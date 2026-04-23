Apex Origin

4.86

Trading is about probability. Precise logic and discipline are the pillars of Apex strategies.

Live Signals View Signal

Design Philosophy

Logic transparency is vital. Apex Origin is an algorithmic system built on math and statistics, focusing on risk control and systematic execution.

Backtest Data (2010 - 2026)

Verified across market cycles to ensure logic consistency against noise:

  • In-Sample (2010-2020): Initial logic development and optimization.
  • Out-of-Sample (2020-2026): Stress-tested against recent volatility; proven structural stability.

Core Specifications

  • Min. Deposit: 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended).
  • Timeframe: H1 (to filter lower-period noise).
  • Strategy: Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones.
  • Lot Sizing: Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No heavy Martingale.
  • Risk Control: Hard cap on max orders per symbol.

Setup & Support

Optimized for AUDCAD. Presets available for NZDCAD, AUDNZD and EURGBP.

Support & Manuals

Manuals available in EN, CN, ZH covering setup and risk strategy.

To get started:

  1. Load Apex Origin on AUDCAD H1.
  2. Join: [Apex Community] for updates.
  3. PM Author via MQL5 for .set files and manuals.

Risk Disclaimer: Forex carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on Demo first.

Reviews 28
Geert Roelstraete
73
Geert Roelstraete 2026.08.05 14:04 
 

Very good EA with consistent small profits. Congrats to the developer!

MLeesh
122
MLeesh 2026.07.07 15:59 
 

Developer is helpful, even this is a free EA

shaun8731
75
shaun8731 2026.06.05 07:40 
 

A reliable multi-currency EA. Developer was very helpful and quick to assist. Backtesting across the 3 recommended currencies using the recommended settings for the past 2.5 years gave a return of ~5% pa. So it seems to deliver steady growth and no signficant DDs.

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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Apex Origin MT4
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (4)
Experts
Trading is a process based on probability. Precise logic and rigorous discipline are the core foundations of the Apex series strategies. Official Live Signals (MT5 Flagship) To demonstrate long-term stability, our official live account operates in an MT5 environment. MT4 version shares the exact same core logic and algorithms: View Signal Details Design Philosophy Apex Origin is built on mathematical and statistical principles, designed to maintain logical integrity across various market enviro
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Apex Glory
Yi Hsiu Tsai
Experts
Trading is about probability. Rigorous logic and iron discipline are the cornerstones of Apex series strategies. Live Signals Click to View Signal Details Product Philosophy Apex Glory is a high-precision algorithm exclusively engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) . The core system utilizes Mean Reversion principles, identifying momentum exhaustion points during low-volatility periods for precise entry, rather than blindly chasing extreme market movements. Dynamic Pricing (Limited Time Offer) To manage
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Geert Roelstraete
73
Geert Roelstraete 2026.08.05 14:04 
 

Very good EA with consistent small profits. Congrats to the developer!

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.08.05 15:10
Thank you for your support! 😊 I'm glad the EA is working well for you. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
MLeesh
122
MLeesh 2026.07.07 15:59 
 

Developer is helpful, even this is a free EA

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.07.07 17:40
Thank you.
javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.14 05:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shaun8731
75
shaun8731 2026.06.05 07:40 
 

A reliable multi-currency EA. Developer was very helpful and quick to assist. Backtesting across the 3 recommended currencies using the recommended settings for the past 2.5 years gave a return of ~5% pa. So it seems to deliver steady growth and no signficant DDs.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.06.05 12:03
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
n8n persol
18
n8n persol 2026.06.04 05:04 
 

Very good product

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.06.04 05:53
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
Charles Crete
586
Charles Crete 2026.05.20 01:24 
 

Very good product and multipair

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.20 02:48
Thank you 🙏
Sequestra
15
Sequestra 2026.05.19 08:54 
 

Really interesting EA and good response speed and support, seems promising so far. Would be nice to point out SL system also in settings though. Thanks!

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.19 14:04
Thx for the feedback. 👍
Habib95
25
Habib95 2026.05.18 11:33 
 

The EA is very good , doesn't trade everyday but waits for high probability setups. This EA is not a get rich quick EA, but it is very safe and builds your account slowly and steady with low risk

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.18 11:48
Thank you so much for your review! It’s incredibly helpful to my development and helps other users discover my EA. Thanks again for your wonderful support!
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.05.18 05:23 
 

Amazing!! Very helpful developer Thanks alot for your efforts

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.18 05:25
Thank you very much 🤝
Not AizU
139
Not AizU 2026.05.15 01:05 
 

Apparently it's a good EA. I need more time to give a more precise opinion.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.15 05:29
Thank you
Man Super
48
Man Super 2026.05.04 09:26 
 

good

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.04 10:11
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
Ngoc Luan Phan
29
Ngoc Luan Phan 2026.05.03 08:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.03 10:07
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2026.05.02 09:36 
 

5* for now for providing this EA for free, will test it thoroughly! Thanks.

Update 03/05/26: Nothing special about this EA. I don't understand other users' rating, this is just another useless grid EA that won't make you any money (please see my backtest in the comments). On top, the author forces you to leave a positive review before he will send you any .set files. I leave it at 2 stars because it's for free, but be careful.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.03 19:01
Hi Alesamo. First, asking for a review is simply a polite request to support my free work, never a mandatory condition. I would still have sent the files even if you declined.
Second, calling the EA 'useless' based on testing only ONE pair for 3 years is technically flawed. Apex Origin is a 4-pair portfolio strategy. Evaluating only 25% of the system completely ignores the risk-balancing synergy between the pairs. I respect your risk preference, but your absolute claims are unfair.
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
824
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2026.05.01 14:58 
 

Very good backtest, I'll come back and leave another comment after I've tried it.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.01 15:21
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
junimaida
61
junimaida 2026.05.01 11:10 
 

大変期待が持てるEAだと思われます。 This EA appears to have very strong potential.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.01 13:15
ありがとう～👍👍👍👍👍
Alessandro Boraso
507
Alessandro Boraso 2026.05.01 04:43 
 

Received quick and complete support to fully understand potential of this robot. Satisfied ))

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.05.01 04:55
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
erikagrf
99
erikagrf 2026.04.30 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.04.30 07:54
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
p_s
233
p_s 2026.04.30 00:50 
 

I’m writing this review with high expectations.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.04.30 00:56
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
문호
22
문호 2026.04.29 14:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.04.29 14:33
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
poky0906
86
poky0906 2026.04.29 14:26 
 

The EA looks promising, and the developer’s quick and kind support is very impressive.

Yi Hsiu Tsai
4385
Reply from developer Yi Hsiu Tsai 2026.04.29 14:47
Thx~ 👍👍👍👍👍
12
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