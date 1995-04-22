Radar Signal EA

RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot

RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Limit or a Stop order depending on whether the market is ranging or breaking out. Position sizing, breakeven, ATR trailing, and a whipsaw/re-test defense system are all handled automatically, and an optional Grok (xAI) module can be layered on top as a second opinion before any trade is confirmed.

This EA was originally converted from the RadarSignal indicator logic and has been hardened with execution-safety layers (market-closed detection, stop-level checks, filling-mode auto-detection, order-expiry cleanup) to reduce broker-side trade errors.

Key Features

3-timeframe weighted bias score — combines ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R across the current chart timeframe plus the next two higher timeframes into a single weighted directional score.

Automatic S/R zone mapping — detects fractal swing clusters, tolerant-merges them using an ATR-scaled tolerance, and keeps only the most relevant zones above/below price.

Distance-aware order placement — a zone must be neither too close nor too far (measured in ATR) before the EA considers it tradeable, avoiding both premature entries and chasing price.

Adaptive order type — places a Limit order at the zone in range/weak conditions, or a Stop order beyond a confirmed breakout in strong-momentum conditions, with an optional backup retest Limit order.

Signal-strength-scaled position sizing — lot size scales with signal strength (Weak / Moderate / Strong) and risk percentage, based on balance, equity, or the lesser of the two.

Whipsaw / re-test protection — if price re-enters the entry zone multiple times, the EA automatically de-risks the position with a partial close and tighter SL/TP.

Breakeven + ATR trailing stop — moves to breakeven after a configurable R-multiple of profit, then trails using ATR with a minimum step to avoid micro-modifications.

Optional Grok AI (xAI) co-pilot — six selectable analysis "personalities" (pure price action, ICT/SMC, fundamental+technical hybrid, scalping, senior combined ICT, quant/risk) can be queried before a trade is confirmed, with an optional hard filter mode.

On-chart dashboard — live account balance/equity/floating P&L, current bias score, signal direction and strength, active S/R zone counts, AI status, and open-position summary.

Mobile push notifications and detailed Experts-log diagnostics for remote monitoring.

Execution-safety layer — auto-detects the broker's best filling mode and expiration type, checks spread/stop-level/market-session before sending any order, and cancels stale pending orders after N bars.

Strengths

Structure-based, not indicator-crossover-based. Entries are anchored to actual price structure (S/R zones), which tends to produce more logical stop-loss placement than pure oscillator signals. Built-in trade defense. The re-test/whipsaw de-risking logic is a genuinely useful feature most retail EAs lack — it reacts to price chopping back into a zone rather than letting a losing idea run at full size. Configurable aggressiveness. Score thresholds, lot multipliers per strength category, and ATR distance filters let a user tune the EA from conservative to more active without touching code. Transparent decision-making. The on-chart dashboard and verbose logging show exactly why the EA did or didn't trade on any given bar (spread too wide, session closed, zone too far, etc.), which shortens debugging time considerably. AI layer is optional and modular. Traders who don't want to depend on an external API can run the EA purely on its own multi-timeframe logic; the Grok integration is opt-in. Broker-compatibility handling. Filling-mode and expiration-mode are detected automatically rather than hard-coded, reducing "Invalid Fill" / "Invalid Expiration" rejection errors across different brokers.

Considerations / Limitations

Optional AI module requires a third-party API key and internet dependency. InpUseAIAnalysis relies on an external xAI/Grok endpoint — this adds latency, a recurring API cost, and an external point of failure. If the AI filter (InpAIFilterTrade) is enabled and the API call fails or times out, that trade opportunity may be skipped entirely. Zone-based entries mean the EA doesn't always trade every bar. With a strict score threshold and ATR distance window, the EA can go through quiet periods with no valid setup — this is by design, but it is not a "high-frequency" system. Backtest quality depends on broker tick/spread data. Because entries are highly sensitive to spread (InpMaxSpreadPips) and ATR-based zone distances, results will vary noticeably between brokers with different average spreads and between real-tick vs. generated-tick backtests. Multi-symbol/multi-timeframe indicator load. The EA opens indicator handles on three timeframes simultaneously (ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, WPR, ATR); on very low-spec VPS setups with many charts running in parallel this adds some overhead. No built-in news filter. Trading-hours filtering (InpUseTimeFilter) is time-of-day only — there is no economic-calendar avoidance, so high-impact news spikes can still trigger breakout-style Stop entries. Like any automated strategy, past performance and backtests are not a guarantee of future results. Users should forward-test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before running the EA lives

Input Parameters Explained

General

Parameter Description InpMagic Unique magic number used to identify and manage this EA's own orders/positions. InpComment Comment tag attached to every order sent by the EA. InpMaxSlippagePips Maximum allowed slippage/deviation (in pips) on market execution. InpVerboseLogging Prints detailed step-by-step decision logs to the Experts tab — useful for diagnostics.

