TrendReverting PRO MT5 v16

TREND REVERTING PRO

Tired of false signals? Trade with reliable buy & sell arrows!

Download now and see how it works!

✔ High-Performance Signals

✔ Suitable for trend-following or trend trading

✔ Never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals


This is FREE / DEMO / version and works only on EURUSD M15, M5“ (demo version; no suffix/prefix brokers).

Test it FREE now - see real results!

TREND REVERTING PRO full version hereGet accurate arrows on every setup!

💎 Trade safely - full version works on all symbols & timeframes + Bonuses.

🎁 Bonuses included: Multi-Currency Scanner + Forex Trend Commander (FREE) + Two Moving Averages Strategy.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Pinbar MT5
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Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
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The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
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Trend Reverting PRO
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The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
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Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
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Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
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This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
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This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
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The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
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This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
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The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
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" The Ultimate Trading Secret – Unlock Your Potential with ProTrading Arrow! " In trading, confidence comes from clarity, structure, and reliable signals . ProTrading Arrow is designed to give you exactly that – a tool to spot opportunities, filter out noise, and trade smartly, no matter your experience level. Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities or second-guess themselves. ProTrading Arrow changes that. With the right signals at t
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" Step into Confident Trading with DayTradingArrow v1! " In trading, confidence comes from clarity, structure, and reliable signals . DayTradingArrow v1 is designed to give you exactly that – a tool that highlights opportunities, filters out noise, and supports smart, disciplined decisions. Every signal is confirmed and actionable , allowing you to trade with confidence rather than guesswork. Key Benefits Clear buy and sell signals for fast, confident decision-making Perfect for beginners and
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" Forex Trend Commander – Trade Smarter, Trade Confidently! " In trading, knowledge is useful, but what really counts is   results, clarity, and confidence . Forex Trend Commander gives you all three – a precision tool that filters out sideways markets, identifies real trends, and delivers   clear, actionable entry signals   – with   no repainting, no recalculations, and no confusion . Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities. Forex T
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" UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!" "Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible." The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend. Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart. WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO Helps reveal moments when the   current trend may be losing stren
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