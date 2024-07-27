Swing Sharpshooter Trader MT5

This is an Expert Advisor based on my 'Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal' indicator.

It will try to search and open position based on the market condition.

I have tested it on these symbols:

AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURNZD, USDCAD

I found it best on timeframe H1 and above.

For 1 symbol, 0.01 lots, 200 USD deposit will be enough. For multi symbols, 0.01 lots, I recommend for 500 USD deposit minimum.

Input parameters:

Symbols: fill it with empty/blank for current chart symbol. For multi symbols, fill with comma separated, no space symbols. For example: AUDUSD,GBPUSD Max dd: Maximum drawdown. Can be blank. Period: Self explanatory Multiplier effect: Self explanatory Mode: MODE A = Reversal

MODE B = Breakout

Lots: Self explanatory Allow open new trades: Self explanatory



How to check if an EA is a scam: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/436459









