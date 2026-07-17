Jurik moving average
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator combines the mathematical formula of the JMA (Jurik Moving Average) with the step-like visual rendering of Ichimoku. Originally developed by engineer Mark Jurik to reduce the lag of traditional moving averages while minimizing noise, the JMA serves here as the underlying calculation engine. The code then applies a step filter (Kijun-sen style) to stabilize the lines into horizontal plateaus, providing a cleaner and more objective chart reading.
Key Features:
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Integrated JMA Engine: A dynamic calculation designed to track the trend with reduced lag compared to conventional moving averages.
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Step-Like Rendering (Kijun Style): The curves form stable horizontal plateaus when the market moves sideways, helping to visually identify key support and resistance levels.
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Auto-Calibration: The indicator automatically evaluates recent volatility to adjust the step size. It adapts autonomously to various asset types, such as Forex, indices (US30, DE40), or commodities (XAUUSD).
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Synchronized Colors: The short and long lines change color simultaneously (Blue for a bullish setup, Orange for a bearish setup) to clarify the reading of the current market bias.