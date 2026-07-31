I trading

Advanced MT5 Trading Utility Panel EA
Speed, Precision & Automated Risk Control
The MT5 Advanced Trading Utility Panel is a professional-grade execution dashboard built for scalpers, day traders, and high-volatility news traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed to eliminate standard platform delays, it provides instant, one-click access to market execution, dynamic lot sizing, pending order management, and fast position clearing directly from your chart.
✨ Key Features & Functionalities
🛡️ 1. Dynamic Risk Management & Automated Sizing
 Auto-Calculated Risk Sizing: Enter your desired RISK % and SL (Stop Loss) in pips, and the EA automatically calculates your exact lot size based on your account balance and symbol specifications.
 Manual Lot Overrides: Prefer fixed position sizes? Set your RISK % to ⁠0⁠ to instantly execute manual lot sizes entered in the LOT box.
 Pip Precision: Native support for standard forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto (automatically converting fractional points to pips).
⚡ 2. Instant One-Click Market Execution
 BUY / SELL Buttons: High-visibility, color-coded execution buttons (Emerald Green for BUY, Crimson Red for SELL) for quick market entry.
 Pre-Set SL & TP: Every order automatically attaches your pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels the moment it enters the market.
📊 3. Smart Pending Order Engine
 Buy/Sell Limit & Stop Automation: Set pending orders in seconds using the PENDING PIPS distance setting.
 Multi-Trade Stacking: Open multiple split entries or grid levels simultaneously by entering your desired number into the TRADES box.
🧹 4. Four-Tier Position Management & Emergency Close
 CLOSE PROFIT (Green Accent): Instantly locks in gains by closing only currently winning market positions.
 CLOSE LOSS (Red Accent): Cuts downside exposure by terminating only currently losing positions.
 CLOSE ALL (Slate Gray): Clears all open market positions on the current symbol while keeping pending orders active.

 CLOSE ALL TRADE (Vibrant Orange Button): The ultimate master kill-switch. Closes all active market positions AND cancels all working pending orders on the chart with a single click.

Why Choose This Utility EA?

1. Eliminates Manual Math: No more struggling with position size calculators while price is moving fast.

2. Superior Scalping Speed: Execute split entries with pre-attached SL/TP in milliseconds.

3. Panic Control: Instantly wipe out bad setups or exit the market completely ahead of major high-impact economic news releases.

