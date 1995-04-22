Darkstone Scalper

  • 专家
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    关于我
    欢迎访问我的 MQL5 个人主页。
    我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
    凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
    我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
  • 版本: 1.0
Darkstone Scalper

Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters.

The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Darkstone Scalper operates using predefined rules and does not require manual trade execution once configured.

How It Works

The EA uses a grid-based methodology where trading levels are calculated according to user-defined settings.

The trading process includes:

  • Monitoring current market price

  • Calculating grid levels

  • Opening positions based on configured conditions

  • Managing active positions automatically

  • Applying user-defined trade management settings

All trading decisions are handled by the EA according to the selected parameters.

Main Features

Configurable Grid Settings

Users can adjust core grid parameters including:

  • Grid distance

  • Number of grid levels

  • Trading direction

  • Position sizing

  • Maximum active positions

Automated Trade Management

The EA provides automated management of open trades using configurable settings.

Available options may include:

  • Take Profit levels

  • Stop Loss levels

  • Position limits

  • Trade management rules

Risk Control Parameters

Darkstone Scalper includes adjustable settings to help users manage exposure, including:

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Maximum grid depth

  • Equity protection options

  • Drawdown control settings

Users should configure these parameters according to their own risk preferences and account conditions.

Trading Session Control

The EA includes optional session-based controls, allowing users to define when automated trading is active.

Examples include:

  • London trading hours

  • New York trading hours

  • Asian trading hours

  • Custom time periods

Multi-Instrument Support

Darkstone Scalper can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Metals

  • Commodities

  • Other broker-supported symbols

Performance and behaviour may vary depending on the selected instrument, broker conditions, and settings used.

Inputs and Customisation

The EA provides adjustable parameters to allow users to modify the trading behaviour.

Common settings include:

  • Lot size configuration

  • Grid spacing

  • Trade direction

  • Maximum positions

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Protection settings

Testing Recommendations

Before using Darkstone Scalper on a live account, users should:

  • Test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account

  • Review results across different market conditions

  • Adjust settings according to their preferred trading approach

Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, and parameter selection.

Important Information

Darkstone Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested carefully before being used with real funds.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and applying suitable risk management.

Developer

Darkstone Scalper is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is designed with a focus on creating practical MetaTrader 5 tools for automated trading and market analysis.

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4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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DS Smart Concepts SMC
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart. The indicator provides automated visual analysis of: Break of Structure (BOS) Change of Character (CHoCH) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Order Blocks Liquidity levels Displacement movements Premium and Discount zones The system is designed to help traders an
FREE
DS Candle Countdown Timer
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timing Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time candle countdown information directly on the trading chart. The indicator helps traders monitor remaining candle time, candle progress, and important timing events across multiple timeframes. It is designed for traders who use structured chart analysis and require a clear visual reference for candle opens and closes. V
FREE
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups. The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas. Designed for traders who use short-
FREE
DS Open Range Breakout
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach. The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range. Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, br
FREE
DS Candle Range Theory
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Range Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyse and display candle range behaviour directly on the trading chart. The indicator provides traders with a structured view of candle characteristics including range size, candle body, wick behaviour, expansion, compression, and directional movement. By displaying candle range information across selected timeframes, traders
FREE
DS Volume Value Areas
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart. The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC). By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previousl
FREE
DS Quarterly Price Levels
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Quarterly Price Levels Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts. The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones. It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure
FREE
DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Prop Risk Dashboard
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart. The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, i
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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