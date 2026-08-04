The Cube MA Cross

MATC CROSS VERSION — Arithmetic Averages Cube Theory
An indicator that only moves when the price actually touches the structure — not with each bar, with each event.

Description
Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate with each closed bar, following time. MATC follows a different logic: it only updates its value when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory — M1 to M4, from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains still. The result is an average that reacts to real price events, not to the passage of time.

How it works
Four grid layers (M1 "Iron", M2 "Steel", M3 "Aluminum", M4 "Plastic"), each with its own scale and density
With each touch at any level of any layer, an EMA is updated — the EMA factor is calculated on the number of touches (N), not on the number of bars
The plotted value is always the exact level touched (multiple of the grid step), not the raw price — that's why the line moves "in steps"
MATC Fast/Slow — two MATCs with different periods plotted together, with discreet arrows at the crossing points between them — designed for those who trade moving average crossovers, but with touch behavior instead of time
Features
Information panel on the chart (symbol, current value, total touches, last layer touched, distance from price)
Colored touch markers per layer (M1-M4)
All scale, touch tolerance and period parameters configurable
Performs even in long history (Configurable safety ceiling per bar)
Recommended for:
Traders who want to use dynamic support/resistance based on price structure, or trade moving average crossovers with logic that reacts to actual grid touches instead of elapsed time.

Main parameters:
InpScaleM1..M4 — scale of each grid layer (adjust according to asset volatility/price)
InpTouchPoints — tolerance (in points) to consider a level "touched"
InpTouchPeriod (or N_Fast/N_Slow in the dual version) — EMA period, in number of touches
InpShowPanel, InpShowMarkers — turns visual elements on/off
Important note:
The M1-M4 scales are absolute price values ​​— they work best when calibrated for the asset/timeframe you will be trading in (the pattern was designed for forex, but serves as a starting point for any market). Like any technical analysis tool, MATC does not guarantee results — test it on a demo account and adjust the parameters to your liking.
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
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