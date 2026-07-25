Darkstone Scalper

  • Эксперты
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 1.0
Darkstone Scalper

Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters.

The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Darkstone Scalper operates using predefined rules and does not require manual trade execution once configured.

How It Works

The EA uses a grid-based methodology where trading levels are calculated according to user-defined settings.

The trading process includes:

  • Monitoring current market price

  • Calculating grid levels

  • Opening positions based on configured conditions

  • Managing active positions automatically

  • Applying user-defined trade management settings

All trading decisions are handled by the EA according to the selected parameters.

Main Features

Configurable Grid Settings

Users can adjust core grid parameters including:

  • Grid distance

  • Number of grid levels

  • Trading direction

  • Position sizing

  • Maximum active positions

Automated Trade Management

The EA provides automated management of open trades using configurable settings.

Available options may include:

  • Take Profit levels

  • Stop Loss levels

  • Position limits

  • Trade management rules

Risk Control Parameters

Darkstone Scalper includes adjustable settings to help users manage exposure, including:

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Maximum grid depth

  • Equity protection options

  • Drawdown control settings

Users should configure these parameters according to their own risk preferences and account conditions.

Trading Session Control

The EA includes optional session-based controls, allowing users to define when automated trading is active.

Examples include:

  • London trading hours

  • New York trading hours

  • Asian trading hours

  • Custom time periods

Multi-Instrument Support

Darkstone Scalper can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Metals

  • Commodities

  • Other broker-supported symbols

Performance and behaviour may vary depending on the selected instrument, broker conditions, and settings used.

Inputs and Customisation

The EA provides adjustable parameters to allow users to modify the trading behaviour.

Common settings include:

  • Lot size configuration

  • Grid spacing

  • Trade direction

  • Maximum positions

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Protection settings

Testing Recommendations

Before using Darkstone Scalper on a live account, users should:

  • Test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account

  • Review results across different market conditions

  • Adjust settings according to their preferred trading approach

Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, and parameter selection.

Important Information

Darkstone Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested carefully before being used with real funds.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and applying suitable risk management.

Developer

Darkstone Scalper is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is designed with a focus on creating practical MetaTrader 5 tools for automated trading and market analysis.