Signal Engine (multi-timeframe bias score)

Parameter Description InpReverseSignal Inverts the final Buy/Sell direction — useful for testing contrarian variants. InpADXPeriod / InpADXTrendLevel ADX period and the minimum ADX value considered "trending" (adds directional weight to the score only when trending). InpRSIPeriod RSI period; score is +1 if RSI > 50, else −1. InpCCIPeriod CCI period; score is +1 if CCI > 0, else −1. InpWPRPeriod Williams %R period; score is +1 if WPR > −50, else −1. InpOsMAFast / InpOsMASlow / InpOsMASignal MACD-OsMA settings; score is +1 if the OsMA histogram is positive, else −1. InpScoreThreshold Minimum absolute weighted score required before the EA considers a directional bias valid. InpWeakThreshold / InpStrongThreshold Score magnitude cut-offs that classify the signal as Weak/Moderate/Strong (used for lot sizing).

How the score works: each of the 5 indicators contributes ±1 per timeframe, are summed per timeframe, and the 3 timeframes are combined with weights 1 / 2 / 3 (current chart timeframe weighted least, the highest timeframe weighted most).

Filters & Execution Protection

Parameter Description InpMaxSpreadPips Blocks new order placement above this spread (0 disables the filter). InpUseTimeFilter / InpStartHour / InpEndHour Restricts trading to a specific hour window (broker server time), with overnight wrap-around support.

AI Analysis (Grok xAI) — optional

Parameter Description InpUseAIAnalysis Master switch for the Grok AI co-pilot. InpGrokApiKey Your personal xAI API key (obtained from console.x.ai). InpGrokModel Which Grok model to query (e.g. grok-2, grok-3, grok-4.5). InpPromptStyle Selects one of 6 analysis personas: Pure Price Action, Pure ICT/SMC, Fundamental+Technical Hybrid, Short-Term Scalping, Senior Combined ICT/SMC, Quant & Risk Evaluator, or Random (rotates per request). InpGrokTimeoutMs Timeout for the API request. InpAIFilterTrade When enabled, a trade is only sent if Grok's analysis confirms the EA's own signal.

Dashboard & Mobile Notifications

Parameter Description InpShowDashboard Toggles the on-chart status panel. InpSendMobileNotify Sends MT5 mobile push notifications on key events.

ATR / Volatility

Parameter Description InpATRPeriod ATR period used throughout the EA for zone tolerance, engagement distance, breakout confirmation, and trailing.

S/R Zone Detection (M15/M30/H1/H4-style multi-TF)

Parameter Description InpSRLookback Number of bars scanned per timeframe to find fractal swing highs/lows. InpZoneTolATR Clustering tolerance for merging nearby swing points into one zone (as a multiple of ATR). InpMaxZoneDistATR Ignores zones farther than this many ATR units from current price. InpMaxZonesPerSide Maximum number of zones kept above and below price. InpSRRecalcBars Recomputes all zones every N bars of the chart timeframe.

Order Placement / Timing

Parameter Description InpMinEngageATR Minimum distance (in ATR) to a zone before it is considered worth engaging. InpMaxEngageATR Beyond this ATR distance, a zone is treated as "too early" and skipped for now. InpBreakoutConfirmATR Distance (in ATR) past a zone required to classify it as a confirmed breakout (switches order type to Stop). InpPendingExpiryBars Cancels unfilled pending orders after this many bars. InpUseBackupLimit Places an additional retest Limit order behind a breakout Stop order.

Lot Sizing / Risk

Parameter Description InpRiskBase Capital base used for risk %: Balance, Equity, or the lesser of Balance/Equity. InpRiskPercent Risk percentage of the chosen capital base per new order. InpLotMultWeak / InpLotMultModerate / InpLotMultStrong Lot-size multipliers applied according to signal strength category. InpMaxLot / InpMinLot Hard caps on calculated lot size.

Breakeven

Parameter Description InpEnableBreakeven Enables automatic move-to-breakeven. InpBEStartR Profit (in R-multiples of initial risk) required to trigger the breakeven move. InpBEBufferPips Buffer added past entry price when moving SL to breakeven.

Trailing (safe zone)

Parameter Description InpEnableTrailing Enables ATR-based trailing stop. InpTrailStartR Profit (in R) required before trailing begins. InpTrailATRMult Trailing distance behind price, as a multiple of ATR. InpTrailStepR Minimum trailing step (in R) to prevent excessive micro-modifications.

Whipsaw / Retest Position Management

Parameter Description InpRetestThreshold Number of times price must re-enter the entry zone before the EA de-risks the position. InpPartialProfitPct % of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently profitable. InpPartialLossPct % of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently losing. InpTPTightenFactor Multiplier applied to the remaining distance to TP when de-risking (tightens the target). InpBreakevenBufferPips Buffer added beyond entry when the whipsaw logic moves SL to breakeven.

Recommended Use