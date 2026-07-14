Ltz levels

LTZ Levels® — Professional Confluence System for MetaTrader 5

LTZ Levels® is an advanced technical analysis solution designed for traders who want to identify high-probability trading areas in a fast, visual, and objective way.

Instead of relying on a single signal, LTZ Levels combines multiple layers of analysis into one chart environment, allowing traders to identify key areas where several technical factors converge simultaneously.

The result is a cleaner market view, reduced analysis time, and greater confidence in decision-making.

Key Features

Infinity Levels®

The exclusive Infinity Levels® represent dynamic price expansion and exhaustion levels developed through a proprietary methodology.

These levels help identify areas where the market may show:

  • price movement slowdown;
  • technical reactions;
  • expansion zones;
  • potential reversals;
  • trend continuation opportunities.

All levels are automatically updated and dynamically adapt to current market conditions.

Demand Zones & Supply Zones

The system automatically identifies institutional areas of interest through a combination of:

  • market structure;
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC);
  • Order Blocks;
  • price polarity;
  • relevant historical regions.

Demand Zones

Potential buying areas highlighted in green.

Supply Zones

Potential selling areas highlighted in red.

These zones help traders locate areas where institutional buyers or sellers may become active again.

Daily Support and Resistance Levels

The indicator automatically monitors significant market structures from previous trading sessions.

These levels remain visible on the chart as long as they remain relevant for operational analysis, helping traders identify important market barriers.

Advanced Pivot Levels System

LTZ Levels incorporates multiple market-recognized methodologies for generating operational levels.

The levels are automatically updated and provide additional references for:

  • price targets;
  • potential rejection areas;
  • institutional reaction zones;
  • confluence regions.

LTZ MA Cloud®

The Moving Average Cloud provides a clear view of trend context and dynamic support and resistance areas.

By default, the indicator uses two long-term moving averages to help traders identify:

  • the prevailing market direction;
  • trend alignment;
  • price reaction zones;
  • favorable trading conditions.

Bollinger Bands®

Bollinger Bands act as an additional layer of confluence.

They help identify:

  • price extension areas;
  • potential exhaustion zones;
  • improved risk-to-reward opportunities;
  • stop-loss positioning references.
Smart Alerts

LTZ Levels features a centralized alert system capable of monitoring all important indicator areas simultaneously.

Alerts can be delivered through:

✅ MetaTrader 5 pop-up notifications
✅ Sound alerts
✅ Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile application

This allows traders to stay informed of important market opportunities without continuously monitoring their charts.

Built for Real Trading

Throughout its development, LTZ Levels received numerous improvements focused on stability, reliability, and performance, ensuring consistent operation even across multiple instruments and chart periods.

The system architecture was designed to preserve the integrity of calculated levels and zones, reduce operational issues, and provide a clean and efficient visual experience.

Fully Customizable

All modules can be adjusted according to the trader's personal trading style.

Customize:

  • colors;
  • line styles;
  • line thickness;
  • individual module visibility;
  • moving averages;
  • Bollinger Bands;
  • institutional zones;
  • alerts;
  • visual settings.
How LTZ Levels Helps Traders

The indicator combines the main analytical tools used by professional traders into a single workspace:

✔ Infinity Levels®
✔ Demand Zones
✔ Supply Zones
✔ Order Blocks
✔ Support and Resistance Levels
✔ Pivot Levels
✔ LTZ MA Cloud®
✔ Bollinger Bands®
✔ Smart Alerts

This combination helps traders identify higher-probability trading areas faster and more objectively.

Important Notice

LTZ Levels® is a decision-support tool.

The indicator:

✅ Does not execute trades automatically
✅ Does not send orders to the market
✅ Does not perform automated position management

All entry, exit, and risk management decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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LTZ Liquidity Trap Zones
Cristian Juliano Bomm Reuter
Indicators
LTZ   -   Liquidity   Trap   Zones A complete support, resistance, and price expansion indicator, built to identify   liquidity   zones   where   price   tends   to   react   —   no   trades   opened,   purely   a   visual   tool   to   support   your   own   decision-making. What   LTZ   offers:   Smart Support & Resistance Combines two detection methods: daily tops/bottoms (last N sessions) and fractal swing tops/bottoms on the chart's own timeframe, confirmed by opposite-structure breaks
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