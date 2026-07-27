LTZ - Liquidity Trap Zones

A complete support, resistance, and price expansion indicator, built to identify liquidity zones where price tends to react — no trades opened, purely a visual tool to support your own decision-making.

What LTZ offers:

🔹 Smart Support & Resistance

Combines two detection methods: daily tops/bottoms (last N sessions) and fractal swing tops/bottoms on the chart's own timeframe, confirmed by opposite-structure breaks — a top is only validated once the following bottom is broken, and vice versa, filtering out false levels.

🔹 Automatic Channel Clustering

When several support or resistance levels sit close together, the indicator merges them into a single channel (zone) instead of cluttering the chart with overlapping lines. The clustering tolerance adapts to the asset's volatility (ATR-based).

🔹 Price Expansion (Infinity Levels)

Projects expansion levels from the last confirmed swing high and low on the chart, helping anticipate zones where price may react beyond current structure — useful for setting targets and areas of interest.

🔹 Bollinger Bands

A classic volatility module built in, no need for a separate indicator.

Key features:

Works on any symbol and any timeframe, from M1 to Monthly.

Broken levels are removed from the chart automatically — no clutter from broken history.

Every module is independent: toggle each one on or off separately in the settings.

Fully configurable colors, widths, and line styles.

Lightweight design with no noticeable impact on terminal performance.

How to use:

Attach the indicator to any chart. Support/resistance levels and channels appear automatically as the market forms new structure. Combine with your own entry/exit strategy — LTZ does not generate buy/sell signals or execute trades, it simply maps out the relevant price zones visually.

Ideal for discretionary traders working with price action, market structure, and liquidity zones across any market (forex, indices, stocks, futures).