Scalping Robot MT5 For Day Traders

DayTrader EA – Scalping Robot

DayTrader EA is a fully automated M15 trading system designed to stay aligned with market momentum at all times. The strategy follows a simple yet powerful principle: identify the direction of the most recently closed M15 candle, enter immediately in that direction, scale into profitable movements, and exit when the market reverses.

Unlike indicator-heavy systems, DayTrader EA uses pure price action and intelligent basket management to capture intraday trends while maintaining multiple layers of risk protection.

Strategy Overview

The EA continuously monitors the last completed M15 candle:

  • Bullish M15 candle → Opens Buy positions

  • Bearish M15 candle → Opens Sell positions

  • Opposite M15 signal → Closes the current basket and reverses direction

The system is designed to remain actively engaged with the market, automatically re-entering after basket closures and adapting to changing market conditions.

Intelligent Position Scaling

As trades move into profit, the EA can automatically add new positions to strengthen exposure during strong trends.

Features include:

  • Dynamic winner stacking

  • Profit-based scaling logic

  • Volatility-adjusted entry spacing

  • Multiple entries per trading cycle

  • Configurable maximum position limits

The stacking distance automatically adapts to current market volatility using ATR-based market regime analysis.

Volatility-Adaptive Trading

The built-in volatility engine identifies whether the market is:

  • Accelerating

  • Normal

  • Slowing down

Position spacing is automatically adjusted to suit current conditions, helping the EA react efficiently to both fast and slow markets.

Advanced Basket Management

The EA manages trades as a complete basket rather than isolated positions.

Included features:

  • Basket profit target

  • Floating profit lock

  • Trailing profit protection

  • Automatic cycle restart after target completion

  • Basket reversal management

Once a predefined floating profit level is reached, the EA can lock in gains and trail the basket to protect profits during strong trends.

Comprehensive Risk Management

DayTrader EA includes multiple safety mechanisms:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Adaptive trailing stop system

  • Daily profit target control

  • Daily loss limit protection

  • Maximum floating drawdown protection

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Margin safety verification

  • Position loss-cut protection

  • Exposure and lot size limits

  • Trading session filters

Dashboard & Notifications

The EA provides a real-time on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current market direction

  • Trading status

  • Open positions

  • Basket information

  • Daily statistics

Optional Telegram notifications allow remote monitoring of trading activity.

Recommended Markets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex pairs

  • Indices and CFDs with sufficient liquidity

Recommended Timeframe

M15 (15-Minute Chart)

Key Benefits

✓ Pure price action strategy

✓ No complex indicators required

✓ Continuous trend participation

✓ Dynamic winner stacking

✓ Volatility-adaptive entries

✓ Basket-level profit management

✓ Advanced risk controls

✓ Fully automated operation

DayTrader EA combines trend-following simplicity with sophisticated basket management and adaptive scaling to create a robust intraday trading solution for traders seeking continuous participation in market momentum.


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