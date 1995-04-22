Radar Signal EA

RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot

RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Limit or a Stop order depending on whether the market is ranging or breaking out. Position sizing, breakeven, ATR trailing, and a whipsaw/re-test defense system are all handled automatically, and an optional Grok (xAI) module can be layered on top as a second opinion before any trade is confirmed.

This EA was originally converted from the RadarSignal indicator logic and has been hardened with execution-safety layers (market-closed detection, stop-level checks, filling-mode auto-detection, order-expiry cleanup) to reduce broker-side trade errors.

Key Features

  • 3-timeframe weighted bias score — combines ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R across the current chart timeframe plus the next two higher timeframes into a single weighted directional score.

  • Automatic S/R zone mapping — detects fractal swing clusters, tolerant-merges them using an ATR-scaled tolerance, and keeps only the most relevant zones above/below price.

  • Distance-aware order placement — a zone must be neither too close nor too far (measured in ATR) before the EA considers it tradeable, avoiding both premature entries and chasing price.

  • Adaptive order type — places a Limit order at the zone in range/weak conditions, or a Stop order beyond a confirmed breakout in strong-momentum conditions, with an optional backup retest Limit order.

  • Signal-strength-scaled position sizing — lot size scales with signal strength (Weak / Moderate / Strong) and risk percentage, based on balance, equity, or the lesser of the two.

  • Whipsaw / re-test protection — if price re-enters the entry zone multiple times, the EA automatically de-risks the position with a partial close and tighter SL/TP.

  • Breakeven + ATR trailing stop — moves to breakeven after a configurable R-multiple of profit, then trails using ATR with a minimum step to avoid micro-modifications.

  • Optional Grok AI (xAI) co-pilot — six selectable analysis "personalities" (pure price action, ICT/SMC, fundamental+technical hybrid, scalping, senior combined ICT, quant/risk) can be queried before a trade is confirmed, with an optional hard filter mode.

  • On-chart dashboard — live account balance/equity/floating P&L, current bias score, signal direction and strength, active S/R zone counts, AI status, and open-position summary.

  • Mobile push notifications and detailed Experts-log diagnostics for remote monitoring.

  • Execution-safety layer — auto-detects the broker's best filling mode and expiration type, checks spread/stop-level/market-session before sending any order, and cancels stale pending orders after N bars.

Strengths

  1. Structure-based, not indicator-crossover-based. Entries are anchored to actual price structure (S/R zones), which tends to produce more logical stop-loss placement than pure oscillator signals.

  2. Built-in trade defense. The re-test/whipsaw de-risking logic is a genuinely useful feature most retail EAs lack — it reacts to price chopping back into a zone rather than letting a losing idea run at full size.

  3. Configurable aggressiveness. Score thresholds, lot multipliers per strength category, and ATR distance filters let a user tune the EA from conservative to more active without touching code.

  4. Transparent decision-making. The on-chart dashboard and verbose logging show exactly why the EA did or didn't trade on any given bar (spread too wide, session closed, zone too far, etc.), which shortens debugging time considerably.

  5. AI layer is optional and modular. Traders who don't want to depend on an external API can run the EA purely on its own multi-timeframe logic; the Grok integration is opt-in.

  6. Broker-compatibility handling. Filling-mode and expiration-mode are detected automatically rather than hard-coded, reducing "Invalid Fill" / "Invalid Expiration" rejection errors across different brokers.

Considerations / Limitations

  1. Optional AI module requires a third-party API key and internet dependency. InpUseAIAnalysis relies on an external xAI/Grok endpoint — this adds latency, a recurring API cost, and an external point of failure. If the AI filter (InpAIFilterTrade) is enabled and the API call fails or times out, that trade opportunity may be skipped entirely.

  2. Zone-based entries mean the EA doesn't always trade every bar. With a strict score threshold and ATR distance window, the EA can go through quiet periods with no valid setup — this is by design, but it is not a "high-frequency" system.

  3. Backtest quality depends on broker tick/spread data. Because entries are highly sensitive to spread (InpMaxSpreadPips) and ATR-based zone distances, results will vary noticeably between brokers with different average spreads and between real-tick vs. generated-tick backtests.

  4. Multi-symbol/multi-timeframe indicator load. The EA opens indicator handles on three timeframes simultaneously (ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, WPR, ATR); on very low-spec VPS setups with many charts running in parallel this adds some overhead.

