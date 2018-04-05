LittleLight
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
LittleLight is an advanced expert advisor (TEMA and MA) designed to help traders profit from market trends. This Advisor is based on 2 standard indicators from the terminal, both indicators have the period settings of 14 Moving Average (MA) and Triple Exponential Moving Average. A buy/sell deal will be opened when the two lines intersect. If the TEMA line is below the MA at the time of intersection, we will open a sell order. Accordingly, it eats and the TEMA line became higher than the Moving Average after crossing, then it is a buy signal.
StopLoss -StopLoss
TakeProfit- TakeProfit
Lots- Number of lots for trading
MagicNumber- MagicNumber of the advisor
dev -Slippage
Min_Bars -Minimum number of bars required for an expert to trade
UseMoving - true
MovingPeriod -MA period (14)
UseTEMA - true
TEMAPeriod -TEMA period (14)
Trail_point -Number of points to increase TP/SL
TradePct- Account Free Trading Margin Percentage
Recommendations
Currency pair: GBPUSD, EURUSD
Time frame: M1
Minimum deposit: $3000