The Cube MA

MATC — Cube Theory M.A

An indicator that moves only when the price actually touches the structure—not on every bar or event.

Description
Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate at the close of each bar, tracking the passage of time. The MATC follows a different logic: it updates its value only when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory—M1 through M4, ranging from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains static. The result is a mean that reacts to actual price events rather than the passage of time. How it works
Four grid layers (M1 "Iron", M2 "Steel", M3 "Aluminum", M4 "Plastic"), each with its own scale and density
Each time a level within any layer is touched, an EMA is updated—the EMA factor is calculated based on the number of touches (N), not the number of bars
The plotted value is always the exact level touched (a multiple of the grid step), not the raw price—causing the line to move in "steps"
Two versions
MATC (single line)—a single-period (N) MATC, intended for use as a trend or dynamic support reference
MATC Fast/Slow—two MATCs with different periods plotted together, featuring discrete arrows at crossover points—designed for moving average crossover trading, but using touch-based behavior instead of time
Features
On-chart information panel (symbol, current value, total touches, last layer touched, distance from price)
Touch markers color-coded by layer (M1–M4)
Configurable parameters for scale, touch tolerance, and period
High performance even with long history (configurable safety cap per bar)
Recommended for
Traders wishing to use dynamic support/resistance based on price structure, or to trade moving average crossovers using logic that reacts to actual grid touches rather than elapsed time. Key Parameters
InpEscalaM1..M4 — scale for each grid layer (adjust based on the asset's volatility/price)
InpTouchPoints — tolerance (in points) for considering a level "touched"
InpPeriodoToques (or N_Fast / N_Slow in the dual version) — EMA period, based on the number of touches
InpMostrarPainel, InpMostrarMarcadores — toggle visual elements on/off
Important Note
The M1–M4 scales are absolute price values; they work best when calibrated for the specific asset and timeframe you intend to trade (the default settings were designed for Forex but serve as a starting point for any market). Like any technical analysis tool, MATC does not guarantee results—test it on a demo account and adjust the parameters for your specific instrument before trading with a live account.
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Индикаторы
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Demiurgo
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
NO DLL NEEDED ! DEMIURGO — The Market Architect Demiurgo is more than an Expert Advisor — it’s a market architect, designed to build trades with precision, discipline, and adaptability. Named after the ancient concept of the Demiurge, the creator who shapes order from chaos, this EA uses layered Moving Average strategies, dynamic lot sizing, and time-based control to turn volatile price action into structured profit opportunities. Key Features Controlled Operation Hours — Activate on
Aeth3r
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
AETHER – Dual Matrix Adaptive Trading System AETHER is a unique Expert Advisor that combines two independent matrices to map the market: Price Matrix: Precise division of the price into thousandths to find strategic reversal or continuation points. Time Matrix: Intelligent segmentation of the chart into time columns, adapting the strategy to the asset and timeframe in use. 100% automated trading Compatible with any asset and timeframe Integrated dashboard showing: Open positions E
EnkY
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
NO DLL NEEDED ! //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "  ENKI – WHY ENKI ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  SAR PARABOLIC  with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable setting
Centundecim
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
NO DLL NEEDED ! Centundecim Automata Negotiationis Strategia mathematica a gradibus numericis universalibus inspirata Centundecim Automata Negotiationis est Consiliarius Peritus plene automatus qui pretia in millesimis identificat et negotiationes in punctis mathematice pertinentibus in charta aperit. Proprietates principales: Inscriptiones in incitamentis numericis (L1–L6) fundatae, sine indicibus externis. Gestio voluminis automatica: magnitudinem partis ad bilancium et marginem praest
Shamash
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
SHAMASH is a simple and efficient robot that allows the user to start with a small balance and, depending on how they use it, can turn them into a millionaire. - Balance and profit control - lot increments input double lot_size = 0.01;                                        // Lotz input double stop_loss = 900;                                        // sTOp lOSs  input double take_profit = 95;                                       // tAKe peoFIt input int order_deviation = 4;                 
VeloTicker PRO
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
