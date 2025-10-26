Equity Security MT5

THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES!





As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive.





Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed for you, Your First Line of Defense Against Unexpected Losses In Trading. This powerful tool automatically locks your account from further trading once your daily profit target or daily drawdown hits your preset limit, protecting your capital from emotional decisions, volatile markets, or malfunctioning Expert Advisors. Get a copy of this tool into your trading arsenal and trade with confidence!





MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145636





✅ Key Features:





🚫 Auto Block Trading: Stops all trading activity once your daily equity loss or daily profit target is reached.

📊 Real-Time Monitoring: Constantly tracks equity vs. drawdown throughout the trading day.

⏰ Daily Reset: Drawdown limit and Profit target resets automatically at the start of a new trading day.

⚙️ Customizable Settings: Set your own profit target and drawdown in percentage or fixed amount based on your trading plan.

🔔 Alerts & Notifications: Get notified when the equity limit is hit.









💡 Why You Need This:





1. Protect yourself from blowing up accounts due to EA bugs or over-leveraging.

2. Avoid emotionally driven trades after losses.

3. Bring discipline and consistency to your trading approach.

4. Peace of mind, knowing your risk is always in check, even when you're away from the screen.









📈 Who Is It For?





1. Expert Advisor Users(Protects you from losses incurred by bugs you haven't detected)

2. Manual Traders

3. Prop Firm Challenge Participants

4. Anyone serious about capital preservation









🔧 Easy to Use. Powerful Protection.

Just drop it onto any chart, set your daily profit target and daily equity limit, and let EQUITY SECURITY handle the rest.





Happy Trading!!!

Take Control. Stay Safe. Secure Your Equity Today.





DAC It!