Close Panel Trading
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.0
~~~~~Product Description~~~~~
This Close Panel Trading can Help Our Trading Plane .
This has 13 Button Box , 2 Key In Box and 1 Description .
CloseBuy All - To Close All Buy Active Order
CloseBuy Profit - To Close All Buy Active Profit Order
CloseBuy Lose - To Close All Buy Active Lose Order
CloseBuy Pending - To Close All Pending Buy Order
CloseSell All - To Close All Sell Active Order
CloseSell Profit - To Close All Sell Active Profit Order
CloseSell Lose - To Close All Sell Active Lose Order
CloseSell Pending - To Close All Pending Sell Order
CloseHalf Lot - To Close Half Lot in Profit
CloseHalf Profit - Maybe can close half Lot / Order
CloseHalf Lose - Maybe can close half Lot / Order
GlobalTP (USD) - Global TP with Key In Box
50 - percent Key In Box For CloseHalf Button
CloseAll Order - To Close All Active Order
CloseAll Pending - To Close All Pending Order
0 - Key In Box for use With GlobalTP
This Panel can be hide with click Hide Panel .
Location also can be chang on input .