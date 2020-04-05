Indioara XAUBOT

INDIORA – US30 Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

INDIORA is an automated US30 trading system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

INDIORA analyzes multiple market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news.

When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks whether the signal matches the current market conditions. The bot opens a trade only when the required confirmation rules are met. If the conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.


Live Signal: View the INDIORA US30 signal on MQL5


You can also run your own backtests inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

INDIORA evaluates market structure, trend continuation, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and all enabled market filters before considering a trade. It does not attempt to trade every market movement. When the required conditions are not met, the system waits.

Advanced Multi-Level Trading

INDIORA uses an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying market conditions. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, market structure, volatility conditions, and position-management requirements allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade, and the system is not designed to continuously increase lot sizes after a losing position.

Each additional trading level must meet the conditions defined by the strategy. The objective is controlled position management rather than automatic or aggressive lot multiplication.

Developed Specifically for US30:

INDIORA was developed specifically for the US30 index rather than being optimized for many unrelated symbols.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Fast-moving index market conditions
  • US30 volatility and momentum behavior
  • Short-term market structure


High-Impact News Filter:

INDIORA checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, or rapid market movements.


Selective Trade Execution:

INDIORA focuses on selective trade execution rather than opening a large number of positions.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These layers include technical conditions, AI-assisted market analysis, volatility filters, trading-session rules, market timing, and news conditions.


Backtesting and Transparency:

INDIORA includes Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical US30 market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested US30 symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for US30
  • Recommended for the M5 timeframe
  • Automated US30 trading
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI 
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine
  • Not designed as a Martingale system
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Professional Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Recommended deposit: $500 
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: A broker offering competitive US30 spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. You should select risk settings appropriate for your account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the US30 M5 chart in MetaTrader.
  2. Attach INDIORA to only one US30 M5 chart.
  3. Enable AutoTrading.
  4. Apply the included recommended settings.
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously.
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously.

Included with the Product:

  • INDIORA license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Setup instructions
  • Dedicated support
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does INDIORA trade?

INDIORA is developed specifically for the US30 index.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

Is INDIORA a Martingale system?
No. INDIORA is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the market moves against an existing trade, and the system is not designed to continuously increase lot sizes after losses.

Each additional trading level must meet the technical, AI-confirmation, market-filtering, and position-management conditions defined by the strategy.

How does INDIORA confirm a trade?
The trading strategy first identifies a potential market setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact news.

A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does INDIORA trade continuously?
INDIORA can continuously monitor US30 while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
INDIORA includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected news, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test INDIORA inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can INDIORA operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage US30 while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does INDIORA guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, product settings, account size, leverage, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading indices, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test INDIORA on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


INDIORA is developed by XAUBOT for automated US30 trading on the M5 timeframe.

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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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