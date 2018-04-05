LittleLight is an advanced expert advisor (TEMA and MA) designed to help traders profit from market trends.

This Advisor is based on 2 standard indicators from the terminal, both indicators have the period settings of 14 Moving Average (MA) and Triple Exponential Moving Average.

A buy/sell deal will be opened when the two lines intersect.

If the TEMA line is below the MA at the time of intersection, we will open a sell order.

Accordingly, it eats and the TEMA line became higher than the Moving Average after crossing, then it is a buy signal.





StopLoss -StopLoss

TakeProfit- TakeProfit

Lots- Number of lots for trading

MagicNumber- MagicNumber of the advisor

dev -Slippage

Min_Bars -Minimum number of bars required for an expert to trade





UseMoving - true

MovingPeriod -MA period (14)

UseTEMA - true

TEMAPeriod -TEMA period (14)

Trail_point -Number of points to increase TP/SL

TradePct- Account Free Trading Margin Percentage

Recommendations

Currency pair: GBPUSD, EURUSD

Time frame: M1

Minimum deposit: $3000



