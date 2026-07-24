Radar Signal EA

RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot

RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Limit or a Stop order depending on whether the market is ranging or breaking out. Position sizing, breakeven, ATR trailing, and a whipsaw/re-test defense system are all handled automatically, and an optional Grok (xAI) module can be layered on top as a second opinion before any trade is confirmed.

This EA was originally converted from the RadarSignal indicator logic and has been hardened with execution-safety layers (market-closed detection, stop-level checks, filling-mode auto-detection, order-expiry cleanup) to reduce broker-side trade errors.

Key Features

  • 3-timeframe weighted bias score — combines ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R across the current chart timeframe plus the next two higher timeframes into a single weighted directional score.

  • Automatic S/R zone mapping — detects fractal swing clusters, tolerant-merges them using an ATR-scaled tolerance, and keeps only the most relevant zones above/below price.

  • Distance-aware order placement — a zone must be neither too close nor too far (measured in ATR) before the EA considers it tradeable, avoiding both premature entries and chasing price.

  • Adaptive order type — places a Limit order at the zone in range/weak conditions, or a Stop order beyond a confirmed breakout in strong-momentum conditions, with an optional backup retest Limit order.

  • Signal-strength-scaled position sizing — lot size scales with signal strength (Weak / Moderate / Strong) and risk percentage, based on balance, equity, or the lesser of the two.

  • Whipsaw / re-test protection — if price re-enters the entry zone multiple times, the EA automatically de-risks the position with a partial close and tighter SL/TP.

  • Breakeven + ATR trailing stop — moves to breakeven after a configurable R-multiple of profit, then trails using ATR with a minimum step to avoid micro-modifications.

  • Optional Grok AI (xAI) co-pilot — six selectable analysis "personalities" (pure price action, ICT/SMC, fundamental+technical hybrid, scalping, senior combined ICT, quant/risk) can be queried before a trade is confirmed, with an optional hard filter mode.

  • On-chart dashboard — live account balance/equity/floating P&L, current bias score, signal direction and strength, active S/R zone counts, AI status, and open-position summary.

  • Mobile push notifications and detailed Experts-log diagnostics for remote monitoring.

  • Execution-safety layer — auto-detects the broker's best filling mode and expiration type, checks spread/stop-level/market-session before sending any order, and cancels stale pending orders after N bars.

Strengths

  1. Structure-based, not indicator-crossover-based. Entries are anchored to actual price structure (S/R zones), which tends to produce more logical stop-loss placement than pure oscillator signals.

  2. Built-in trade defense. The re-test/whipsaw de-risking logic is a genuinely useful feature most retail EAs lack — it reacts to price chopping back into a zone rather than letting a losing idea run at full size.

  3. Configurable aggressiveness. Score thresholds, lot multipliers per strength category, and ATR distance filters let a user tune the EA from conservative to more active without touching code.

  4. Transparent decision-making. The on-chart dashboard and verbose logging show exactly why the EA did or didn't trade on any given bar (spread too wide, session closed, zone too far, etc.), which shortens debugging time considerably.

  5. AI layer is optional and modular. Traders who don't want to depend on an external API can run the EA purely on its own multi-timeframe logic; the Grok integration is opt-in.

  6. Broker-compatibility handling. Filling-mode and expiration-mode are detected automatically rather than hard-coded, reducing "Invalid Fill" / "Invalid Expiration" rejection errors across different brokers.

Considerations / Limitations

  1. Optional AI module requires a third-party API key and internet dependency. InpUseAIAnalysis relies on an external xAI/Grok endpoint — this adds latency, a recurring API cost, and an external point of failure. If the AI filter (InpAIFilterTrade) is enabled and the API call fails or times out, that trade opportunity may be skipped entirely.

  2. Zone-based entries mean the EA doesn't always trade every bar. With a strict score threshold and ATR distance window, the EA can go through quiet periods with no valid setup — this is by design, but it is not a "high-frequency" system.

  3. Backtest quality depends on broker tick/spread data. Because entries are highly sensitive to spread (InpMaxSpreadPips) and ATR-based zone distances, results will vary noticeably between brokers with different average spreads and between real-tick vs. generated-tick backtests.

