Cryvon Xaubot

CRYVON BTC – Bitcoin Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

CRYVON XAUBOT is an automated Bitcoin trading system developed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, a Multi-Level Trading Engine, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

CRYVON BTC combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the signal and the confirmed trend do not match, the trade is not opened.


Account monitoring: View the CRYVON BTC signal on MQL5.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a few copies left at current price!
  • Final price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

Bitcoin can experience large price movements, changing volatility, strong momentum, and rapid reversals. CRYVON XAUBOT was developed specifically for these BTCUSD market conditions.

The system evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity conditions, trading time, and the enabled market filters. A trade is considered only when the required strategy conditions are confirmed.

Multi-Level Trading

CRYVON XAUBOT uses a Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying market conditions. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, and market filters allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade. Each trading level must meet the conditions defined by the strategy.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for BTCUSD
  • Automated trading on MetaTrader 4
  • XAUBOT AI Decision Engine
  • Technical and fundamental market analysis
  • AI-based market trend confirmation
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Multi-Level Trading Engine
  • Configurable risk and position management

The product also includes recommended default settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, and future product updates.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $500 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: A broker offering LOW spreads / Crypto CFD Broker
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Installation:

  1. Attach the EA to only one BTCUSD M5 chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4
  3. Keep MetaTrader 4 connected and running continuously
  4. Use the included recommended settings 

Included with the Product:

  • CRYVON XAUBOT license through MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated Support
  • Future improvements
  • Complete backtest package

FAQ:

Which market does CRYVON BTC trade?
CRYVON BTC is developed for BTCUSD only.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

Will the bot open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Can the system operate continuously?
Yes. It can continuously monitor BTCUSD while MetaTrader 4 remains connected. A VPS is recommended for stable operation.

Does CRYVON BTC guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor or automated trading system can guarantee a profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, execution quality, product settings, and risk management.


Risk Information

Trading cryptocurrencies and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results.


Test CRYVON BTC on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters suitable for your account and financial situation.


CRYVON BTC is developed by XAUBOT for automated BTCUSD trading on MetaTrader 4.

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AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
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Burak Baltaci
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
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BB Return mt4
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4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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mostafa mirnouri
18
mostafa mirnouri 2026.08.05 15:33 
 

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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
533
Ответ разработчика Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari 2026.08.06 04:14
Hello dear, I am happy that you saw good result. feel free to ask whatever question you have faced in between. we will help you in this journey
AvatarFamily
16
AvatarFamily 2026.08.04 04:26 
 

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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
533
Ответ разработчика Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari 2026.08.04 05:07
It is my pleasure that you liked it. We are trying our best to have the best software in trading. please feel free to contact us in any situation
CSCInt GmbH
24
CSCInt GmbH 2026.08.04 04:14 
 

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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
533
Ответ разработчика Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari 2026.08.04 05:07
thank you so much for your feedback
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