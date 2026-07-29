Ultimate Clock Candle and Session Time Indicator

Ultimate Clock – Candle & Session Indicator

Ultimate Clock is an all-in-one MT5 trading indicator that combines a professional multi-session clock, real-time candle countdown timer, and session-based candle coloring into a single, lightweight tool. It helps traders instantly identify active trading sessions, monitor candle expiration, and stay synchronized with the world's major financial markets.

Designed for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, Ultimate Clock enhances market awareness by displaying the current Local Time, Broker Time, Asia, London, and New York session times while visually distinguishing candles according to the active trading session. Overlapping sessions are highlighted with dedicated colors, making periods of increased market liquidity easy to recognize.

Key Features

🕒 Multi-Clock Dashboard Local Time Broker/Server Time Asia Session Time London Session Time New York Session Time

⏳ Real-Time Candle Countdown Live countdown until the current candle closes Adjustable position, font, and color Ideal for precise trade timing

🕯️ Session Candle Coloring Automatic candle colors based on the active Forex session Separate Bullish and Bearish colors Dedicated colors for overlapping sessions Optional historical candle coloring

🌍 Major Trading Sessions Asia London New York Asia–London Overlap London–New York Overlap Asia–New York Overlap

⚙️ Fully Customizable Session hours GMT offset Broker or GMT time mode Clock position Font, size, and colors Candle timer appearance Session color themes



Perfect For

Forex Traders

Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

Index Traders

Crypto Traders

Scalpers

Intraday Traders

Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders

ICT Traders

Price Action Traders

Benefits

Stay synchronized with global trading sessions.

Know exactly when each candle will close.

Instantly identify high-liquidity market periods.

Improve trade timing and market awareness.

Reduce chart clutter by combining multiple tools into one professional indicator.

Ultimate Clock brings together everything you need to monitor market time, trading sessions, and candle activity in one clean and intuitive interface, making it an essential companion for traders who rely on timing and session analysis.