  5. No built-in news filter. Trading-hours filtering (InpUseTimeFilter) is time-of-day only — there is no economic-calendar avoidance, so high-impact news spikes can still trigger breakout-style Stop entries.

  6. Like any automated strategy, past performance and backtests are not a guarantee of future results. Users should forward-test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before running the EA lives

Input Parameters Explained

General

Parameter

Description

InpMagic

Unique magic number used to identify and manage this EA's own orders/positions.

InpComment

Comment tag attached to every order sent by the EA.

InpMaxSlippagePips

Maximum allowed slippage/deviation (in pips) on market execution.

InpVerboseLogging

Prints detailed step-by-step decision logs to the Experts tab — useful for diagnostics.

Signal Engine (multi-timeframe bias score)

Parameter

Description

InpReverseSignal

Inverts the final Buy/Sell direction — useful for testing contrarian variants.

InpADXPeriod / InpADXTrendLevel

ADX period and the minimum ADX value considered "trending" (adds directional weight to the score only when trending).

InpRSIPeriod

RSI period; score is +1 if RSI > 50, else −1.

InpCCIPeriod

CCI period; score is +1 if CCI > 0, else −1.

InpWPRPeriod

Williams %R period; score is +1 if WPR > −50, else −1.

InpOsMAFast / InpOsMASlow / InpOsMASignal

MACD-OsMA settings; score is +1 if the OsMA histogram is positive, else −1.

InpScoreThreshold

Minimum absolute weighted score required before the EA considers a directional bias valid.

InpWeakThreshold / InpStrongThreshold

Score magnitude cut-offs that classify the signal as Weak/Moderate/Strong (used for lot sizing).

How the score works: each of the 5 indicators contributes ±1 per timeframe, are summed per timeframe, and the 3 timeframes are combined with weights 1 / 2 / 3 (current chart timeframe weighted least, the highest timeframe weighted most).

Filters & Execution Protection

Parameter

Description

InpMaxSpreadPips

Blocks new order placement above this spread (0 disables the filter).

InpUseTimeFilter / InpStartHour / InpEndHour

Restricts trading to a specific hour window (broker server time), with overnight wrap-around support.

AI Analysis (Grok xAI) — optional

Parameter

Description

InpUseAIAnalysis

Master switch for the Grok AI co-pilot.

InpGrokApiKey

Your personal xAI API key (obtained from console.x.ai).

InpGrokModel

Which Grok model to query (e.g. grok-2, grok-3, grok-4.5).

InpPromptStyle

Selects one of 6 analysis personas: Pure Price Action, Pure ICT/SMC, Fundamental+Technical Hybrid, Short-Term Scalping, Senior Combined ICT/SMC, Quant & Risk Evaluator, or Random (rotates per request).

InpGrokTimeoutMs

Timeout for the API request.

InpAIFilterTrade

When enabled, a trade is only sent if Grok's analysis confirms the EA's own signal.

Dashboard & Mobile Notifications

Parameter

Description

InpShowDashboard

Toggles the on-chart status panel.

InpSendMobileNotify

Sends MT5 mobile push notifications on key events.

ATR / Volatility

Parameter

Description

InpATRPeriod

ATR period used throughout the EA for zone tolerance, engagement distance, breakout confirmation, and trailing.

S/R Zone Detection (M15/M30/H1/H4-style multi-TF)

Parameter

Description

InpSRLookback

Number of bars scanned per timeframe to find fractal swing highs/lows.

InpZoneTolATR

Clustering tolerance for merging nearby swing points into one zone (as a multiple of ATR).

InpMaxZoneDistATR

Ignores zones farther than this many ATR units from current price.

InpMaxZonesPerSide

Maximum number of zones kept above and below price.

InpSRRecalcBars

Recomputes all zones every N bars of the chart timeframe.

Order Placement / Timing

Parameter

Description

InpMinEngageATR

Minimum distance (in ATR) to a zone before it is considered worth engaging.

InpMaxEngageATR

Beyond this ATR distance, a zone is treated as "too early" and skipped for now.

InpBreakoutConfirmATR

Distance (in ATR) past a zone required to classify it as a confirmed breakout (switches order type to Stop).

InpPendingExpiryBars

Cancels unfilled pending orders after this many bars.

