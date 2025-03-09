Performance Checker

This is a versatile tool designed to help traders analyze their trading performance on a MT5 account.

It provides a detailed of profit, allowing users to review their overall account performance or filter trades based on specific criteria.

With this tool, traders can:

Check total profit across all trades.

Filter by a single Magic Number or multiple Magic Numbers (enter directly, separated by ",")

Analyze individual symbols or a custom set of symbols to evaluate different market instruments (Enter directly into the input field, separated by ",")

Specify a time range to focus on particular trading periods, helping in performance review and strategy optimization.

This tool is particularly useful for algorithmic traders and manual traders who want to track their performance efficiently, identify profitable strategies, and optimize their trading approach.