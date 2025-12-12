SL TP Modified

~~~~~Product Description~~~~~

This Ea can use to modified all Sell Limit (SL) or Take Profit (TP) entry

with same symbol or not to value that u entry on input box .

Sell Limit (SL) can be use as Breakeven (BE) when u entry value on input

box .

Only if empty = True , just change all value follow input box if your order

not set Sell Limit (SL) or Take Profit (TP) .

May be some broker delay to use this EA

Just trade with amount you dare to lose .