InpUseBackupLimit

Places an additional retest Limit order behind a breakout Stop order.

Lot Sizing / Risk

Parameter

Description

InpRiskBase

Capital base used for risk %: Balance, Equity, or the lesser of Balance/Equity.

InpRiskPercent

Risk percentage of the chosen capital base per new order.

InpLotMultWeak / InpLotMultModerate / InpLotMultStrong

Lot-size multipliers applied according to signal strength category.

InpMaxLot / InpMinLot

Hard caps on calculated lot size.

Breakeven

Parameter

Description

InpEnableBreakeven

Enables automatic move-to-breakeven.

InpBEStartR

Profit (in R-multiples of initial risk) required to trigger the breakeven move.

InpBEBufferPips

Buffer added past entry price when moving SL to breakeven.

Trailing (safe zone)

Parameter

Description

InpEnableTrailing

Enables ATR-based trailing stop.

InpTrailStartR

Profit (in R) required before trailing begins.

InpTrailATRMult

Trailing distance behind price, as a multiple of ATR.

InpTrailStepR

Minimum trailing step (in R) to prevent excessive micro-modifications.

Whipsaw / Retest Position Management

Parameter

Description

InpRetestThreshold

Number of times price must re-enter the entry zone before the EA de-risks the position.

InpPartialProfitPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently profitable.

InpPartialLossPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently losing.

InpTPTightenFactor

Multiplier applied to the remaining distance to TP when de-risking (tightens the target).

InpBreakevenBufferPips

Buffer added beyond entry when the whipsaw logic moves SL to breakeven.

Recommended Use

  • Best suited to traders who want a structure-driven, semi-discretionary-feeling automated system rather than a pure scalper or grid/martingale EA.

  • Start on a demo account to observe the dashboard, confirm zone detection matches your own chart reading, and tune InpScoreThreshold, InpMaxSpreadPips, and the ATR distance filters to your broker's typical conditions.

  • The Grok AI module is optional — test the EA with InpUseAIAnalysis = false first to understand the baseline logic before layering AI confirmation on top.

  • As with any automated trading tool, use appropriate risk percentage settings and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance shown in backtests or live results does not guarantee future performance.




