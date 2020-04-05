Velora Fx XAUBOT

VELORA FX – Forex Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

VELORA FX is an automated Multi-Level Forex trading system developed for selected currency pairs on MetaTrader. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, economic news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


More Than 36 Months of Live Account Monitoring:

VELORA FX has more than 36 months of monitored trading history across two live accounts. These accounts allows you to review the system’s previous trading activity during different market conditions, including periods of changing trends, volatility, liquidity, and execution conditions.


Live Signal #1: View the first VELORA FX account

Live Signal #2: View the second VELORA FX account


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

VELORA FX analyzes multiple market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, economic news, and the enabled market filters.

When the trading strategy identifies a potential setup, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine evaluates whether the signal agrees with the current market conditions. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation rules are met.

If the strategy signal and the market conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

VELORA FX was developed to identify qualifying trading conditions across selected Forex pairs. The strategy combines intelligent market analysis with adaptive position management to evaluate potential trading opportunities.

The system does not attempt to enter the market continuously. It waits until its technical, AI-assisted, timing, market-filtering, and risk-management conditions are satisfied.

Advanced Multi-Level Trading

VELORA FX uses an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying market situations. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, market structure, volatility conditions, and position-management requirements allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the confirmation conditions defined by the strategy. The system is not designed to continuously multiply lot sizes after losing positions.


Supported Forex Pairs:

VELORA FX was developed for selected Forex currency pairs with suitable liquidity, competitive spreads, and stable execution conditions.

Recommended symbols include:

  • AUDNZD
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDCAD
  • GBPNZD

Additional supported Forex pairs may be used when broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, liquidity, and execution quality are suitable.


High-Impact News Filter:

VELORA FX checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Live Trading and Backtesting:

VELORA FX includes both live account monitoring and historical Strategy Tester reports.

The available performance information allows you to review:

  • More than 36 months of monitored trading history
  • Trading activity across two live accounts
  • Historical testing periods
  • Tested currency pairs
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the historical tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings.Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution models, and symbol specifications are not identical.

Historical testing and live account monitoring demonstrate previous strategy behavior and do not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed for selected Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended for the M15 timeframe
  • Multi-Level Strategy
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Not designed as a traditional Martingale system
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • More than 36 months of monitored trading history
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Market: Selected Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, and GBPNZD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should choose risk settings appropriate for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open an M15 chart for each supported Forex pair you want to trade
  2. Attach VELORA FX to the required chart or charts according to the installation guide
  3. In the EA settings, enter all recommended currency pairs in the Trade Symbols parameter and separate them with comma. You do not need to open a separate chart for each pair. 
  4. If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDNZD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  5. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader
  6. Keep MetaTrader connected and running continuously
  7. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously


Included with the Product:

  • VELORA FX license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which markets does VELORA FX trade?

VELORA FX is developed for selected Forex currency pairs.

Which symbols are recommended?
The recommended symbols include AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, and GBPNZD. Additional currency pairs may be supported when broker and market conditions are suitable.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

Is VELORA FX a Martingale system?
No. VELORA FX is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the market moves against an existing trade.

Each additional level must meet the technical, AI-confirmation, market-filtering, and position-management conditions defined by the strategy.

How does VELORA FX confirm a trade?
The trading strategy first identifies a potential market setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, economic news, and the enabled market filters.

A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does VELORA FX trade continuously?
VELORA FX can continuously monitor supported Forex pairs while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
VELORA FX includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I review live account activity?
Yes. VELORA FX provides access to two monitored trading accounts with more than 36 months of previous trading history.

The available history represents previous performance and does not guarantee similar future results.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test VELORA FX inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can VELORA FX operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage supported Forex pairs while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does VELORA FX guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, monitored account, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, selected currency pairs, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test VELORA FX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


VELORA FX is developed by XAUBOT for automated Multi-Level Forex trading on the M15 timeframe.

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.29 (24)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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5 (2)
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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