Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Scalper

Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters.

The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Darkstone Scalper operates using predefined rules and does not require manual trade execution once configured.

How It Works

The EA uses a grid-based methodology where trading levels are calculated according to user-defined settings.

The trading process includes:

Monitoring current market price

Calculating grid levels

Opening positions based on configured conditions

Managing active positions automatically

Applying user-defined trade management settings

All trading decisions are handled by the EA according to the selected parameters.

Main Features

Configurable Grid Settings

Users can adjust core grid parameters including:

Grid distance

Number of grid levels

Trading direction

Position sizing

Maximum active positions

Automated Trade Management

The EA provides automated management of open trades using configurable settings.

Available options may include:

Take Profit levels

Stop Loss levels

Position limits

Trade management rules

Risk Control Parameters

Darkstone Scalper includes adjustable settings to help users manage exposure, including:

Fixed lot sizing

Maximum grid depth

Equity protection options

Drawdown control settings

Users should configure these parameters according to their own risk preferences and account conditions.

Trading Session Control

The EA includes optional session-based controls, allowing users to define when automated trading is active.

Examples include:

London trading hours

New York trading hours

Asian trading hours

Custom time periods

Multi-Instrument Support

Darkstone Scalper can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

Forex pairs

Indices

Metals

Commodities

Other broker-supported symbols

Performance and behaviour may vary depending on the selected instrument, broker conditions, and settings used.

Inputs and Customisation

The EA provides adjustable parameters to allow users to modify the trading behaviour.

Common settings include:

Lot size configuration

Grid spacing

Trade direction

Maximum positions

Stop Loss and Take Profit settings

Trading schedule

Protection settings

Testing Recommendations

Before using Darkstone Scalper on a live account, users should:

Test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Perform forward testing on a demo account

Review results across different market conditions

Adjust settings according to their preferred trading approach

Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, and parameter selection.

Important Information

Darkstone Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested carefully before being used with real funds.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and applying suitable risk management.

Developer

Darkstone Scalper is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is designed with a focus on creating practical MetaTrader 5 tools for automated trading and market analysis.