推荐产品
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
专家
介绍 SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5，这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的尖端交易工具。该专家顾问利用超级趋势指标的力量，在多个货币对上自动化交易，满足初学者和经验丰富的交易者的需求，帮助他们最大化市场潜力。 凭借其复杂的交易策略，包括先进的信号逻辑，这款 EA 通过提供网格恢复、对冲选项和可配置的风险管理策略等功能而脱颖而出。交易者可以从精确的进出点中受益，使他们能够高效地应对 forex 市场的复杂性。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置 | 回测和设置文件 主要特点 核心交易策略：利用超级趋势指标进行有效的趋势检测和交易信号生成。 多货币支持：在所有主要货币对上执行交易，满足多样化的交易偏好。 强大的风险管理：提供可自定义的止损和止盈设置，以保护资本。 先进的进场过滤器：结合 spread 和时间会话过滤器，以优化交易条件。 头寸管理：支持包括马丁格尔和网格交易在内的多种策略，默认情况下禁用某些选项以确保安全。 经纪商兼容性：与
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
专家
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
专家
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
专家
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
专家
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
专家
GoldRushX - 您不可错过的交易机器人 介绍GoldRushX，这是您在金融市场上实现利润最大化的新自动化伙伴。GoldRushX基于强大的算法开发，并直接从Pine Script转换，为寻求高效、精准和先进风险控制的交易者提供完整的解决方案。 主要功能： 布林带和移动平均线： 准确的布林带计算使该机器人能够根据市场波动和可调节的移动平均线（SMA或EMA）识别买卖机会，为您的操作带来更多清晰度。 集成的风险管理： 您可以轻松设定每笔交易的风险，基于账户余额的百分比。GoldRushX自动计算理想的手数，并确保您在经纪商允许的交易量范围内进行操作。 自动化买卖操作： 机器人会根据全面的技术分析自动开仓买卖单。您可以根据自己的策略自定义买卖操作的激活条件。 移动止损和固定止损： GoldRushX为喜欢使用移动止损的人提供了灵活性，确保您尽可能多地捕获利润，同时也为喜欢固定止损的人提供了操作安全性。 运动和回调预测： 通过运动和回调预测，机器人基于调整后的百分比自动计算潜在的移动目标，增强您的策略，以充分利用趋势反转或延续。 订单的全面控制： 通过订单类型限制和操作之间的时间管理
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
专家
FlashTrader Pro - 外汇剥头皮交易专家顾问   总体描述 FlashTrader Pro   是一款专为外汇市场 剥头皮 和 短线交易 设计的自动化交易专家顾问。该EA通过监测价格剧烈波动，在满足预设时间和波动率条件时自动开仓。 该系统采用 小型订单网格策略 ，配备 移动止损功能 以锁定利润，并包含 点差监控系统 以降低交易成本。特别优化适用于 低点差货币对 ，如欧元/美元和英镑/美元。   专家顾问设置 1. 风险管理参数 参数 说明 最大点差 允许的最大点差（点）。当实际点差超过此值时暂停交易。 止损 止损点数（设为 0 表示不使用止损）。 移动止损 移动止损距离（点）（设为 0 表示禁用此功能）。 自动手数 设为 true 时启用自动手数计算，设为 false 时使用固定手数。 固定手数 固定交易手数（当自动手数设为 false 时生效）。 风险比例 账户余额的风险百分比（当自动手数设为 true 时生效）。 2. 入场条件配置 参数 说明 分析周期 价格波动分析的时间窗口（秒）。 最小波动 触发交易执行的最小价格波动要求（点）。 3. 订单管理设置
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
专家
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
Stochastic Gold Scalper 基于烛台形态进行交易的 MetaTrader 5 自动 Expert Advisor，配备可选的 Stochastic 振荡指标确认、受控网格策略以及灵活的资金管理 概述 Stochastic Gold Scalper 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易机器人（Expert Advisor），基于经典的烛台分析，专为全自动、有纪律的交易而设计。 系统不依赖主观感觉，而是按照客观规则运作：它识别可靠的烛台反转形态，并在相应方向开立交易。必要时，每个信号还可通过 Stochastic 振荡指标进行额外确认，以过滤掉逆着超买和超卖区域的入场。 本 EA 专为 M5 等较低周期上的剥头皮交易而设计，非常适合黄金（XAUUSD）、Forex（外汇）货币对以及指数。 主要功能 十一种烛台反转形态，每一种均可单独启用或禁用 可选的 Stochastic 过滤器，按超买和超卖区域确认入场 采用固定步长和订单上限的受控网格（Grid）交易 Smart Risk 资金管理，在每个网格层级递减手数 可选择交易方向：仅买入、仅卖出或双向 Stop
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
4 (1)
专家
GridWeaverFX   Product Description:   GridWeaverFX is a highly adaptive automated trading system engineered to manage positions using a precise grid and martingale strategy. Driven by a dynamic Moving Average crossover, it accurately targets optimal entry points. This EA is perfectly suited for traders seeking a systematic, hands-free approach to averaging positions and extracting consistent profits in volatile market conditions. Core Strategy & Execution: Precision Entry:   Initiates the fi
FREE
LittleLight
Rukhzoramo Qurbonnazarova
专家
