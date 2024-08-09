Kamaitachi Pro MT5

Dear Traders,



Welcome to Eternity Zero Product.





KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13

This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence mean-reversion strategies.

- Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.

- lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.

- Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.

- with this feature your risk is not to high different from normal grid,martingale.

You can watch how EA works https://youtu.be/El6lg4ROx5w?si=xjCT5h6-oeocHyMX





For optimal results, the following settings and setups should be observed and adopted: Broker Any Broker, Cent, Standard, ECN/ZERO Spread Leverage from 1:500 - 1:2000 Deposit For Cent Account min deposit

- 2000 cent$ (for 1 symbol)



For standard, ECN/ZERO Spread Account min deposit - 2000 USD$ (for 1 symbol)

Symbol EUR/USD - Anypairs Timeframe 15m - 1Day. (But normal set file is 15m)

Main Features:



This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence mean-reversion strategies.

lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.

Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.

with this feature your risk is not to high different from normal grid,martingale.

from normal grid,martingale. Trading 24/7 - even on Weekends

Small deposit

Time Zone feature / Set time to trade and end trade

Day feature / Day to trade

Week feature / Week to trade

Month feature / Month to trade

Risk Management feature / (Percent Cut Loss) , (Terminate Ea After Cut Loss) , (Close All Order After Ea Terminate)

Lot Balance + Standard Lot feature / Set balance deposit and first lot. Change lotsize when your balance double

Signal feature / BB RSI Setting / instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate you can change by your self.

Spread + Slippage feature

Rebate IB feature / Check totals trade and lot for commission IB

*** If you want to trade other symbol except for EURUSD you must backtest and set new parameter If you need help to set up the EA, please do not hesitate to contact me.



