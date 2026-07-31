Advanced MT5 Trading Utility Panel EA

Speed, Precision & Automated Risk Control

The MT5 Advanced Trading Utility Panel is a professional-grade execution dashboard built for scalpers, day traders, and high-volatility news traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed to eliminate standard platform delays, it provides instant, one-click access to market execution, dynamic lot sizing, pending order management, and fast position clearing directly from your chart.

✨ Key Features & Functionalities

🛡️ 1. Dynamic Risk Management & Automated Sizing

Auto-Calculated Risk Sizing: Enter your desired RISK % and SL (Stop Loss) in pips, and the EA automatically calculates your exact lot size based on your account balance and symbol specifications.

Manual Lot Overrides: Prefer fixed position sizes? Set your RISK % to ⁠0⁠ to instantly execute manual lot sizes entered in the LOT box.

Pip Precision: Native support for standard forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto (automatically converting fractional points to pips).

⚡ 2. Instant One-Click Market Execution

BUY / SELL Buttons: High-visibility, color-coded execution buttons (Emerald Green for BUY, Crimson Red for SELL) for quick market entry.

Pre-Set SL & TP: Every order automatically attaches your pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels the moment it enters the market.

📊 3. Smart Pending Order Engine

Buy/Sell Limit & Stop Automation: Set pending orders in seconds using the PENDING PIPS distance setting.

Multi-Trade Stacking: Open multiple split entries or grid levels simultaneously by entering your desired number into the TRADES box.

🧹 4. Four-Tier Position Management & Emergency Close

CLOSE PROFIT (Green Accent): Instantly locks in gains by closing only currently winning market positions.

CLOSE LOSS (Red Accent): Cuts downside exposure by terminating only currently losing positions.

CLOSE ALL (Slate Gray): Clears all open market positions on the current symbol while keeping pending orders active.