  4. Multi-symbol/multi-timeframe indicator load. The EA opens indicator handles on three timeframes simultaneously (ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, WPR, ATR); on very low-spec VPS setups with many charts running in parallel this adds some overhead.

  5. No built-in news filter. Trading-hours filtering (InpUseTimeFilter) is time-of-day only — there is no economic-calendar avoidance, so high-impact news spikes can still trigger breakout-style Stop entries.

  6. Like any automated strategy, past performance and backtests are not a guarantee of future results. Users should forward-test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before running the EA lives

Input Parameters Explained

General

Parameter

Description

InpMagic

Unique magic number used to identify and manage this EA's own orders/positions.

InpComment

Comment tag attached to every order sent by the EA.

InpMaxSlippagePips

Maximum allowed slippage/deviation (in pips) on market execution.

InpVerboseLogging

Prints detailed step-by-step decision logs to the Experts tab — useful for diagnostics.

Signal Engine (multi-timeframe bias score)

Parameter

Description

InpReverseSignal

Inverts the final Buy/Sell direction — useful for testing contrarian variants.

InpADXPeriod / InpADXTrendLevel

ADX period and the minimum ADX value considered "trending" (adds directional weight to the score only when trending).

InpRSIPeriod

RSI period; score is +1 if RSI > 50, else −1.

InpCCIPeriod

CCI period; score is +1 if CCI > 0, else −1.

InpWPRPeriod

Williams %R period; score is +1 if WPR > −50, else −1.

InpOsMAFast / InpOsMASlow / InpOsMASignal

MACD-OsMA settings; score is +1 if the OsMA histogram is positive, else −1.

InpScoreThreshold

Minimum absolute weighted score required before the EA considers a directional bias valid.

InpWeakThreshold / InpStrongThreshold

Score magnitude cut-offs that classify the signal as Weak/Moderate/Strong (used for lot sizing).

How the score works: each of the 5 indicators contributes ±1 per timeframe, are summed per timeframe, and the 3 timeframes are combined with weights 1 / 2 / 3 (current chart timeframe weighted least, the highest timeframe weighted most).

Filters & Execution Protection

Parameter

Description

InpMaxSpreadPips

Blocks new order placement above this spread (0 disables the filter).

InpUseTimeFilter / InpStartHour / InpEndHour

Restricts trading to a specific hour window (broker server time), with overnight wrap-around support.

AI Analysis (Grok xAI) — optional

Parameter

Description

InpUseAIAnalysis

Master switch for the Grok AI co-pilot.

InpGrokApiKey

Your personal xAI API key (obtained from console.x.ai).

InpGrokModel

Which Grok model to query (e.g. grok-2, grok-3, grok-4.5).

InpPromptStyle

Selects one of 6 analysis personas: Pure Price Action, Pure ICT/SMC, Fundamental+Technical Hybrid, Short-Term Scalping, Senior Combined ICT/SMC, Quant & Risk Evaluator, or Random (rotates per request).

InpGrokTimeoutMs

Timeout for the API request.

InpAIFilterTrade

When enabled, a trade is only sent if Grok's analysis confirms the EA's own signal.

Dashboard & Mobile Notifications

Parameter

Description

InpShowDashboard

Toggles the on-chart status panel.

InpSendMobileNotify

Sends MT5 mobile push notifications on key events.

ATR / Volatility

Parameter

Description

InpATRPeriod

ATR period used throughout the EA for zone tolerance, engagement distance, breakout confirmation, and trailing.

S/R Zone Detection (M15/M30/H1/H4-style multi-TF)

Parameter

Description

InpSRLookback

Number of bars scanned per timeframe to find fractal swing highs/lows.

InpZoneTolATR

Clustering tolerance for merging nearby swing points into one zone (as a multiple of ATR).

InpMaxZoneDistATR

Ignores zones farther than this many ATR units from current price.

InpMaxZonesPerSide

Maximum number of zones kept above and below price.

InpSRRecalcBars

Recomputes all zones every N bars of the chart timeframe.

Order Placement / Timing

Parameter

Description

InpMinEngageATR

Minimum distance (in ATR) to a zone before it is considered worth engaging.

InpMaxEngageATR

Beyond this ATR distance, a zone is treated as "too early" and skipped for now.

