Swing Sharpshooter Trader MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 July 2024
- Activations: 5
This is an Expert Advisor based on my 'Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal' indicator.
It will try to search and open position based on the market condition.
I have tested it on these symbols:
AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURNZD, USDCAD
I found it best on timeframe H1 and above.
For 1 symbol, 0.01 lots, 200 USD deposit will be enough. For multi symbols, 0.01 lots, I recommend for 500 USD deposit minimum.
Input parameters:
- Symbols: fill it with empty/blank for current chart symbol. For multi symbols, fill with comma separated, no space symbols. For example: AUDUSD,GBPUSD
- Max dd: Maximum drawdown. Can be blank.
- Period: Self explanatory
- Multiplier effect: Self explanatory
- Mode:
- MODE A = Reversal
- MODE B = Breakout
- Lots: Self explanatory
- Allow open new trades: Self explanatory