VeloTicker PRO — Real-Time Flow Reading VeloTicker PRO is an advanced indicator designed for traders looking to interpret market dynamics beyond just price. With an intuitive visual interface based on dual gauges (BUY vs. SELL), it transforms market flow into clear signals, enabling faster and more precise decision-making. What It Delivers Instant reading of buying and selling pressure Clear visualization in a gauge (speedometer) format Rapid response to market changes Intelligent smoot
ADX Panel Milesimos
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
ADX Panel - Professional Trading Dashboard Monitor the Market in Real Time with Surgical Precision The TCT ADX Panel is a professional indicator that transforms your chart into a complete control center for your trades. With a clean design and essential information always visible, you'll never miss important market details again. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD SHOWS Real-Time Account Status Balance, Equity, and Profit/Loss updated tick by tick Percentage drawdown with color-coded visual alert
Tct RSI Panel
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT RSI PANEL - Relative Strength Dashboard IDENTIFY OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD CONDITIONS WITH PRECISION The TCT RSI PANEL is a professional indicator that monitors the RSI (Relative Strength Index) and generates signals at extreme levels, combined with "thousandths" levels for precise entry points. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS ACCOUNT DATA: • Balance, Equity, Profit, and Drawdown in real-time O
TcT MACD Panel
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT MACD PANEL - Momentum Dashboard CAPTURE MOMENTUM SHIFTS WITH PRECISION The TCT MACD PANEL monitors the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and generates signals based on the crossover of the MACD line with the signal line, combined with "Milésimos" (Thousandths). WHAT YOUR PANEL DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total MACD: MACD Line, Sig
TcT CCI Panel
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT CCI PANEL - Commodity Channel Dashboard DETECT BREAKOUTS AND REVERSALS IN THE COMMODITY CHANNEL The TCT CCI PANEL monitors the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and generates signals within extreme zones (+100/-100), combined with "Milésimos" (thousandths) for maximum precision. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total CCI: Current
TcT MA Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT MA PANEL - Moving Average Dashboard THE BEST WAY TO VISUALIZE PRICE VS. MOVING AVERAGE The TCT MA PANEL monitors the relationship between price and its Moving Average, generating clear trend signals. WHAT YOUR PANEL DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total MA: Average value, relationship to current price Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT SaR DashBoard
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT SAR PANEL - Parabolic Dashboard SMART TRAILING STOP WITH VISUAL SIGNALS The TCT SAR PANEL monitors the Parabolic SAR—one of the best indicators for trailing stops and trend identification. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total SAR: Position of the dots relative to the price Millipips: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT Bollinger Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT BB PANEL - Bollinger Bands Dashboard MASTER VOLATILITY WITH BOLLINGER BANDS The TCT BB PANEL monitors Bollinger Bands, identifying volatility squeezes and price extremes. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total BB: Upper, Middle, and Lower Bands Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT Complete Dashboat All in One
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TCT COMPLETE BUNDLE - All 7 Panels COMPLETE COMBO WITH ALL INDICATORS Get all 7 TCT panels at a special price and have every trend analysis tool right at your fingertips! PACKAGE INCLUDES TCT ADX PANEL (Direction & Strength) TCT RSI PANEL (Overbought/Oversold) TCT CCI PANEL (Channels & Breakouts) TCT MACD PANEL (Momentum) TCT MA PANEL (Moving Average) TCT SAR PANEL (Parabolic Stop) TC
TcT Vote Signal Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR - The Power of 7 Indicators in ONE Trade with Consensus, Not Guesses Stop relying on individual indicators that generate false signals. The MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR combines 7 professional indicators into one powerful system that generates a signal only when the MAJORITY agrees. WHAT YOU GET 1. VISUAL ARROWS ON THE CHART GREEN ARROW UP = BUY Signal (majority voted BUY) RED ARROW DOWN = SELL Signal (majority voted SELL) Appears directly on your chart, on
The Cube MA Cross
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
MATC CROSS VERSION — Arithmetic Averages Cube Theory An indicator that only moves when the price actually touches the structure — not with each bar, with each event. Description Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate with each closed bar, following time. MATC follows a different logic: it only updates its value when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory — M1 to M4, from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains still. The re
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