Jurik moving average

This indicator combines the mathematical formula of the JMA (Jurik Moving Average) with the step-like visual rendering of Ichimoku. Originally developed by engineer Mark Jurik to reduce the lag of traditional moving averages while minimizing noise, the JMA serves here as the underlying calculation engine. The code then applies a step filter (Kijun-sen style) to stabilize the lines into horizontal plateaus, providing a cleaner and more objective chart reading.

Key Features:

  • Integrated JMA Engine: A dynamic calculation designed to track the trend with reduced lag compared to conventional moving averages.

  • Step-Like Rendering (Kijun Style): The curves form stable horizontal plateaus when the market moves sideways, helping to visually identify key support and resistance levels.

  • Auto-Calibration: The indicator automatically evaluates recent volatility to adjust the step size. It adapts autonomously to various asset types, such as Forex, indices (US30, DE40), or commodities (XAUUSD).

  • Synchronized Colors: The short and long lines change color simultaneously (Blue for a bullish setup, Orange for a bearish setup) to clarify the reading of the current market bias.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Klinger volume oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
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Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
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Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Risk Assessment and Manipulation Detection Tool The Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current level of market risk. It analyzes price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to identify unstable or potentially manipulated phases. This tool helps traders avoid traps, filter out false signals, and improve entry and exit timing. Product Objective Provide a visual and immediate assessment of market condi
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Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
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VORTEX OSCILLATOR: The Power of Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is an advanced trading tool that transforms the classic Vortex indicator into a highly responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it merges price action and volume to reveal the true strength behind every market movement. What Makes VORTEX OSCILLATOR Unique Most indicators simply follow price, often resulting in late entries. VORTEX OSCILLATOR utilizes a mathematical approach centered on Volume-
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Canal of shizukesa
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Detrended price oscillator mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
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Trading isn't just about whether the price is going up or down; it's about how it is moving. The DPO is a structural indicator that neutralizes the underlying trend to isolate the market's pure cyclic component. What is the DPO, really? Mathematically, the DPO measures the distance between the current price and its moving average. It doesn't follow direction: It measures speed and acceleration. The "Detrending" concept: By subtracting the trend (the average), the indicator "flattens" the price.
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Volume Color Candles v1.02   is an MT5 indicator that colors candlesticks based on their direction and relative volume. Bullish candles transition from light green to dark green, bearish candles from light red to dark red, featuring 8 gradient levels per direction (16 individually adjustable colors total). Parameters : 21 inputs including 16 customizable colors, volume average period (20), "high volume only" option, and threshold multiplier (1.2x). The algorithm compares current tick_volume to i
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Why MarketSentiment Pro? Standard indicators only look at a single timeframe, leaving you blind to the bigger picture. Our proprietary algorithm analyzes 4 simultaneous time cycles across 4 different assets on a single screen. This gives you a unique "Eagle Eye" view of the market. Relative Strength Algorithm: Pure mathematical calculation based on the price position within its recent range ( $Position = \frac{Price - Low}{High - Low}$ ). 80% Reliability Target: By waiting for all 4 gauges to
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Trail of SMOKE v1.0 The Kinetic Footprint of Price. Trail of SMOKE is an advanced momentum indicator that transforms raw volatility into a fluid visual structure. While traditional indicators merely follow price with a lag, Trail of SMOKE projects market energy to identify zones of real acceleration and institutional exhaustion. The Science Behind the "SMOKE" The name isn't just for aesthetics. The indicator functions like an aerodynamic slipstream: Force Projection: It calculates the gap betwee
Lyapunov exponent
Vincent Albert Feugier
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Lyapunov Exponent Indicator for MT5 Measures the rate at which nearby market trajectories diverge over time — a concept from chaos theory applied to price series. What it measures The speed at which two initially close market states diverge. Fast divergence indicates a chaotic/trending regime. Convergence indicates a stable/consolidating regime. Reading the indicator Value near 1 → market in chaotic / trending regime Value near 0 → market in stable / ranging regime White line : Lyapunov exponent
Asymmetry lnp
Vincent Albert Feugier
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ASYMMETRY OF LOSSES & PROFITS — MT5 Indicator The concept Most traders know their loss in %. Few know how much they need to gain to get back to breakeven. This is the mathematical asymmetry of markets: losing 50% doesn't require +50% to recover — it requires +100% . The bigger the loss, the more disproportionate the recovery effort. Loss Required gain to recover -10% +11.1% -25% +33.3% -50% +100% -75% +300% -90% +900% This indicator makes that number visible, continuously, directly on your MT5 c
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