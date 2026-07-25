Darkstone Scalper
- Эксперты
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Darkstone Capital LTDОбо мне
Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
- Версия: 1.0
Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters.
The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform.
Darkstone Scalper operates using predefined rules and does not require manual trade execution once configured.
How It Works
The EA uses a grid-based methodology where trading levels are calculated according to user-defined settings.
The trading process includes:
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Monitoring current market price
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Calculating grid levels
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Opening positions based on configured conditions
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Managing active positions automatically
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Applying user-defined trade management settings
All trading decisions are handled by the EA according to the selected parameters.
Main Features
Configurable Grid Settings
Users can adjust core grid parameters including:
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Grid distance
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Number of grid levels
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Trading direction
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Position sizing
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Maximum active positions
Automated Trade Management
The EA provides automated management of open trades using configurable settings.
Available options may include:
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Take Profit levels
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Stop Loss levels
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Position limits
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Trade management rules
Risk Control Parameters
Darkstone Scalper includes adjustable settings to help users manage exposure, including:
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Fixed lot sizing
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Maximum grid depth
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Equity protection options
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Drawdown control settings
Users should configure these parameters according to their own risk preferences and account conditions.
Trading Session Control
The EA includes optional session-based controls, allowing users to define when automated trading is active.
Examples include:
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London trading hours
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New York trading hours
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Asian trading hours
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Custom time periods
Multi-Instrument Support
Darkstone Scalper can be tested on different MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:
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Forex pairs
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Indices
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Metals
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Commodities
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Other broker-supported symbols
Performance and behaviour may vary depending on the selected instrument, broker conditions, and settings used.
Inputs and Customisation
The EA provides adjustable parameters to allow users to modify the trading behaviour.
Common settings include:
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Lot size configuration
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Grid spacing
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Trade direction
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Maximum positions
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Stop Loss and Take Profit settings
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Trading schedule
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Protection settings
Testing Recommendations
Before using Darkstone Scalper on a live account, users should:
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Test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
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Perform forward testing on a demo account
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Review results across different market conditions
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Adjust settings according to their preferred trading approach
Automated trading results can vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, and parameter selection.
Important Information
Darkstone Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5.
The EA does not guarantee profits and should be tested carefully before being used with real funds.
Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and applying suitable risk management.
Developer
Darkstone Scalper is developed by Darkstone Capital.
The product is designed with a focus on creating practical MetaTrader 5 tools for automated trading and market analysis.