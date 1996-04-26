Trend Reverting PRO v45
- Indicators
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- Version: 20.0
TREND REVERTING PRO
Tired of false signals? Trade with reliable buy & sell arrows!
Download now and see how it works!
✔ High-Performance Signals
✔ Suitable for trend-following or trend trading
✔ Never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals
This is FREE / DEMO / version and works only on EURUSD M15, M5“ (demo version; no suffix/prefix brokers).
Test it FREE now - see real results!
TREND REVERTING PRO full version here: Get accurate arrows on every setup!
💎 Trade safely - full version works on all symbols & timeframes + Bonuses.
🎁 Bonuses included: Multi-Currency Scanner + Forex Trend Commander (FREE) + Two Moving Averages Strategy.