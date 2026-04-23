Trading is about probability. Precise logic and discipline are the pillars of Apex strategies.

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Design Philosophy

Logic transparency is vital. Apex Origin is an algorithmic system built on math and statistics, focusing on risk control and systematic execution.

Backtest Data (2010 - 2026)

Verified across market cycles to ensure logic consistency against noise:

In-Sample (2010-2020) : Initial logic development and optimization.

: Initial logic development and optimization. Out-of-Sample (2020-2026): Stress-tested against recent volatility; proven structural stability.

Core Specifications

Min. Deposit : 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended).

: 500 USD (2,000 USD recommended). Timeframe : H1 (to filter lower-period noise).

: (to filter lower-period noise). Strategy : Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones.

: Mean Reversion on momentum exhaustion zones. Lot Sizing : Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No heavy Martingale.

: Linear scaling (0.01, 0.02, 0.03). No heavy Martingale. Risk Control: Hard cap on max orders per symbol.

Setup & Support

Optimized for AUDCAD. Presets available for NZDCAD, AUDNZD and EURGBP.

Support & Manuals

Manuals available in EN, CN, ZH covering setup and risk strategy.

To get started:

Load Apex Origin on AUDCAD H1. Join: [Apex Community] for updates. PM Author via MQL5 for .set files and manuals.

Risk Disclaimer: Forex carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on Demo first.