназначенный для торговли только на покупку и использования восходящих трендов с помощью усовершенствованного индикатора трендовой линии. Советник открывает позиции на покупку, когда цена закрывается выше трендовой линии, что сигнализирует о подтвержденном бычьем тренде, и закрывает сделки, когда цена падает ниже трендовой линии, указывая на возможный разворот тренда. Такой подход позволяет Trend
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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