InpBreakoutConfirmATR

Distance (in ATR) past a zone required to classify it as a confirmed breakout (switches order type to Stop).

InpPendingExpiryBars

Cancels unfilled pending orders after this many bars.

InpUseBackupLimit

Places an additional retest Limit order behind a breakout Stop order.

Lot Sizing / Risk

Parameter

Description

InpRiskBase

Capital base used for risk %: Balance, Equity, or the lesser of Balance/Equity.

InpRiskPercent

Risk percentage of the chosen capital base per new order.

InpLotMultWeak / InpLotMultModerate / InpLotMultStrong

Lot-size multipliers applied according to signal strength category.

InpMaxLot / InpMinLot

Hard caps on calculated lot size.

Breakeven

Parameter

Description

InpEnableBreakeven

Enables automatic move-to-breakeven.

InpBEStartR

Profit (in R-multiples of initial risk) required to trigger the breakeven move.

InpBEBufferPips

Buffer added past entry price when moving SL to breakeven.

Trailing (safe zone)

Parameter

Description

InpEnableTrailing

Enables ATR-based trailing stop.

InpTrailStartR

Profit (in R) required before trailing begins.

InpTrailATRMult

Trailing distance behind price, as a multiple of ATR.

InpTrailStepR

Minimum trailing step (in R) to prevent excessive micro-modifications.

Whipsaw / Retest Position Management

Parameter

Description

InpRetestThreshold

Number of times price must re-enter the entry zone before the EA de-risks the position.

InpPartialProfitPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently profitable.

InpPartialLossPct

% of volume closed when de-risking a position that is currently losing.

InpTPTightenFactor

Multiplier applied to the remaining distance to TP when de-risking (tightens the target).

InpBreakevenBufferPips

Buffer added beyond entry when the whipsaw logic moves SL to breakeven.

Recommended Use

  • Best suited to traders who want a structure-driven, semi-discretionary-feeling automated system rather than a pure scalper or grid/martingale EA.

  • Start on a demo account to observe the dashboard, confirm zone detection matches your own chart reading, and tune InpScoreThreshold, InpMaxSpreadPips, and the ATR distance filters to your broker's typical conditions.

  • The Grok AI module is optional — test the EA with InpUseAIAnalysis = false first to understand the baseline logic before layering AI confirmation on top.

  • As with any automated trading tool, use appropriate risk percentage settings and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance shown in backtests or live results does not guarantee future performance.




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NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. Обзор продукта NEXA Bb Zone Recovery — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для платформы MetaTrader 5, основанный на принципе возврата цены к среднему значению с использованием индикатора Bollinger Bands. Система предназначена для определения ситуаций, когда цена временно выходит за пределы нормального диапазона волатильности и затем возвращается к центральной зоне. Expert Advisor использует строго формализованную логику и анализирует сигналы исключительно на закрытых св
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Gold Trend M5 Scalper
Faical Allam
Эксперты
Gold Trend Scalper — XAUUSD M5 OVERVIEW Gold Regime Trend Scalper is a rule-based Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Unlike simple indicator-crossover scalpers, it only takes a trade when three independent layers agree: a confirmed EMA trend structure, a pullback entry with structure break confirmation, and a higher-timeframe "market regime" filter that keeps the EA out of the market during flat, low-volatility conditions. The core idea: most scalping syste
ADX Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Эксперты
ADX Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для трендовой торговли по индикатору ADX на MetaTrader 5 ОПИСАНИЕ ADX Scalper Pro EA — полностью автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий индикатор Average Directional Index (ADX) для оценки силы тренда и линии +DI/−DI для определения направления сделок. Если значение ADX ниже заданного порога, рынок считается боковым и новые сделки не открываются. Торговля начинается только после подтверждения достаточной силы тренда. Для сопр
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Эксперты
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
MohZone 10K EA
Mohannad Al Myzed
Эксперты
Moh Zone 10K – Smart Trend Recovery EA for MT5 Moh Zone 10K is a professional trend-based recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to combine directional trend trading with controlled recovery logic and advanced account protection. The system uses a smart EMA trend filter combined with a structured zone recovery strategy that manages trades inside organized trading cycles. Once the predefined profit target is reached, the EA automatically closes the entire basket and resets for the n
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Эксперты
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