Grid Feast MT5

Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trade and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. I am giving out the EA here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained.



RECOMMENDATION

The strategy/EA is designed for a ranging pair only. I personally use the EA on EURCHF and AUDNZD. I hope you also find the EA useful





TRADING RISK WARNING!

1. Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Be sure that you understand you can lose some or all of your invested capital.





2. Kindly start the usage of this project on a demo account. Only migrate to a live account after you are fully aware of the strategy and the risk involve in using the EA and in trading generally









Happy Trading!!!