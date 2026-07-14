LTZ Levels® is an advanced technical analysis solution designed for traders who want to identify high-probability trading areas in a fast, visual, and objective way.

Instead of relying on a single signal, LTZ Levels combines multiple layers of analysis into one chart environment, allowing traders to identify key areas where several technical factors converge simultaneously.

The result is a cleaner market view, reduced analysis time, and greater confidence in decision-making.

Infinity Levels®

The exclusive Infinity Levels® represent dynamic price expansion and exhaustion levels developed through a proprietary methodology.

These levels help identify areas where the market may show:

price movement slowdown;

technical reactions;

expansion zones;

potential reversals;

trend continuation opportunities.

All levels are automatically updated and dynamically adapt to current market conditions.

Demand Zones & Supply Zones

The system automatically identifies institutional areas of interest through a combination of:

market structure;

Smart Money Concepts (SMC);

Order Blocks;

price polarity;

relevant historical regions.

Demand Zones

Potential buying areas highlighted in green.

Supply Zones

Potential selling areas highlighted in red.

These zones help traders locate areas where institutional buyers or sellers may become active again.

Daily Support and Resistance Levels

The indicator automatically monitors significant market structures from previous trading sessions.

These levels remain visible on the chart as long as they remain relevant for operational analysis, helping traders identify important market barriers.

Advanced Pivot Levels System

LTZ Levels incorporates multiple market-recognized methodologies for generating operational levels.

The levels are automatically updated and provide additional references for:

price targets;

potential rejection areas;

institutional reaction zones;

confluence regions.

LTZ MA Cloud®

The Moving Average Cloud provides a clear view of trend context and dynamic support and resistance areas.

By default, the indicator uses two long-term moving averages to help traders identify:

the prevailing market direction;

trend alignment;

price reaction zones;

favorable trading conditions.

Bollinger Bands®

Bollinger Bands act as an additional layer of confluence.

They help identify:

price extension areas;

potential exhaustion zones;

improved risk-to-reward opportunities;

stop-loss positioning references.

LTZ Levels features a centralized alert system capable of monitoring all important indicator areas simultaneously.

Alerts can be delivered through:

✅ MetaTrader 5 pop-up notifications

✅ Sound alerts

✅ Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile application

This allows traders to stay informed of important market opportunities without continuously monitoring their charts.

Throughout its development, LTZ Levels received numerous improvements focused on stability, reliability, and performance, ensuring consistent operation even across multiple instruments and chart periods.

The system architecture was designed to preserve the integrity of calculated levels and zones, reduce operational issues, and provide a clean and efficient visual experience.

All modules can be adjusted according to the trader's personal trading style.

Customize:

colors;

line styles;

line thickness;

individual module visibility;

moving averages;

Bollinger Bands;

institutional zones;

alerts;

visual settings.

The indicator combines the main analytical tools used by professional traders into a single workspace:

✔ Infinity Levels®

✔ Demand Zones

✔ Supply Zones

✔ Order Blocks

✔ Support and Resistance Levels

✔ Pivot Levels

✔ LTZ MA Cloud®

✔ Bollinger Bands®

✔ Smart Alerts

This combination helps traders identify higher-probability trading areas faster and more objectively.

LTZ Levels® is a decision-support tool.

The indicator:

✅ Does not execute trades automatically

✅ Does not send orders to the market

✅ Does not perform automated position management

All entry, exit, and risk management decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.