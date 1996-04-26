Prime Vortex Pro
- 指标
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Ashraful Alam# 关于我
**专业外汇与加密货币市场研究员｜算法交易系统开发者｜MQL5 专家｜高级机构级交易解决方案创作者**
凭借 **14 年以上** 全球外汇与加密货币市场的从业经验，我始终致力于深入研究驱动金融市场运行的底层机制，而不仅仅局限于传统技术分析。
在过去 **7 年** 中，我的主要工作重心一直放在深入的研究与开发上，将机构交易方法论与先进的量化分析相结合，为 MetaTrader 5（MT5）设计智能化交易系统。
- 版本: 1.70
- 激活: 5
Trade with clarity, not noise.
The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro
Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades.
Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment.
Instead of relying on a single condition (like one oscillator crossing a line), Prime Vortex Pro cross-checks trend direction, trend strength, market structure, multi-timeframe alignment, volatility, and momentum before it ever draws an arrow on your chart. If even one of these core conditions disagrees, no signal is generated — full stop.
The result is an indicator that speaks less often, but says something worth listening to.
What Makes It Different
1. Multi-Layer Hard Filtering (9 conditions must agree)
- Trend direction filter (adaptive moving average + slope confirmation)
- Trend-strength filter (ADX) — automatically stays silent in flat, choppy markets
- Dual Timeframe Confluence — both a mid-level and a higher timeframe must confirm the same direction before a signal fires
- Market Structure Detection — checks for genuine Higher-High/Higher-Low or Lower-High/Lower-Low sequences, not just a moving average crossover
- Bollinger Band positioning — avoids signaling when price is already over-extended
- Volatility (ATR) filter — filters out dead, low-range candles
- Candle-close strength filter — only considers candles that close with real conviction, not indecisive dojis
- Price-range positioning filter — avoids signaling in the "noisy middle" of a recent range
2. Confluence Scoring & Signal Grading (A+ / A / B) On top of the hard filters, every potential signal is scored across six independent confirmation factors — RSI momentum, MACD, Stochastic, volume, candlestick pattern (engulfing/pin bar), and a unique price-numerology confluence layer. Each signal is graded so you can choose exactly how selective you want to be. Only show A+ signals for maximum selectivity, or include Grade A/B for more frequent opportunities — the choice is yours.
3. Repaint-Free, Backtest-Honest Logic Multi-timeframe confirmation is calculated only from fully closed candles — never from the currently-forming bar. What you see in a backtest is what you would have seen live. No repainting, no hindsight bias.
4. Built-In, Volatility-Adjusted Risk Levels Every signal comes with automatically calculated Stop-Loss and two Take-Profit levels, scaled to current market volatility (ATR) rather than a fixed, one-size-fits-all pip value — so risk sizing adapts to the instrument and market condition you're trading.
5. Smart Signal Cooldown A built-in cooldown period prevents clustered, repetitive signals in the same zone, keeping your chart clean and your decision-making focused.
6. Fully Customizable Every filter, threshold, and grading level is a user input — adjust the trend period, ADX threshold, timeframes, RSI zones, and grading requirements to match your own trading style, instrument, and timeframe.
7. Push Notifications & Alerts Get instant Alert popups and mobile push notifications the moment a qualifying signal closes — no need to stay glued to the charts.
Who Is Prime Vortex Pro For?
- Swing and position traders who want fewer, higher-conviction entries instead of constant chart noise
- Part-time and working traders who can't watch every candle and need reliable push alerts only when real confluence appears
- Trend-followers who want confirmation that a trend is structurally real (not just a crossover) before committing
- Traders tired of "signal spam" from indicators that fire on nearly every candle regardless of market context
- Discretionary traders who want a structured, rules-based confluence checklist to validate their own chart analysis before pulling the trigger
- Anyone building or refining a systematic trading process who wants adjustable, transparent filter logic rather than a black-box "buy/sell" arrow
How to Get the Best Results
Prime Vortex Elite is a decision-support tool, not an autopilot. For best results:
- Start on the default settings and observe signal frequency and quality on your preferred instrument and timeframe
- Use the Grade filter (A+/A/B) to match your risk appetite — A+ for maximum selectivity, B included for more frequent setups
- Combine signals with your own risk management — the built-in ATR-based SL/TP levels are a starting reference, not a guarantee
- As with any tool, test on a demo account first to understand how it behaves on your specific market before trading live
Important Notice
Trading forex, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — whether of this indicator or any other tool — is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prime Vortex Elite is a technical analysis aid designed to filter out low-quality setups and highlight higher-confluence opportunities; it does not guarantee profitable trades and should always be used alongside sound risk management and your own market judgment.
Prime Vortex Pro— Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Clearer decisions.