TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4





TerminalBridge Trade Copier is a local position copier designed to synchronize trading actions between two MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS.





The product can operate as either MASTER or SLAVE. The MASTER monitors open market positions and publishes position changes. The SLAVE receives these changes and processes the corresponding trading actions.





Supported Connections





- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4

- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5

- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4

- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5





For cross-platform copying, install the corresponding TerminalBridge Trade Copier product on the other MetaTrader platform.





Main Features





- Copies manually opened positions

- Copies positions opened by Expert Advisors, scripts and trading panels

- Monitors all MASTER market positions regardless of Magic Number or comment

- OPEN position synchronization

- Stop Loss and Take Profit synchronization

- Partial close synchronization

- Full close synchronization

- Configurable lot multiplier

- Maximum copied volume control

- Maximum spread control

- Maximum price deviation control

- Signal expiration validation

- Optional MASTER and SLAVE symbol suffix mapping

- Automatic account position mode detection

- Persistent position mapping

- Restart recovery

- Duplicate execution protection

- Cross-platform heartbeat monitoring

- Duplicate-instance protection

- On-chart MASTER and SLAVE status panels





Local Connection





TerminalBridge uses the MetaTrader Common Files folder for communication. No DLL, WebRequest, socket, cloud service or external server is required.





Both terminals must run under the same Windows user on the same computer or VPS so that they can access the same Common Files directory.





Supported Trading Events





1. OPEN

2. Stop Loss and Take Profit modification

3. Partial close

4. Full close





Source Position Policy





The MASTER monitors open BUY and SELL market positions.





Pending orders are not copied in this version.





Lot Multiplier





The SLAVE lot size is calculated from the MASTER position volume using the configured Lot Multiplier.





Examples:





- 1.0 = same lot size

- 0.5 = half of the MASTER lot size

- 2.0 = twice the MASTER lot size





The final volume is also limited by Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade and adjusted to the broker's supported volume step.





Symbol Mapping





When both brokers use identical symbol names, leave both symbol suffix fields empty.





If the brokers use different suffixes, enter the exact MASTER and SLAVE suffixes.





Example:





MASTER symbol: EURUSD

SLAVE symbol: EURUSD+





Master Symbol Suffix: leave empty

Slave Symbol Suffix: +





Quick Start





MASTER terminal:





1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.

2. Select Role = MASTER.

3. Set a Link ID.

4. Keep Enable Trade Copying disabled on the MASTER.

5. Confirm that the panel shows Running.





SLAVE terminal:





1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.

2. Select Role = SLAVE.

3. Enter the same Link ID used by the MASTER.

4. Enter the MASTER account login.

5. Select the required Lot Multiplier.

6. Configure the maximum copied volume, spread and price deviation.

7. Enable Trade Copying.

8. Confirm that the panel shows Connected and Peer heartbeat OK.





Important Settings





Role

Select MASTER for the source terminal or SLAVE for the receiving terminal.





Link ID

Use the same Link ID on both connected terminals.





Account Mode Compatibility

AUTO is recommended. The product detects the local account position mode automatically.





Master Account Login

Required on the SLAVE terminal. This binds the SLAVE to the expected MASTER account.





Lot Multiplier

Controls the copied volume. A value of 1.0 copies the same lot size.





Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade

Limits the maximum volume that may be opened for one copied position.





Master Symbol Suffix

Leave blank when the MASTER uses standard symbol names.





Slave Symbol Suffix

Leave blank when the SLAVE uses standard symbol names.





Enable Trade Copying

Must be enabled on the SLAVE before broker trading operations are allowed.





Maximum Allowed Spread

Blocks a new copied position when the current spread exceeds the configured limit.





Maximum Price Deviation

Defines the allowed broker execution deviation in points.





Maximum Signal Age

Rejects expired copying events.





Safety and Recovery





TerminalBridge stores position mappings, processing receipts and revision progress in the Common Files directory.





Previously completed events are recognized after restart and are not intentionally executed again.





If an operation cannot be classified safely, copying is blocked instead of automatically retrying an uncertain broker operation.





Important Notes





- Use the product on demo accounts first and verify all settings before using it on a live account.

- Automated trading must be enabled on the SLAVE terminal.

- Both terminals must remain open for real-time copying.

- The product copies positions only. Pending orders are not supported in this version.

- Broker execution rules, minimum volume, volume step, stop levels, trading sessions and symbol availability may differ.

- A trade copier does not guarantee identical execution prices, slippage, commissions, swaps or trading results between accounts.

- This product does not provide trading signals, trading strategies or profit guarantees.