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Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
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4.98 (670)
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5 (30)
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5 (6)
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5 (4)
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4.4 (5)
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5 (4)
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
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Trinh Dat
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实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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Ho Tuan Thang
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实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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实用工具
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Peter Mueller
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实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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Alligator ema
Day Trader
指标
MT5 Alligator Indicator The MT5 Alligator Indicator , created by Bill Williams , helps traders find market trends and avoid sideways markets. It uses three moving average lines to show Buy and Sell opportunities. Indicator Lines Jaw (Blue): Long-term trend Teeth (Red): Medium trend Lips (Green): Short-term trend Benefits Finds strong market trends Reduces false signals Gives clear Buy and Sell signals Improves trade timing Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and Stocks Good for scalping, day
UC bot
Day Trader
指标
The Core Strategy (Signal Logic) The system filters the market trend using a color-coded Moving Average and enters trades based on specific candle closes to ensure optimal risk-to-reward entries.  Bullish (Buy) Signal: The Moving Average Bearish (Sell) Signal: The Moving Average line turns Red (indicating an institutional downtrend), and a Red candle closes line turns Green (indicating an institutional uptrend), and a Red candle Trade & Risk Managementle closes. Managing the trade after entry i
Super trend with targets
Day Trader
指标
SuperTrend Indicator SuperTrend is a powerful MT5 indicator that helps traders identify the market trend , momentum , and buy or sell opportunities . It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and changes color when the market trend changes, making trading decisions simple and easy. Default Settings Period: 10 Multiplier: 3.0 Benefits Shows clear market trend. Gives accurate buy and sell signals. Helps reduce false trade entries. Supports trend-following strategies. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto
Heikin ashi with targets
Day Trader
指标
Heikin Ashi Indicator Heikin Ashi means average candle . It uses average prices instead of normal candlesticks to make trends easier to see. It removes small market noise and helps traders follow strong trends. Benefits Shows market trend clearly. Reduces false signals. Helps find buy and sell opportunities. Good for Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto. Easy to use for beginners and experienced traders. How to Use Buy Signal Previous candle is Red . New candle turns Green . A green candle with no lo
MA Crossover signal
Day Trader
指标
Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator The Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities using two Moving Averages. It gives clear signals with color-coded lines and candles, plus an automatic Stop Loss line and 4 Take Profit targets. It works well on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Commodities, and CFDs and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Features Dual Moving Average crossover signals Automatic trend detection Azure
RangeFilter SL TP
Day Trader
指标
Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find strong Buy and Sell trends by removing market noise. It uses a smart Range Filter to reduce false signals and works well in trending markets. The indicator shows Blue for Buy and Orange for Sell. It also displays an automatic Stop Loss line and 5 Take Profit (TP) levels for easier trade management. Features Smart Range Filter technology Blue Buy & Orange Sell signals Automatic Stop Loss line 5 Take Profit targets: T
Envelopes targets
Day Trader
指标
Envelopes Indicator The Envelopes Indicator is a simple trend-following tool that helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities. It uses two bands around a moving average to show when price is too high or too low. It works well on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and other markets . It is easy for beginners and useful for experienced traders. Benefits Shows clear Buy and Sell zones. Helps follow the market trend. Reduces false and emotional trades. Works on all timeframes. Helps set Stop L
Bollinger bands ts
Day Trader
指标
Bollinger Bands Indicator The Bollinger Bands indicator is a popular MT5 trading tool created by John Bollinger . It has three lines: a Middle Band (Moving Average) , Upper Band , and Lower Band . The bands become wider when market volatility is high and narrower when volatility is low. Benefits Shows overbought and oversold areas. Measures market volatility. Helps find trend reversals and breakouts. Works on Forex, Gold, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto. Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing, and l
Macd trend line
Day Trader
指标
MACD Indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a popular MT5 indicator that shows trend direction , momentum , and buy or sell signals using two moving averages. Default Settings Fast EMA: 12 Slow EMA: 26 Signal Line: 9 Benefits Finds buy and sell signals. Shows trend strength. Measures market momentum. Helps spot trend reversals. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices. Good for scalping, intraday, and swing trading. How to Use Buy Signal MACD crosses above the Signal
Rsi two targets
Day Trader
指标
RSI (Relative Strength Index) RSI is a popular MT5 indicator that measures price strength on a 0–100 scale. It helps traders find overbought , oversold , and possible trend reversal points. Default Settings Period: 14 Overbought: 70 Oversold: 30 Benefits Finds overbought and oversold areas. Shows market momentum. Helps spot trend changes. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices. Good for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading. How to Use Buy Signal RSI moves above 30 . RSI cr
All in one trade manage
Day Trader
实用工具
QuickTrade Panel – Fast Execution & Smart Risk Management The QuickTrade Panel is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that makes order execution faster, safer, and easier. It allows traders to place market and pending orders directly from the chart while automatically managing position size based on their risk settings. Key Features Interactive On-Chart Panel: Easily adjust Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Order Distance without opening EA settings. Sma
One click trade manage
Day Trader
实用工具
QuickTrade Panel  Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows. The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing . Simply enter your pref
Chart Buy Sell trade
Day Trader
实用工具
Here is a shorter, professional version with all your requested features included: QuickTrade Panel – MT5 Fast Execution, Smart Risk Management & On-Chart Trading The QuickTrade Panel is a lightweight, high-speed MT5 trading utility designed for fast and accurate order execution. It simplifies trading with one-click market and pending orders, automatic risk-based lot sizing, and an interactive on-chart dashboard. Key Features 1. On-Chart Trading Panel Adjust Lot Size, Risk %, SL, TP, and Pending
Fast trade execution
Day Trader
实用工具
QuickTrade Panel – Fast Order Execution & Risk Management The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading tool that helps traders place orders faster, manage risk automatically, and control trades directly from the chart. It reduces manual work, improves trading accuracy, and makes trade management simple and efficient. Key Features On-Chart Trading: Change Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Distance without opening EA settings. Smart Position Sizing: Choose
Smart Trader Pannel
Day Trader
实用工具
MT5 Trading Dashboard The MT5 Trading Dashboard is a professional on-chart trading panel designed to make trading faster, easier, and more efficient. It allows traders to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and control open positions without opening multiple MT5 windows. The dashboard includes Lot Size, Risk (%), Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Number of Trades, and Pending Order Distance settings. You can instantly place Buy Market and Sell Market orders or create Buy Limit, Se
A2Z Fast Trading
Day Trader
实用工具
MT5 Trading Panel – Features Trade with speed and confidence using this professional MT5 trading panel. Everything you need is available on one screen for faster and more accurate execution. Features: * Lot Size Control – Select fixed lot size with one click. * Risk Management – Set your desired risk percentage for better capital protection. * Stop Loss & Take Profit – Define SL and TP before placing a trade. * One-Click Buy & Sell – Execute market orders instantly. * Pending Orders – Place
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