Double Action Ea

This Ea. is very unique in his function, and not designed to be traded automatic. as the first option.

          It is a tool designed to be used by a mild experienced Forex trader that can:

  • Trade  manual or automated and can try to find a good entry price levels
  • Trader that can  enter the market using market or pending orders at specify price levels.

         Please watch the video  about using the excel calculator  when using the breakeven technic .

         The same idea  used for the breakeven option applies to the initial risk option:-

         Try to balance the stops / breakeven levels as much as you can.

Second option use it as automatic ,the Ea will trade single trade each time , opening and closing trade base on the EMA. 

(Set TP to 100-200 pips) and SL either with or without, EMA will keep open and close trades.


Use Free Calculator Tool 

While testing this Ea in strategy tester ,you can use a calculator to help plan trades and understand risk.

Download the calculator here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RrVZlSpiMPjCIXn9hYk5MNqN5Wt9uBYh/view?usp=share_link 


OR


Use Free Tool from the market only for MT4:(MT5 update coming soon)

Double Action Trade Plan

While using the Double Action EA, you can take advantage of this free tool available on the market to plan your trades and potentially double your account. Simply download it, attach it to a chart, fill in the input fields, and you’ll receive four breakeven points. Then, apply those levels to the Double Action EA. Trade with confidence, knowing your risk in advance.


The inputs include:

Lot Sizes: Lot1, Lot2, Lot3, Lot4

Grid Sizes: Grid1, Grid2, Grid3

Stop Losses: SL1, SL2, SL3, SL4


Whether you’re using the Strategy Tester or running it live on a chart, the tool will provide clear feedback on the four breakeven points.


