LTZ Liquidity Trap Zones

LTZ - Liquidity Trap Zones

A complete support, resistance, and price expansion indicator, built to identify liquidity zones where price tends to react  no trades opened, purely a visual tool to support your own decision-making.

What LTZ offers:

🔹 Smart Support & Resistance
Combines two detection methods: daily tops/bottoms (last N sessions) and fractal swing tops/bottoms on the chart's own timeframe, confirmed by opposite-structure breaks — a top is only validated once the following bottom is broken, and vice versa, filtering out false levels.

🔹 Automatic Channel Clustering
When several support or resistance levels sit close together, the indicator merges them into a single channel (zone) instead of cluttering the chart with overlapping lines. The clustering tolerance adapts to the asset's volatility (ATR-based).

🔹 Price Expansion (Infinity Levels)
Projects expansion levels from the last confirmed swing high and low on the chart, helping anticipate zones where price may react beyond current structure — useful for setting targets and areas of interest.

🔹 Bollinger Bands
A classic volatility module built in, no need for a separate indicator.

Key features:

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe, from M1 to Monthly.
  • Broken levels are removed from the chart automatically — no clutter from broken history.
  • Every module is independent: toggle each one on or off separately in the settings.
  • Fully configurable colors, widths, and line styles.
  • Lightweight design with no noticeable impact on terminal performance.

How to use:
Attach the indicator to any chart. Support/resistance levels and channels appear automatically as the market forms new structure. Combine with your own entry/exit strategy — LTZ does not generate buy/sell signals or execute trades, it simply maps out the relevant price zones visually.

Ideal for discretionary traders working with price action, market structure, and liquidity zones across any market (forex, indices, stocks, futures).


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ltz levels
Cristian Juliano Bomm Reuter
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LTZ Levels — Professional Confluence System for MetaTrader 5 LTZ Levels is an advanced technical analysis solution designed for traders who want to identify high-probability trading areas in a fast, visual, and objective way. Instead of relying on a single signal, LTZ Levels combines multiple layers of analysis into one chart environment, allowing traders to identify key areas where several technical factors converge simultaneously. The result is a cleaner market view, reduced analysis time,
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