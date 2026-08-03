Wave Rider EVO — Adaptive Trend & Pullback System



15 adaptive baselines, dynamic slope-based trend detection, and statistical pullback entries in one multi-method indicator. As seen on Forex-Station forum.

Wave Rider is a trend-following and pullback system that combines an adaptive baseline selectable from 15 algorithms (KAMA, Hull, McGinley, Kernel Rational Quadratic, TRAMA, Zero-Lag Hull and more), a slope-based trend engine with automatic or manual threshold, and a Linear Trajectory channel with configurable deviation bands to identify statistically significant pullbacks inside a confirmed trend. The result: trend entry signals (colored trend line + arrows) for traders who follow the primary move, and pullback signals (precision entries with ATR-based stop loss and take profit) for traders who look for lower-risk re-entry points. Built-in dashboard with live performance statistics. No multi-timeframe setup required — everything is calculated internally, with no dependency on external indicators.

The problem it solves Most trend-following indicators suffer from one of two opposite flaws: they are either too slow (missing most of the move before confirming the trend), or too jumpy (constant whipsaw in ranging markets). Wave Rider addresses both problems by separating two tasks that are usually bundled into a single calculation: Where price is heading — the adaptive baseline When to trust the direction — the slope engine with a dynamic threshold And adds a third, optional but powerful layer: Where to re-enter at reduced risk — the Linear Trajectory pullback channel



1. Baseline: 15 algorithms, one indicator Instead of locking you into a single moving-average type, Wave Rider includes 15 selectable baselines from a dropdown menu: KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive) — automatically adapts to volatility

(Kaufman Adaptive) — automatically adapts to volatility Hull MA and Zero-Lag Hull — maximum responsiveness, minimal lag

and — maximum responsiveness, minimal lag McGinley Dynamic — self-corrects based on price speed

— self-corrects based on price speed TRAMA (Trend Regularity Adaptive) — slows down in ranging markets

(Trend Regularity Adaptive) — slows down in ranging markets Kernel Rational Quadratic — non-parametric smoothing, no time decay

— non-parametric smoothing, no time decay Ridge Regression and Huber Regression — robust baselines, resistant to outliers

and — robust baselines, resistant to outliers G-Channel, ZLEMA, VHMA, Ahrens, RegMA, Corrected Super Smoother, Median Flow Every baseline has an optional Adaptive mode that adjusts responsiveness based on current volatility (rolling standard deviation), so the same setting behaves differently in calm markets versus volatile ones — no manual recalibration required.

2. Trend: slope, not crossover

Wave Rider does not rely on the classic (and often late) moving-average crossover. It measures the baseline's slope over a configurable period and compares it against a threshold:

Auto threshold : derived from the 25th percentile of ATR volatility over the last 20 bars — self-calibrates to the symbol and timeframe

: derived from the 25th percentile of ATR volatility over the last 20 bars — self-calibrates to the symbol and timeframe Manual threshold : fixed ATR multiplier, for full manual control

: fixed ATR multiplier, for full manual control Hysteresis mode: anti-whipsaw with separate entry/exit thresholds, to filter out noise in ranging markets

Trend is visualized with colored bars (green/red, can be disabled to use native MT5 candles) and a colored trend line overlaid on price.

3. Pullback: precision entries via Linear Trajectory

The Linear Trajectory module computes a rolling linear regression and builds deviation bands around it. Choose from 10 deviation methods: classic ATR, standard deviation, MAD, Median AD (the most robust), Gaussian-weighted deviation, logarithmic historical volatility, ATR%, unsmoothed True Range, regression residual deviation, or standard error.

When price re-enters the channel after an extension, in the direction of the trend confirmed by the slope engine, Wave Rider generates a pullback signal with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit in ATR multiples (both configurable). An optional "Pullback Slope Gate" filter (off / sign only / threshold) lets you require a minimum slope before validating the pullback signal, avoiding entries during indecisive phases.

4. Live dashboard with performance stats

Built-in panel showing in real time: active baseline, trend state, slope value, Linear Trajectory state, current signal with SL/TP and risk:reward ratio, plus — if enabled — a performance block with win rate, profit factor, average R and current streak calculated from the indicator's historical signals.

5. Alerts

Standard alert system with independent triggers for trend signals and pullback signals, deliverable via terminal popup, push notification, or email — fully configurable, off by default.

Why it's technically solid

Wave Rider is built to behave identically across history, visual backtest and live trading — something not guaranteed for every indicator converted from another language or written without care for state management between bars. All state variables (virtual positions, recursive baseline values, thresholds) are handled through dedicated persistent buffers, not through global variables that could drift out of sync between recalculations. No external indicator required (ATR is computed via a native MT5 handle): a single file, zero dependencies.