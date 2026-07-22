Trend Meter MT4

Hello, Traders.





Are you the type of trader who struggles with knowing if the market is trending or ranging? If yes, then this is for you. With the help of the ADX indicator, most professional traders even algotraders relies on ADX to give hit of the market's recent mood. And with this project, trend and range are indicated with different colors to aid your trading decisions.





Also, this indicator which is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to everyone.





I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesitate to request for any change you will like me to add to this project to make it better.





Goodluck with your trading.





Happy Trading! Happy Automation!