Apex Origin
- Experts
-
Yi Hsiu TsaiPhilosophy
A professional quant team converting institutional insights into robust algorithms. Guided by "The Golden Discipline," we prioritize consistency over market noise as our sole measure of success.
Core Strengths
Tech-Driven: Fusion of Machine Learning and institutional Price Action.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 August 2026
Trading is about probability. Precise logic and discipline are the pillars of Apex strategies.
Live Signals View Signal
Design Philosophy
Logic transparency is vital. Apex Origin is an algorithmic system built on math and statistics, focusing on risk control and systematic execution.
Backtest Data (2010 - 2026)
Verified across market cycles to ensure logic consistency against noise:
- In-Sample (2010-2020): Initial logic development and optimization.
- Out-of-Sample (2020-2026): Stress-tested against recent volatility; proven structural stability.
Core Specifications
- Min. Deposit: 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended).
- Timeframe: H1 (to filter lower-period noise).
- Strategy: Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones.
- Lot Sizing: Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No heavy Martingale.
- Risk Control: Hard cap on max orders per symbol.
Setup & Support
Optimized for AUDCAD. Presets available for NZDCAD, AUDNZD and EURGBP.
Support & Manuals
Manuals available in EN, CN, ZH covering setup and risk strategy.
To get started:
- Load Apex Origin on AUDCAD H1.
- Join: [Apex Community] for updates.
- PM Author via MQL5 for .set files and manuals.
Risk Disclaimer: Forex carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on Demo first.
Very good EA with consistent small profits. Congrats to the developer!