The Cube MA

MATC — Cube Theory M.A





An indicator that moves only when the price actually touches the structure—not on every bar or event.





Description

Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate at the close of each bar, tracking the passage of time. The MATC follows a different logic: it updates its value only when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory—M1 through M4, ranging from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains static. The result is a mean that reacts to actual price events rather than the passage of time. How it works

Four grid layers (M1 "Iron", M2 "Steel", M3 "Aluminum", M4 "Plastic"), each with its own scale and density

Each time a level within any layer is touched, an EMA is updated—the EMA factor is calculated based on the number of touches (N), not the number of bars

The plotted value is always the exact level touched (a multiple of the grid step), not the raw price—causing the line to move in "steps"

Two versions

MATC (single line)—a single-period (N) MATC, intended for use as a trend or dynamic support reference

MATC Fast/Slow—two MATCs with different periods plotted together, featuring discrete arrows at crossover points—designed for moving average crossover trading, but using touch-based behavior instead of time

Features

On-chart information panel (symbol, current value, total touches, last layer touched, distance from price)

Touch markers color-coded by layer (M1–M4)

Configurable parameters for scale, touch tolerance, and period

High performance even with long history (configurable safety cap per bar)

Recommended for

Traders wishing to use dynamic support/resistance based on price structure, or to trade moving average crossovers using logic that reacts to actual grid touches rather than elapsed time. Key Parameters

InpEscalaM1..M4 — scale for each grid layer (adjust based on the asset's volatility/price)

InpTouchPoints — tolerance (in points) for considering a level "touched"

InpPeriodoToques (or N_Fast / N_Slow in the dual version) — EMA period, based on the number of touches

InpMostrarPainel, InpMostrarMarcadores — toggle visual elements on/off

Important Note

The M1–M4 scales are absolute price values; they work best when calibrated for the specific asset and timeframe you intend to trade (the default settings were designed for Forex but serve as a starting point for any market). Like any technical analysis tool, MATC does not guarantee results—test it on a demo account and adjust the parameters for your specific instrument before trading with a live account.