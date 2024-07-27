Swing Sharpshooter Trader MT5

This is an Expert Advisor based on my 'Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal' indicator.

It will try to search and open position based on the market condition.

I have tested it on these symbols:

AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURNZD, USDCAD

I found it best on timeframe H1 and above.

For 1 symbol, 0.01 lots, 200 USD deposit will be enough. For multi symbols, 0.01 lots, I recommend for 500 USD deposit minimum.

Input parameters:

  1. Symbols: fill it with empty/blank for current chart symbol. For multi symbols, fill with comma separated, no space symbols. For example: AUDUSD,GBPUSD
  2. Max dd: Maximum drawdown. Can be blank. 
  3. Period:  Self explanatory
  4. Multiplier effect:  Self explanatory
  5. Mode: 
    • MODE A = Reversal
    • MODE B = Breakout
  6. Lots: Self explanatory
  7. Allow open new trades: Self explanatory


How to check if an EA is a scam:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/436459




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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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