CandleGuard BE

🧠 CandleGuard BE

Professional Break-Even & Trailing Manager for MetaTrader 5

CandleGuard BE is an advanced, manual-friendly Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage break-even and trailing stop logic strictly on candle close, using any selected timeframe, independently of the chart timeframe.

The tool focuses on clarity, safety, and precision, giving traders full control and full visual feedback.

⭐ Key Concept

No noise. No tick-based chaos.
Only clean decisions based on closed candles.

🚀 Main Features (All Options Explained)

🔹 Trading Control

  • BUY button – opens a market BUY order using the LOT value from the panel

  • SELL button – opens a market SELL order using the LOT value from the panel

  • CLOSE button – closes all positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered)

  • CLOSE ALL (with confirmation) – closes all EA positions after double confirmation

🔹 Break-Even & Trailing Logic

  • Trailing only on candle close (never on ticks)

  • Independent BE timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)

  • Works even if the chart timeframe is different

  • Profit-only protection
    → BE is never moved if the position is losing

  • Always improves SL
    → SL is moved only if the new level is better than the previous one

  • High / Low candle logic:

    • BUY → previous candle Low

    • SELL → previous candle High

  • Optional BE buffer (points)

🔹 Visual BE Preview (Chart Visualization)

  • Current SL / BE line

    • BUY → green line

    • SELL → red line

  • Next BE preview line (dashed)

    • Yellow → conditions met, waiting for candle close

    • Gray → blocked (loss, no profit yet, or no improvement)

  • Works on selected BE timeframe, not chart TF

🔹 PRO Status Panel (Level 3 Feedback)

Live explanation of why BE is or is not moving, e.g.:

  • No position

  • TRAIL paused

  • Position is in loss (BE blocked)

  • BE would not lock profit yet

  • Waiting for candle close (M5 / M15 / etc.)

  • Ready to move BE on next candle close

This removes all guessing from trade management.

🔹 Panel & UI

  • One-line compact control panel

  • Panel scaling (+ / − buttons)

  • Panel position:

    • Top-Left

    • Bottom-Left

  • Clean, non-sticky buttons (no toggle lock issues)

  • Status text always readable

🔹 LOT Input (Advanced)

  • Editable LOT field directly in the panel

  • Supports:

    • . or , decimal separator

    • Backspace clear

    • Enter confirm

  • Click = select all (next input replaces value)

  • Optional risk-cap calculation (max % of balance)

🔹 State Persistence

  • Remembers:

    • Panel scale

    • Panel position

    • Selected BE timeframe

    • Trailing ON / PAUSE

    • LOT value

  • Automatically restored after MT5 restart

🔹 Language Support

  • English / Polish

  • Switchable via input parameter

  • Tooltips and status texts follow language setting

🟡 TRAIL Button Logic (Color-Coded)

  • 🟢 ON (Green) – trailing active

  • 🟡 PAUSE (Yellow) – trailing paused

No Unicode symbols → 100% MT5-safe, no squares, no font issues

🧾 All Tooltips (Full List)

Trading Buttons

  • BUY
    Opens a BUY position on the current symbol using the LOT value.

  • SELL
    Opens a SELL position on the current symbol using the LOT value.

  • CLOSE
    Closes all EA positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered).

  • CLOSE ALL
    Closes all EA positions. Requires confirmation (ALL → ALL?).

BE Timeframe Buttons

  • M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1
    Sets the timeframe used for BE and trailing calculations, independent of chart timeframe.

TRAIL

  • TRAIL
    ON = trailing active, PAUSE = trailing disabled.
    Trailing works only on candle close and only when the position is profitable.

Panel Controls

  • + / −
    Increase or decrease panel scale.

  • Up Arrow
    Move panel to top-left corner.

  • Down Arrow
    Move panel to bottom-left corner.

LOT Field

  • LOT
    Click and type position size (e.g. 0.01).
    Enter confirms, Backspace clears the field.

🧩 Who Is This Tool For?

  • Discretionary traders

  • Price-action traders

  • Candle-close strategy users

  • Traders who hate tick-based trailing

  • Anyone who wants full control and transparency

🛡️ What Makes CandleGuard BE Different?

✔ No tick noise
✔ No repainting
✔ No hidden logic
✔ No guessing
✔ Full visual confirmation
✔ Manual-trader friendly


Recommended products
AI Dynamic Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Basic Principles of AI Dynamic Grid 1. Scalping strategy Scalping involves opening multiple short trades with the goal of quickly making a small profit. This strategy reduces overall risks, as each trade carries a relatively small potential loss. The effectiveness of scalping lies precisely in the number of successful small trades, which increases the overall stability of income even in low market volatility. Why is scalping effective? Scalping works effectively because small profits accumul
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Experts
DOW KING EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible Index (US30) System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism.  Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 999 $   DOW King  GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    US30 M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL & TP    and Virtual   Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) .    The Curr
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Golden Crucible - Advanced Gold Scalping EA Golden Crucible is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders in navigating the fast-paced and volatile gold market. With precision-engineered algorithms and intelligent risk management, this EA aims to capture short-term price movements to support your trading strategies. Key Features: Optimized Settings: The recommend
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Eagle Grid MT5
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Experts
Grid trading is when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating an order grid with increasing and decreasing prices. Grid trading is most commonly associated with the foreign exchange market. In general, the technique seeks to capitalize on the normal volatility of an asset's price by placing buy and sell orders at certain regular intervals above and below a predefined base price. For example, a forex trader can place buy orders every 15 pips above a set price, while also placing se
FlixTrade Guardian PRO
Lucas Leguisamo Mallo
1 (1)
Experts
FlixTrade Guardian PRO – XAUUSD Low Drawdown • Capital Protection • Long-Term Consistency FlixTrade Guardian PRO is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital protection, controlled risk, and long-term consistency over aggressive and unstable strategies. Developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , this EA is built to survive different market cycles, including high volatility periods, trending phases, and consolidation environments . This is not a high-r
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Experts
Expert  with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 5. Trading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Make trading easier than ever before with our automated trading expert, which is designed especially for beginners. Say goodbye to the hassle of setting up an advisor and hello to stress-free trading. Get started today and take your first steps towards succe
Hedging Locking MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99489 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99490 Meet our expert advisor, "Hedging Locking EA" —a sophisticated tool designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with precision and efficiency. "Hedging Locking EA" employs the Hedging Locking method, a strategic approach that opens and closes positions simultaneously to manage risk and maximize returns. At its core, "Hedging Locking EA" is driven by advanced
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
Dragon Hedge
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor works on the basis of determining several candlestick patterns, which should simultaneously form on several trading instruments. Please test the Expert Advisor with 100% quality of quotes! Built-in hedging system allows you to increase the stability of the work, reduces the drawdown and greatly increases the probability of reaching the take profit, specified in the settings of the expert. Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84876 Check that all
Hybrid Grid Pro EA
Hammad Malik Ejaz Ahmad Ansari
Experts
Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5 Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas. IMPORTANT!   After the purchase please send me a private message to receiv
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.22 (9)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGear is a fully automated Expert Advisor that strictly fol
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
More from author
Position Info Label
Damian Mateusz Schmidt
Indicators
The indicator is designed to show us information about currently open positions on the selected instrument. The indicator is divided into three main sections: 1. Spread, candle time on the current time frame, server time 2. Information about currently open positions:   - Buy/Sell   - Lot Size   - Pips   - Profit/Loss on position   - Take Profit/Stop Loss size 3. Total position, account percentage, Stop Loss percentage The indicator can be customized to your preferences:   - Colors, font, font
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review