TrendScalperM5 Pro
- Experts
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Allan MabeleTrading systems Developer, Trader, Freelancer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
TrendScalper M5 Pro – Continuous M5 Basket Scalping System
TrendScalper M5 Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed around a simple but powerful concept: follow the direction of the most recently closed M5 candle, continuously participate in market momentum, and intelligently scale into winning trades while protecting accumulated profits.
The EA operates using pure price action without complex indicators for entry signals. Every trading decision begins with the direction of the previous completed 5-minute candle. When a bullish candle closes, the system enters long positions. When a bearish candle closes, it enters short positions. If market direction changes, the EA automatically closes the existing basket and immediately aligns with the new trend direction.
Key Features
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Pure M5 candle-based trading logic
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Continuous market participation with automatic re-entry
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Dynamic position stacking into profitable trades
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Volatility-adaptive scaling distances using ATR analysis
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Basket-level profit protection with trailing profit lock
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Configurable basket take-profit target
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Individual position stop-loss and take-profit management
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Adaptive trailing stop system for each open trade
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Per-position loss-cut protection
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Emergency floating drawdown protection
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Daily profit target and daily loss limit controls
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Spread and margin safety filters
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Trading session and time filters
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Multi-position cycle entries
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Real-time dashboard display
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Optional Telegram notifications
How It Works
The EA analyzes only the previously completed M5 candle:
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Bullish candle → Buy cycle
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Bearish candle → Sell cycle
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Opposite candle signal → Close basket and reverse direction
As profitable positions develop, the system can add additional trades at predefined distances, creating a controlled scaling strategy designed to maximize strong market movements.
A built-in volatility regime engine automatically adjusts stacking distances based on current ATR conditions, allowing the EA to react differently during high-volatility and low-volatility environments.
Advanced Risk Management
TrendScalper M5 Pro includes multiple layers of protection:
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Initial ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Basket profit lock with trailing protection
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Emergency drawdown reset mechanism
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Maximum position and lot exposure limits
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Margin safety verification before entries
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Maximum spread filtering
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Daily trading limits
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Individual position loss protection
Best Suitable Markets
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Forex major pairs
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Indices
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Other liquid CFD instruments
Recommended Timeframe
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M5 (5-Minute Chart)
Recommended Conditions
The EA performs best on symbols with:
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Consistent liquidity
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Competitive spreads
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Stable execution speeds
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Low slippage environments
TrendScalper M5 Pro combines trend-following simplicity with sophisticated basket management, dynamic scaling, and multi-layer risk controls to create a fully automated M5 trading solution for active traders seeking continuous market participation.