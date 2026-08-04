Scalping Robot MT5 For Day Traders

DayTrader EA – Scalping Robot

DayTrader EA is a fully automated M15 trading system designed to stay aligned with market momentum at all times. The strategy follows a simple yet powerful principle: identify the direction of the most recently closed M15 candle, enter immediately in that direction, scale into profitable movements, and exit when the market reverses.

Unlike indicator-heavy systems, DayTrader EA uses pure price action and intelligent basket management to capture intraday trends while maintaining multiple layers of risk protection.

Strategy Overview

The EA continuously monitors the last completed M15 candle:

  • Bullish M15 candle → Opens Buy positions

  • Bearish M15 candle → Opens Sell positions

  • Opposite M15 signal → Closes the current basket and reverses direction

The system is designed to remain actively engaged with the market, automatically re-entering after basket closures and adapting to changing market conditions.

Intelligent Position Scaling

As trades move into profit, the EA can automatically add new positions to strengthen exposure during strong trends.

Features include:

  • Dynamic winner stacking

  • Profit-based scaling logic

  • Volatility-adjusted entry spacing

  • Multiple entries per trading cycle

  • Configurable maximum position limits

The stacking distance automatically adapts to current market volatility using ATR-based market regime analysis.

Volatility-Adaptive Trading

The built-in volatility engine identifies whether the market is:

  • Accelerating

  • Normal

  • Slowing down

Position spacing is automatically adjusted to suit current conditions, helping the EA react efficiently to both fast and slow markets.

Advanced Basket Management

The EA manages trades as a complete basket rather than isolated positions.

Included features:

  • Basket profit target

  • Floating profit lock

  • Trailing profit protection

  • Automatic cycle restart after target completion

  • Basket reversal management

Once a predefined floating profit level is reached, the EA can lock in gains and trail the basket to protect profits during strong trends.

Comprehensive Risk Management

DayTrader EA includes multiple safety mechanisms:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Adaptive trailing stop system

  • Daily profit target control

  • Daily loss limit protection

  • Maximum floating drawdown protection

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Margin safety verification

  • Position loss-cut protection

  • Exposure and lot size limits

  • Trading session filters

Dashboard & Notifications

The EA provides a real-time on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current market direction

  • Trading status

  • Open positions

  • Basket information

  • Daily statistics

Optional Telegram notifications allow remote monitoring of trading activity.

Recommended Markets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex pairs

  • Indices and CFDs with sufficient liquidity

Recommended Timeframe

M15 (15-Minute Chart)

Key Benefits

✓ Pure price action strategy

✓ No complex indicators required

✓ Continuous trend participation

✓ Dynamic winner stacking

✓ Volatility-adaptive entries

✓ Basket-level profit management

✓ Advanced risk controls

✓ Fully automated operation

DayTrader EA combines trend-following simplicity with sophisticated basket management and adaptive scaling to create a robust intraday trading solution for traders seeking continuous participation in market momentum.


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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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5 (1)
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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