I trading

Advanced MT5 Trading Utility Panel EA
Speed, Precision & Automated Risk Control
The MT5 Advanced Trading Utility Panel is a professional-grade execution dashboard built for scalpers, day traders, and high-volatility news traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed to eliminate standard platform delays, it provides instant, one-click access to market execution, dynamic lot sizing, pending order management, and fast position clearing directly from your chart.
✨ Key Features & Functionalities
🛡️ 1. Dynamic Risk Management & Automated Sizing
 Auto-Calculated Risk Sizing: Enter your desired RISK % and SL (Stop Loss) in pips, and the EA automatically calculates your exact lot size based on your account balance and symbol specifications.
 Manual Lot Overrides: Prefer fixed position sizes? Set your RISK % to ⁠0⁠ to instantly execute manual lot sizes entered in the LOT box.
 Pip Precision: Native support for standard forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto (automatically converting fractional points to pips).
⚡ 2. Instant One-Click Market Execution
 BUY / SELL Buttons: High-visibility, color-coded execution buttons (Emerald Green for BUY, Crimson Red for SELL) for quick market entry.
 Pre-Set SL & TP: Every order automatically attaches your pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels the moment it enters the market.
📊 3. Smart Pending Order Engine
 Buy/Sell Limit & Stop Automation: Set pending orders in seconds using the PENDING PIPS distance setting.
 Multi-Trade Stacking: Open multiple split entries or grid levels simultaneously by entering your desired number into the TRADES box.
🧹 4. Four-Tier Position Management & Emergency Close
 CLOSE PROFIT (Green Accent): Instantly locks in gains by closing only currently winning market positions.
 CLOSE LOSS (Red Accent): Cuts downside exposure by terminating only currently losing positions.
 CLOSE ALL (Slate Gray): Clears all open market positions on the current symbol while keeping pending orders active.

 CLOSE ALL TRADE (Vibrant Orange Button): The ultimate master kill-switch. Closes all active market positions AND cancels all working pending orders on the chart with a single click.

Why Choose This Utility EA?

1. Eliminates Manual Math: No more struggling with position size calculators while price is moving fast.

2. Superior Scalping Speed: Execute split entries with pre-attached SL/TP in milliseconds.

3. Panic Control: Instantly wipe out bad setups or exit the market completely ahead of major high-impact economic news releases.

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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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Issam Kassas
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This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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Ntobeko Zulu
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The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
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Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Индикаторы
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