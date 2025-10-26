Equity Security MT5

THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES!


As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive.


Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed for you, Your First Line of Defense Against Unexpected Losses In Trading. This powerful tool automatically locks your account from further trading once your daily profit target or daily drawdown hits your preset limit, protecting your capital from emotional decisions, volatile markets, or malfunctioning Expert Advisors. Get a copy of this tool into your trading arsenal and trade with confidence!


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145636


✅ Key Features:


🚫 Auto Block Trading: Stops all trading activity once your daily equity loss or daily profit target is reached.

📊 Real-Time Monitoring: Constantly tracks equity vs. drawdown throughout the trading day.

⏰ Daily Reset: Drawdown limit and Profit target resets automatically at the start of a new trading day.

⚙️ Customizable Settings: Set your own profit target and drawdown in percentage or fixed amount based on your trading plan.

🔔 Alerts & Notifications: Get notified when the equity limit is hit.



💡 Why You Need This:


1. Protect yourself from blowing up accounts due to EA bugs or over-leveraging.

2. Avoid emotionally driven trades after losses.

3. Bring discipline and consistency to your trading approach.

4. Peace of mind, knowing your risk is always in check, even when you're away from the screen.



📈 Who Is It For?


1. Expert Advisor Users(Protects you from losses incurred by bugs you haven't detected)

2. Manual Traders

3. Prop Firm Challenge Participants

4. Anyone serious about capital preservation



🔧 Easy to Use. Powerful Protection.

Just drop it onto any chart, set your daily profit target and daily equity limit, and let EQUITY SECURITY handle the rest.


Happy Trading!!!

Take Control. Stay Safe. Secure Your Equity Today.


DAC It!

Recommended products
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
Utilities
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Equity Gaurd
Eredewei Henry Tiemo
Utilities
️ Equity Protector EA – Auto SL & Trailing Stop for MT5 Protect your capital. Automate your risk. Maximize your control. The Equity Protector EA is a powerful risk management tool designed for Meta Trader 5 traders who prioritize capital preservation and smart trade automation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this EA ensures your account stays protected while optimizing trade exits with precision. Key Benefits Drawdown Shield Automatically monitors your accoun
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Utilities
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: A Versatile and Powerful Trading Solution The Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for flexibility, precision, and adaptability across diverse market conditions. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, metals, or other assets, this universal application empowers traders with robust features and dynamic risk management. While pre-configured for optimal performance on the BTCUSD currency pair, Crypto Digger’s versati
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
FG Gold Scalper Pro
Ikbal Hossain Molla
Experts
Forex Genius EA – Gold Scalper (XAUUSD, M1–M5) Hello, traders! I am Forex Genius EA , a professional Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Optimized for scalping on 1-minute (HFT Mode) and 5-minute (Safe Mode) charts, I deliver fast, precise, and disciplined trades on Gold with strict risk management. No Martingale, no Grid – just a clean and systematic approach tailored for intraday Gold scalping. Key Benefits Works only on Gold (XAUUSD) Optimized for M1 (High-Fre
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Premium Risk
Batuhan Bozoklu
Utilities
Premium Risk is an intelligent risk-management and trade-execution tool designed especially for scalpers. It automatically calculates your risk-reward ratio (R:R) and capital-based risk amount , helping you determine accurate lot size and position volume. With the POS module , you can automatically monitor and manage your trades. The magnet feature detects current market price instantly, allowing fast and precise order execution. In short, Premium Risk is a professional, risk-focused trading ass
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Experts
NDX 100 Swing EA   We lower prices! This expert advisor trades the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy buys dips by taking profit from bullish trends. The investment is long term (Swing). It uses the RSI daily indicator as a signal to open operations, the management of operations, the level of risk and capital management is carried out based on probability calculations based on statistics. To achieve this, this project has been in development for more than 5 years, during which large amounts of data
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
Experts
Diversify your trading with new instruments, your portfolio will be stronger  Live Signal  This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades Silver or XAG with full pairs like XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD! I check the news every single day and I take advantag
LinearGainBreakoutEA
Dennis Willi Finimento
Experts
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento Overview     Range and Breakout Strategy which uses backevolving markets.     Optimized and backend by artificial intelligence to recognize direction in the market.     It has been tested for over 10 years using real tick data and has shown stable performance.     The advisor can be used on multiple account types, including micro, standard, or ECN accounts.     No martingale or he
Powerful Price Action EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters ar
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilities
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Buyers of this product also purchase
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Partial Close Expert  is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offering multiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functio
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilities
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilities
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
Telegram Trade Manager For MT5
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
Utilities
All in one Multipurpose   Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift execution. In other words, Our  Telegram Trade Manag
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
More from author
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Earn Massively while Trading Smartly! If you want to grow your trading equity with no stress, this fully automated, versatile, and adaptive system "AI GOLD ATM" is made for you Its job is to help you trade the XAUUSD pair with precision using an intelligent system that adapts to the market so you never miss profitable opportunities. Launch price = $299 Actual price = $1,499 The launch price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases until it reaches the actual price.  AI GOLD ATM uses
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trade and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. I am giving out the EA here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145867 RECOMME
FREE
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trade and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. I am giving out the EA here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145866 RECOMME
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Earn Massively while Trading Smartly! If you want to grow your trading equity with no stress, this fully automated, versatile, and adaptive system "AI GOLD ATM" is made for you Its job is to help you trade the XAUUSD pair with precision using an intelligent system that adapts to the market so you never miss profitable opportunities. Launch price = $299 Actual price = $1,499 The launch price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases until it reaches the actual price.  MT5 version:  http
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review