LittleLight is an advanced expert advisor (TEMA and MA) designed to help traders profit from market trends. This Advisor is based on 2 standard indicators from the terminal, both indicators have the period settings of 14 Moving Average (MA) and Triple Exponential Moving Average. A buy/sell deal will be opened when the two lines intersect. If the TEMA line is below the MA at the time of intersection, we will open a sell order. Accordingly, it eats and the TEMA line became higher than the Moving A
Gold Lance
Daichi Matsuki
专家
Gold Lance Gold Lance is a preset Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It aims to keep the entry logic as simple and testable as possible during breakout conditions, while combining filters such as RSI to reduce low-quality entries. This EA focuses on risk management through practical, transparent logic rather than exaggerated marketing claims (e.g., “AI / machine learning / quantum computer” buzzwords). It uses a DD% forced exit (Balance/Equity selectable) together with SL/
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Piazza MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
专家
Piazza MT5 — 专业自动化交易工具 Piazza MT5 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 开发的智能交易顾问，专为重视系统化方法和技术性的交易者设计。其架构结合了市场分析算法与自适应风险管理机制，使交易过程实现自动化，并减少主观决策的影响。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ Piazza MT5 的主要特点 算法分析： 内置模型识别市场规律并生成入场信号。 自适应性： 系统根据波动性和市场条件自动调整参数。 现代执行类型： 支持 IOC、FOK、Return、BOC，确保订单处理灵活。 风险管理： 动态止损与内置资金保护机制。 即刻使用： 优化的设置可在安装后立即应用。 工作原理 Piazza MT5 实时运行，分析市场数据并应用系统化资金管理。这种方法有助于控制风险，并在稳定性与效率之间保持平衡。 技术参数 主要货币对： NZDCAD 推荐运行： NZDCAD 其他货币对： 自动激活 账户类型： SVG / ECN 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： $1000 起（确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 建议使用以保证稳定性 推荐经纪商：
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
专家
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
专家
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. 产品概述 NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 是一款基于 Bollinger Bands 均值回归理念的 MetaTrader 5 专用智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。该系统用于识别价格短暂突破正常波动区间后，重新回归至中间区域的市场状态。 本产品采用严格的规则化逻辑，仅在已完成的K线（closed candle）基础上进行信号判断。系统不依赖于特定交易品种或时间周期，并能够自动适配不同经纪商的交易条件。 本产品不保证任何盈利结果。金融市场交易具有风险，实际交易可能产生亏损。 2. 交易逻辑 只有在以下所有条件同时满足时，系统才会考虑执行交易： 价格突破 Bollinger Bands 的上轨或下轨区域 CCI 指标达到超买或超卖极值，并出现反转迹象 Parabolic SAR 相对于价格发生位置变化 当前成交量（tick volume）高于近期平均水平 该条件组合用于过滤普通的价格波动，重点识别较深度的价格扩展及其后的回归行为。 3. 交易特性 所有计算均基于已完成的K线 每个交易品种同时仅允许一个持仓 止盈目标
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Gold Trend M5 Scalper
Faical Allam
专家
Gold Trend Scalper — XAUUSD M5 OVERVIEW Gold Regime Trend Scalper is a rule-based Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Unlike simple indicator-crossover scalpers, it only takes a trade when three independent layers agree: a confirmed EMA trend structure, a pullback entry with structure break confirmation, and a higher-timeframe "market regime" filter that keeps the EA out of the market during flat, low-volatility conditions. The core idea: most scalping syste
ADX Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
专家
ADX Scalper Pro EA — 在 MetaTrader 5 上使用 ADX 指标进行趋势交易的自动 Expert Advisor 概述 ADX Scalper Pro EA 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动 Expert Advisor，使用 Average Directional Index（ADX）评估趋势强度，并通过 +DI/−DI 线确定交易方向。如果 ADX 数值低于设定的阈值，市场将被视为盘整，不会开立新的交易。只有在趋势强度得到确认之后，交易才会开始。持仓管理采用 Smart Risk 资金管理、受控网格交易、Trailing Stop、Break Even、Time Filter 以及内置的资金保护机制。 本 EA 支持 Netting 与 Hedging 账户，适用于交易黄金（XAU/USD）、Forex 货币对、指数以及其他品种。 核心优势 • 过滤盘整行情 — ADX 衡量的是行情的强度而非方向，因此本 EA 会跳过那些方向性策略通常会亏损的阶段 • 由 +DI 与 −DI 决定方向 — 入场顺应市场中占据主导的力量，而非对
