Kiwi AudCad Bot MT5

Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5

Overview

Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair.

The trading system combines a structured market scanner with an adaptive recovery engine to filter trade entries while managing basket recovery in changing market conditions.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer a systematic approach with configurable recovery controls and transparent operation.

Main Features

• Designed specifically for AUDCAD

• Smart Scanner entry filtering

• Adaptive recovery system

• Progressive grid distance

• Dynamic basket take profit

• Individual lot multiplier control for different recovery levels

• Pair-close recovery engine

• Three-level market stress protection

• Spread protection

• Configurable conservative, balanced and frequent entry profiles

• Real-time information panel

Smart Scanner

The built-in scanner evaluates multiple market characteristics before allowing a new entry.

The analysis includes:

• Trend structure

• ATR expansion

• Swing analysis

• Fractal confirmation

• Market structure

The scanner is intended to reduce low-quality entries while keeping the recovery engine available when needed.

Adaptive Recovery

Instead of using a fixed spacing, Kiwi AUDCAD Bot can automatically increase grid distance according to market volatility.

This allows recovery spacing to adapt during stronger market movement while remaining tighter during normal conditions.

Dynamic Basket Management

The basket target adjusts according to recovery depth.

As additional recovery levels are opened, the profit target is automatically managed to reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining a structured exit process.

Market Stress Protection

The Expert Advisor includes three protection levels.

Level 1

Delays new initial entries during elevated volatility.

Level 2

Temporarily pauses additional recovery positions.

Level 3

Freezes new basket activity until market conditions normalize.

Flexible Risk Controls

Users can configure:

• Fixed lot or balance scaling

• Maximum recovery positions

• Grid distance

• Basket target

• Recovery multipliers

• Margin usage limits

• Maximum slippage

• Spread filter

Recommended Settings

Symbol

AUDCAD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended Chart

M15

Default Signal Timeframe

M15

Entry Profile

Conservative

Important

Trading leveraged products involves risk.

Past performance obtained from testing does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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