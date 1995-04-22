G2 SMC PRo

G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters

🔥 12 POWER WORDS

Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G2 SMC PRO is an Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor combining 8 institutional-grade filters to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy.

Built for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistency – this EA identifies exactly where smart money is positioned and enters only when ALL filters align.

📊 PROVEN BACKTEST – XAUUSD ($100 → $109.02 IN 2 WEEKS!)

Metric Result
Pair / Period XAUUSD, 30 Jun – 16 Jul 2026
Starting Balance $100
Final Equity $109.02
Net Profit +$9.02 (+9.02%)
Profit Factor 1.56
Win Rate 61.54%
Sharpe Ratio 16.46
Max Drawdown 12.21%
Total Trades 13
Wins 8 Losses 5
Largest Win $4.60
Avg Win $3.13 Avg Loss -$3.20
Max Consecutive Wins 4 ($14.13)

Consistent growth with high win rate – NO martingale, NO grid. Verified on HFMarkets with 100% real ticks!

🎯 8-LAYER SMART MONEY STRATEGY

Layer TF Function
1 – H4 Trend H4 EMA89 – determines overall market direction
2 – H1 Structure H1 EMA89 + ATR – identifies key S/R levels
3 – SMC M15 M15 Swing highs/lows, BOS, CHoCH detection
4 – FVG Detection M15 Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps
5 – M1 Entry Trigger M1 Micro confirmation – engulfing, FVG, swing break
6 – VWAP Filter M15 Avoid entering too far from VWAP
7 – Volume Filter M15 Ensures high volatility environment
8 – RSI Filter M15 Prevents overbought/oversold entries
9 – News Filter Avoids high-impact news events (30-min buffer)
10 – Session Filter Customisable Asia/London/NY sessions

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

 5‑Level Trailing Stop – locks profits progressively.
 Dynamic/Fixed Targets – choose ATR-based or fixed point targets.
 Real‑Time Dashboard – displays all 10 filters + signal status.
 Draggable Panel – move dashboard anywhere on chart.
 No Grid, No Martingale – safe for all account sizes.
 100% Real Tick Backtest – verified on HFMarkets.

💡 WHY XAUUSD?

  • High volatility = big moves.

  • Deep liquidity = fast execution.

  • Safe‑haven status = strong trends.

  • Daily ranges 20–50 USD – perfect for scalping.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔹 TEST ON DEMO FIRST – validate in your own market conditions.
🔹 ADJUST SETTINGS PER PAIR – optimise parameters for each instrument.
🔹 PROVE IT YOURSELF – run your own backtest & forward test.

📈 RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Pair: XAUUSD (primary)

  • TF: M15 (fixed)

  • Sessions: London & New York

  • Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) / $1000 (Standard)

  • Leverage: 1:100+ | Spread: < 20 points

🔧 KEY INPUTS

  • Lot: 0.01 fixed (customisable)

  • SL: Fixed (300 points) | TP: 5-level (300, 500, 700, 1000, 1500 points)

  • News Buffer: 30 min before/after high-impact news

  • VWAP/Volume/RSI Filters: ON by default

  • Sessions: All sessions enabled (customisable)

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before live trading.
Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.

Version 2.10  "Smart Money meets Precision – G2 SMC PRO."

🏷️ KEYWORDS

XAUUSD   Gold Scalper   Smart Money   FVG   Volume Profile   ICT   MQL5   EA   Price Action   Breakout   Trend Following   Multi-Timeframe   SMC   VWAP   News Filter

🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT, STRUCTURED GROWTH? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈
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4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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G2 SMC System Indicator
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 SMC System Indicator – Professional Smart Money Concepts Dashboard G2 SMC System Indicator   is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) dashboard that analyzes   H4, H1, M15, M5, and M1   timeframes simultaneously to deliver high-probability entry signals based on   Market Structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps . Core Logic – SMC + Multi-Timeframe Confluence Component Timeframe Function Trend Filter H4/H1 EMA 20/50 cross – defines macro direction SMC Structure M15 BOS /
FREE
G2 Strategy Signal Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Professional SMC Indicator G2 Strategy Signal Pro   is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that combines   H4/H1 trend analysis ,   M15 SMC structure , and   multiple filters   to deliver high-probability entry signals – all displayed in a fully   draggable, section-collapsible dashboard . Core Logic – 3-Layer Confirmation Layer Timeframe Function Layer 1 H4/H1 EMA trend filter – defines macro direction Layer 2 M15 SMC Structure (BOS/ChoCH), FVG, Liqui
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G2 Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market. STRATEGY ADVANTAGES 1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM Layer 1 (M15):   Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using
FREE
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Master the Market with Precision Signals and Smart Risk Management G2 Signal Manual Entry   is a cutting-edge trading solution designed to provide a competitive edge for Forex traders. Combining the power of Moving Average crossover signals with extensive automated risk management, this tool acts as a reliable trading assistant that helps you make timely decisions and optimize every profit opportunity. What Makes This Strategy Superior? Accu
FREE
G2 SMC System Indicator MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 SMC SYSTEM INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) INDICATOR G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts trading tool that reveals institutional footprints in real-time. Designed for traders who want to think and trade like the professionals, this indicator combines multi-timeframe analysis, SMC principles, and advanced filters to deliver high-probability entry signals directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INSTITUTIONAL FOOTPR
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G2 Signal Indicator
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market. STRATEGY ADVANTAGES 1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM Layer 1 (M15):   Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using
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G2 Entry Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence. WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR 1. TIRED OF GUESSING? Stop second-gues
FREE
G2 Entry Signal MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
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G2 Dashboard PRO MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Buy
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G2 Scalping Detector MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 Scalping Detector  by   Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Lo
Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
TRADE DASHBOARD G2 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INTELLIGENT
G2 SMC PRo MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their o
G2 Trend Following MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 Trend Following By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard ind
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
专家
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
指标
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
实用工具
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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