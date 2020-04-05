Vectron XAUBOT

VECTRON – US30 Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

VECTRON is an automated US30 scalping system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, short-term scalping logic, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

VECTRON combines technical market analysis with AI-assisted trend confirmation. When the scalping strategy generates a trading signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the strategy signal and the AI-confirmed market direction do not agree, the trade is not opened.


Live Signal: View the VECTRON US30 signal on MQL5


You can also run your own backtests inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

VECTRON uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term US30 price movements. Unlike longer-term trend-following systems, the strategy focuses on temporary momentum, short-term market structure, and trading opportunities that may remain available for only a limited period.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include the strategy signal, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading-session conditions, market timing, and economic news filters.

The strategy focuses on selective execution rather than opening a large number of trades. Trading frequency may therefore vary depending on market conditions.

Execution and Trade Management

Execution conditions are important for short-term trading systems. VECTRON is designed to respond when a qualifying US30 setup is detected, while avoiding entries when spreads, volatility, timing, or other configured conditions are unsuitable.

The system focuses on:

  • Short-term US30 trading opportunities
  • Multi-factor entry confirmation
  • Controlled market exposure
  • Configurable exit management
  • Spread and execution conditions
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters

Actual execution speed and trade results depend on the broker, spread, slippage, server latency, VPS quality, and current market conditions.

Developed Specifically for US30:

VECTRON was developed for the US30 index rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Short-term index price movements
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Fast-moving market conditions
  • US30 volatility and momentum behavior
  • Low-spread and stable-execution environments


High-Impact News Filter:

VECTRON checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with unexpected economic events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Backtesting and Transparency:

VECTRON includes Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical US30 market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested US30 symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for US30
  • Recommended for the M5 timeframe
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Technical and AI-assisted market analysis
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Short-term scalping logic
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable entry and exit management
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:50 or higher
  • Account type: Any account type supported by the broker
  • Broker: A broker offering competitive US30 spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • Preferred broker type: ECN or low-spread account
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should select risk settings suitable for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the US30 M5 chart in MetaTrader
  2. Attach VECTRON to only one US30 M5 chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading
  4. Apply the included recommended settings
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously


Included with the Product:

  • VECTRON license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does VECTRON trade?

VECTRON is developed specifically for the US30 index.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

How does VECTRON confirm a trade?
The scalping strategy first identifies a potential US30 trading setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend strength, short-term momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will VECTRON open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does VECTRON trade continuously?
VECTRON can continuously monitor US30 while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable scalping conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does VECTRON require fast execution?
Stable and responsive execution is recommended because VECTRON is designed for short-term US30 trading. Results may be affected by broker latency, spread, slippage, VPS performance, and current market conditions.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
VECTRON includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test VECTRON inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can VECTRON operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage US30 while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does VECTRON guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, scalping strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, product settings, account size, leverage, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading indices, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test VECTRON on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


VECTRON is developed by XAUBOT for automated US30 scalping on the M5 timeframe.

Recommended products
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Experts
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Metatron MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842 Metatron EA — Trend Entry + Smart Grid Management  Metatron is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built for traders who want a clean trend-based entry with a complete automated trade management system. It starts trades using a proven logic: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX strength, then manages positions with a flexible dynamic pip-step grid, enhanced by ATR-based Stop Lo
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
EA Gold Shopee
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
Overview EAshopee   is a multi -str ategy breakout Expert Advisor for MT5, designed to trade around   Peak/Trough (swing) levels .   The EA identifies key market structure   zones , places pending orders with offset   distance , and manages open positions   using   built-in protection tools such as   Trailing Stop ,   Bre akeven , and   Partial Close on Reversal .   It also includes   risk controls   (Maximum   Drawdown and Daily Loss Limit ) plus   a   trading schedule filter   to control when
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (43)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
SuperNova Emperor
Adegoke Oluwasegun Meffun
Experts
SuperNova Emperor – Structure. Precision. Supremacy. Early Access Launch Price The price increases by $ 50 after every 10 new purchases. Buy SuperNova Emperor and unlock exclusive bonus systems. Contact privately for full details. IMPORTANT After purchasing, please send a private message to receive: Full installation guide Recommended setup configuration Risk management instructions Welcome, Traders. SuperNova Emperor was engineered to operate on XAUUSD with calculated precision, disciplined
Basket Grid EA
Faroq Yousef Ahmed Haidarah
Experts
FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions. Main Features Smart Dual Basket Grid System Intelligent Grid Management Adaptive Lot Progression Automatic Lot Balance Attack Dynamic Lot Compensation Independent Buy and Sell Ba
FREE
Eurusd H1 ADX Trend
Pablo Redondo Perez
Experts
Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trend-following trading, mainly optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is based on a multi-timeframe trend confirmation system using EMA 50 and EMA 200 across M30, H1 and H4. The Expert Advisor looks for market conditions where the trend is clearly defined and then uses ADX, Directional Movement and ATR-based volatility filters to identify trading opportunities. This EA has been developed with a conservative logi
Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
The Hunter FX
Xokomil Cox Elias
Experts
The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Aurevyne Phoenix EA
Pierre Schneider
Experts
Early Access users are encouraged to report any problems directly. Every message will be reviewed carefully, and confirmed issues will be investigated and addressed promptly. AUREVYNE PHOENIX EURUSD EA Aurevyne Phoenix is a fully automated EURUSD Expert Advisor built around three independent trading modules. The system combines trend continuation, session-based movement and range reversion. A quarterly shadow-performance gate continuously evaluates which modules are eligible to open new posit
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Turnaround EA
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
Turnaround EA  What Is It? Turnaround EA is a rules-based algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one of the most documented weekly seasonal patterns in the forex market — the early-week mean-reversion tendency. The EA opens a single long position at a configured time on a chosen entry day, holds through the week, and closes automatically at a pre-set exit time. No discretion. No missed signals. Pure automation. The Edge Markets have a statistically observable tendency
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Flashpip Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Flashpip Scalper EA  Core System Overview Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments. Primary Trading Strategy The EA implements a   mul
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
Experts
### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (27)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
More from author
Cryvon Xaubot
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
CRYVON BTC – Bitcoin Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine CRYVON XAUBOT is an automated Bitcoin trading system developed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, a Multi-Level Trading Engine, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: CRYVON BTC combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current market tren
FREE
Indioara XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
INDIORA – US30 Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine INDIORA is an automated US30 trading system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: INDIORA analyzes multiple market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend direction
FREE
Falcon Fx Xaubot
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
FALCON FX – Forex Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine FALCON FX XAUBOT is an automated Forex scalping system developed for major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news protection, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: FALCON FX analyzes several market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend strength,
Velora Fx XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
VELORA FX – Forex Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VELORA FX is an automated Multi-Level Forex trading system developed for selected currency pairs on MetaTrader. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, economic news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. More Than 36 Months of Live Account Monitoring: VELORA FX has more than 36 months of monitored trading history across two live a
Aurion XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
AURION – Gold Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine AURION is an automated Multi-Level Gold trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD . Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: AURION combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a potential signal, the XAUBOT AI Dec
Razor Gold XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
Experts
RAZOR GOLD  continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements. RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits. Gold Scalping Strategy RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review