Рекомендуем также
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
FoxterAII
Serhii Shal
Эксперты
FoxterAI — сеточный советник с ATR-адаптивным шагом и интерактивной панелью управления FoxterAI — автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный на сеточной стратегии с усреднением. Шаг сетки рассчитывается через индикатор ATR, а не задаётся фиксированным числом пунктов: при высокой волатильности ордера расставляются шире, при низкой — плотнее. Советник ведёт две независимые серии одновременно — BUY и SELL. Главная особенность: панель управления работает в тестере стратегий Встро
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
Huu Loi Ly
Эксперты
Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Pew Pew MT5
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Pew Pew EA – Советник Mean Reversion Grid для MT5 Pew Pew — это продвинутый торговый советник, основанный на логике возврата к среднему, с прогнозируемой системой grid recovery, разработанной для адаптации к реальным рыночным условиям. Советник был создан в результате длительной разработки, тестирования и доработки. Он использует структурированную торговую логику для настройки поведения recovery-системы в зависимости от волатильности, новостного фона и изменения рыночного поведения. EA разработа
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Эксперты
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
BB King
Khima Gorania
Эксперты
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Secret Average Trade : это   революционная систе ма   непохожая ни на одну другую,  в  стратегии используется такие алгоритмы как: сетки, усреднения, хеджирования и частично использует  алгоритмы мартингейла.   Торговля ведется на 17 валютных пар одновременно и использует таймфреймы: 9. Полностью автоматическая торговля с расчетом входов на основе системы разновидных Трендов и также поддерживает торговлю на Реверс.  Преимущества Частичное закрытие, чтобы уменьшить нагрузки на депозит. Усредняю
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Volterra Edge
Denis Katerenchuk
Эксперты
Volterra Edge — это торговый алгоритм, разработанный для работы с XAUUSD. Стратегия базируется на машинном обучении (ONNX) и не использует методы Мартингейла или сеточного усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет фиксированный Stop Loss и защищена алгоритмами управления капиталом. Архитектура ИИ-комитета (ONNX Ensemble) В основе ядра лежат три независимые нейросети: Trend Model: Отвечает за определение направления текущего импульса. Flat Model: Анализирует отклонения цены (Z-Score) и относительную волат
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Эксперты
Представляем вам SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, современный торговый инструмент, разработанный исключительно для MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует мощь индикатора Supertrend для автоматизации торговли по нескольким валютным парам, удовлетворяя потребности как новичков, так и опытных трейдеров, стремящихся максимизировать свой рыночный потенциал. С его сложной торговой стратегией, которая включает в себя продвинутую логику сигналов, этот EA выделяется благодаря таким фу
EA Builder MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.51 (53)
Эксперты
EA Builder  allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA .  There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative! Pro v
FREE
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Эксперты
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
LSMR DualMode Gold
Clement Nyamunura Mweya
Эксперты
LSMR DualMode Gold is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD and XAUUSDc, refined through 14 live iterations on real accounts. It combines four independent trading modes that detect market regime and activate the appropriate strategy automatically. FOUR TRADING MODES Mode 1 — Spike Reversal: Detects large-body candles (liquidity sweeps) and enters mean-reversion trades when price shows rejection. Adaptive spike detection adjusts thresholds based on current volatility. Mode 2 — Ra
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Мультивалютный сеточный советник, в большинстве случаев получает довольно точные входы. Если вход оказывается недостаточно точным, позиции управляются с использованием тщательно продуманной стратегии мартингейла. Вход осуществляется по сигналам индикаторов RSI и Stochastic, в зонах перекупленности/перепроданности, плюс дополнительное условия входа по авторскому алгоритму. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - М15 Входные параметры SetName - имя текущих настроек MagicNumber – маджик номер, идентификационный
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Эксперты
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
OB 200 edge x
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
OB200 Edge X A 200 EMA channel + Order Block expert advisor with a built-in signal-indicator mode, strong/weak block filtering, and a live on-chart dashboard. Overview OB200 Edge X reads market structure through a dual 200 EMA channel — one EMA plotted on the highs and one on the lows — and locates institutional order blocks inside that channel. It then trades or signals from those zones according to the channel's direction, with full control over risk, stops, and execution style. The same produ
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
Эксперты
Визуальный гид: 4 уровня интеллектуальной защиты STARFOX  1. Введение в концепцию защиты на основе волатильности (ATR) В высокоточном алгоритмическом трейдинге фиксированные дистанции — кратчайший путь к устареванию. Рынок не статичен; его «дыхание» меняется ежедневно. Поэтому STARFOX использует ATR (Average True Range) в качестве фундаментальной единицы измерения для развертывания оборонительных щитов. ATR позволяет системе идентифицировать расширение цены относительно недавней волатильности.
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
DS Candle Countdown Timer
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timing Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time candle countdown information directly on the trading chart. The indicator helps traders monitor remaining candle time, candle progress, and important timing events across multiple timeframes. It is designed for traders who use structured chart analysis and require a clear visual reference for candle opens and closes. V
FREE
DS Open Range Breakout
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach. The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range. Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, br
FREE
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups. The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas. Designed for traders who use short-
FREE
DS Smart Concepts SMC
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart. The indicator provides automated visual analysis of: Break of Structure (BOS) Change of Character (CHoCH) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Order Blocks Liquidity levels Displacement movements Premium and Discount zones The system is designed to help traders an
FREE
DS Volume Value Areas
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart. The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC). By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previousl
FREE
DS Candle Range Theory
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Range Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyse and display candle range behaviour directly on the trading chart. The indicator provides traders with a structured view of candle characteristics including range size, candle body, wick behaviour, expansion, compression, and directional movement. By displaying candle range information across selected timeframes, traders
FREE
DS Quarterly Price Levels
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Quarterly Price Levels Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts. The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones. It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure
FREE
DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Prop Risk Dashboard
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart. The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, i
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв