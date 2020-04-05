TrendScalperM5 Pro

TrendScalper M5 Pro – Continuous M5 Basket Scalping System

TrendScalper M5 Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed around a simple but powerful concept: follow the direction of the most recently closed M5 candle, continuously participate in market momentum, and intelligently scale into winning trades while protecting accumulated profits.

The EA operates using pure price action without complex indicators for entry signals. Every trading decision begins with the direction of the previous completed 5-minute candle. When a bullish candle closes, the system enters long positions. When a bearish candle closes, it enters short positions. If market direction changes, the EA automatically closes the existing basket and immediately aligns with the new trend direction.

Key Features

Pure M5 candle-based trading logic

Continuous market participation with automatic re-entry

Dynamic position stacking into profitable trades

Volatility-adaptive scaling distances using ATR analysis

Basket-level profit protection with trailing profit lock

Configurable basket take-profit target

Individual position stop-loss and take-profit management

Adaptive trailing stop system for each open trade

Per-position loss-cut protection

Emergency floating drawdown protection

Daily profit target and daily loss limit controls

Spread and margin safety filters

Trading session and time filters

Multi-position cycle entries

Real-time dashboard display

Optional Telegram notifications

How It Works

The EA analyzes only the previously completed M5 candle:

Bullish candle → Buy cycle

Bearish candle → Sell cycle

Opposite candle signal → Close basket and reverse direction

As profitable positions develop, the system can add additional trades at predefined distances, creating a controlled scaling strategy designed to maximize strong market movements.

A built-in volatility regime engine automatically adjusts stacking distances based on current ATR conditions, allowing the EA to react differently during high-volatility and low-volatility environments.

Advanced Risk Management

TrendScalper M5 Pro includes multiple layers of protection:

Initial ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Basket profit lock with trailing protection

Emergency drawdown reset mechanism

Maximum position and lot exposure limits

Margin safety verification before entries

Maximum spread filtering

Daily trading limits

Individual position loss protection

Best Suitable Markets

Forex major pairs

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Other liquid CFD instruments

Recommended Timeframe

M5 (5-Minute Chart)

Recommended Conditions

The EA performs best on symbols with:

Consistent liquidity

Competitive spreads

Stable execution speeds

Low slippage environments

TrendScalper M5 Pro combines trend-following simplicity with sophisticated basket management, dynamic scaling, and multi-layer risk controls to create a fully automated M5 trading solution for active traders seeking continuous market participation.