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
1 (1)
专家
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
MohZone 10K EA
Mohannad Al Myzed
专家
Moh Zone 10K – Smart Trend Recovery EA for MT5 Moh Zone 10K is a professional trend-based recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to combine directional trend trading with controlled recovery logic and advanced account protection. The system uses a smart EMA trend filter combined with a structured zone recovery strategy that manages trades inside organized trading cycles. Once the predefined profit target is reached, the EA automatically closes the entire basket and resets for the n
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 独立版 - 完整分析与优化指南 概述 TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 是一款先进的全方位专家顾问，它结合了甘氏三角形模式检测与智能反极端过滤系统。该EA完全独立运行，无需外部指标，使其成为自动化交易的效率和可靠性之选。 核心功能分析 1. 模式检测系统 甘氏三角形识别 EA识别由三个枢轴点（P1-P2-P3）形成的经典甘氏三角形模式： 看涨模式：低-高-低形态 看跌模式：高-低-高形态 关键检测参数： 左柱和右柱：定义枢轴点敏感度 点之间的最小柱数：确保模式有效性 P3 回撤范围：验证模式结构（38.2%至78.6%） 最小三角形高度：过滤不重要的模式 信号质量评分（1-5星）： EA根据以下因素评估每个信号： 趋势对齐确认 成交量激增检测 RSI定位 最佳P3回撤比率（50-61.8%） 多时间框架确认 2. 智能反极端过滤器 v7.0 这是EA最具创新性的功能，旨在防止在危险的市场极端点进行交易。 基于结构的顶部/底部检测： 使用可配置的强度参数识别真实的摆动高/低 计算到最近极端点的距离百
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
专家
三角形态甘氏EA v3.4 - 像传奇交易大师W.D. Gann一样交易 驾驭几何价格形态和神圣比例的力量 准备好使用有史以来最强大的模式识别系统之一进行交易了吗？三角形态甘氏EA v3.4将W.D. Gann的传奇智慧带入现代算法交易时代。 这款EA的卓越之处是什么？ 基于久经考验的甘氏方法论 W.D. Gann是历史上最成功的交易员之一，他运用几何形态和自然比例实现了超过90%的准确率。这款EA精准地自动执行三角形形态策略： 自动三角形检测 - 识别推动（看涨）和回调（看跌）形态 黄金分割目标 - 使用斐波那契比例（61.8%、100%、161.8%）进行最佳入场和出场 摆动点分析 - 先进的枢轴点检测算法，找到关键的市场转折点 实时形态识别 - 扫描每根K线，寻找高概率的交易设置 高级资金管理 - v3.4 的优势 以美元计价的智能仓位管理 与使用点数或点数的基本EA不同，v3.4以美元为单位进行计算——这才是对您的账户至关重要的货币： 盈亏平衡系统 当仓位盈利达到10美元时激活（可自定义） 自动锁定1美元盈
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Radar Signal MT4
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
X AI Gold
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5, The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market cha
FREE
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
专家
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
高级甘氏形态指标 - 彻底改变您的交易方式 揭秘胜率高达 70-95% 的专业交易员不愿让您知道的秘密交易系统！ 您是否厌倦了那些会重绘、发出错误信号或让您对入场和出场时机感到困惑的指标？高级甘氏形态指标将彻底改变这一切。该指标基于 W.D. Gann 传奇的 123 形态理论——正是这套系统帮助他实现了超过 90% 的交易准确率——将百年智慧融入现代自动化交易。 为什么高级甘氏形态指标能彻底改变交易格局 大多数指标的问题： 错误信号过多 没有清晰的入场/出场点 目标位模糊不清 频繁重绘 没有真实的胜率数据 使用复杂 高级甘氏形态指标的解决方案： 初步目标位准确率高达 95% 主要盈利区域胜率高达 70-80% 清晰的买入/卖出箭头 自动计算精准的止盈/止损位 实时绩效统计 设置后即可自动运行 颠覆性功能 1. 自动识别 123 形态 无需手动绘制！该指标可自动识别图表上 W.D. Gann 强大的 123 形态。当出现高概率交易机会时，您将立即知晓。 您将获得： 自动
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
指标
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
实用工具
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 - 专家分析 专业概述 经过彻底的源代码分析，三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 被评估为一款专业构建的专家顾问（Expert Advisor），具有坚实的代码架构和科学严谨的交易逻辑。 显著优势 1. 智能形态识别系统 使用摆动点（Swing Point）算法识别枢轴点（P1, P2, P3）。 计算斐波那契回撤比率（0.382–0.786）以验证形态。 具备基于最小高度和柱状图数量的形态过滤功能。 2. 多重过滤系统 - 防止买在顶部/卖在底部 EA集成了8个关键过滤层： 趋势过滤器：EMA、多时间框架（Multi-Timeframe）、ADX - 确保趋势跟随交易。 RSI过滤器：当RSI超过65（超买）时避免买入，或当RSI低于35（超卖）时避免卖出。 极端距离过滤器：检查当前价格与近期高点/低点在M15、H1、H4时间框架上的距离。 成交量确认：仅当成交量超过平均值时才入场。 价格行为质量：检测拒绝影线和反转蜡烛图。 动量过滤器：在入场前验证价格动量。 风险回报比：最小1.5:1（可自定义）。 动态点差过滤器：根据波动性自动调
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
筛选:
无评论
回复评论