Kamaitachi Pro MT5

Dear Traders,

Welcome to Eternity Zero Product.


KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13

    This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.

   - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.

   - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.

   - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.

   - with this feature your risk is not to high different from normal grid,martingale.

   You can watch how EA works https://youtu.be/El6lg4ROx5w?si=xjCT5h6-oeocHyMX


For optimal results, the following settings and setups should be observed and adopted:

Broker  Any Broker, Cent, Standard, ECN/ZERO Spread
Leverage from 1:500 - 1:2000
Deposit For Cent Account min deposit
- 2000 cent$ (for 1 symbol)

For standard,  ECN/ZERO Spread Account min deposit                - 2000 USD$ (for 1 symbol)
  
   
Symbol EUR/USD - Anypairs
Timeframe 15m - 1Day. (But normal set file is 15m)


Main Features:
  • This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.
  • lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.
  • Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you         have order more then 2 order.
  • with this feature your risk is not to high different from normal grid,martingale.
  • Trading 24/7 - even on Weekends
  • Small deposit
  • Time Zone  feature / Set time to trade and end trade
  • Day  feature / Day to trade 
  • Week  feature / Week to trade
  • Month  feature / Month to trade
  • Risk Management  feature / (Percent Cut Loss) , (Terminate Ea After Cut Loss) , (Close All Order After Ea Terminate)
  • Lot Balance + Standard Lot feature  / Set  balance deposit and first lot. Change lotsize when your balance double
  • Signal  feature / BB RSI Setting / instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate you can change by your self.
  • Spread + Slippage  feature
  • Rebate IB  feature / Check totals trade and lot for commission IB

*** If you want to trade other symbol except for EURUSD you must backtest and set new parameter

If you need help to set up the EA, please do not hesitate to contact me.



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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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