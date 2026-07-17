TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4

TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4

TerminalBridge Trade Copier is a local position copier designed to synchronize trading actions between two MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS.

The product can operate as either MASTER or SLAVE. The MASTER monitors open market positions and publishes position changes. The SLAVE receives these changes and processes the corresponding trading actions.

Supported Connections

- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4
- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5
- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4
- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5

For cross-platform copying, install the corresponding TerminalBridge Trade Copier product on the other MetaTrader platform.

Main Features

- Copies manually opened positions
- Copies positions opened by Expert Advisors, scripts and trading panels
- Monitors all MASTER market positions regardless of Magic Number or comment
- OPEN position synchronization
- Stop Loss and Take Profit synchronization
- Partial close synchronization
- Full close synchronization
- Configurable lot multiplier
- Maximum copied volume control
- Maximum spread control
- Maximum price deviation control
- Signal expiration validation
- Optional MASTER and SLAVE symbol suffix mapping
- Automatic account position mode detection
- Persistent position mapping
- Restart recovery
- Duplicate execution protection
- Cross-platform heartbeat monitoring
- Duplicate-instance protection
- On-chart MASTER and SLAVE status panels

Local Connection

TerminalBridge uses the MetaTrader Common Files folder for communication. No DLL, WebRequest, socket, cloud service or external server is required.

Both terminals must run under the same Windows user on the same computer or VPS so that they can access the same Common Files directory.

Supported Trading Events

1. OPEN
2. Stop Loss and Take Profit modification
3. Partial close
4. Full close

Source Position Policy

The MASTER monitors open BUY and SELL market positions.

Pending orders are not copied in this version.

Lot Multiplier

The SLAVE lot size is calculated from the MASTER position volume using the configured Lot Multiplier.

Examples:

- 1.0 = same lot size
- 0.5 = half of the MASTER lot size
- 2.0 = twice the MASTER lot size

The final volume is also limited by Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade and adjusted to the broker's supported volume step.

Symbol Mapping

When both brokers use identical symbol names, leave both symbol suffix fields empty.

If the brokers use different suffixes, enter the exact MASTER and SLAVE suffixes.

Example:

MASTER symbol: EURUSD
SLAVE symbol: EURUSD+

Master Symbol Suffix: leave empty
Slave Symbol Suffix: +

Quick Start

MASTER terminal:

1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.
2. Select Role = MASTER.
3. Set a Link ID.
4. Keep Enable Trade Copying disabled on the MASTER.
5. Confirm that the panel shows Running.

SLAVE terminal:

1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.
2. Select Role = SLAVE.
3. Enter the same Link ID used by the MASTER.
4. Enter the MASTER account login.
5. Select the required Lot Multiplier.
6. Configure the maximum copied volume, spread and price deviation.
7. Enable Trade Copying.
8. Confirm that the panel shows Connected and Peer heartbeat OK.

Important Settings

Role
Select MASTER for the source terminal or SLAVE for the receiving terminal.

Link ID
Use the same Link ID on both connected terminals.

Account Mode Compatibility
AUTO is recommended. The product detects the local account position mode automatically.

Master Account Login
Required on the SLAVE terminal. This binds the SLAVE to the expected MASTER account.

Lot Multiplier
Controls the copied volume. A value of 1.0 copies the same lot size.

Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade
Limits the maximum volume that may be opened for one copied position.

Master Symbol Suffix
Leave blank when the MASTER uses standard symbol names.

Slave Symbol Suffix
Leave blank when the SLAVE uses standard symbol names.

Enable Trade Copying
Must be enabled on the SLAVE before broker trading operations are allowed.

Maximum Allowed Spread
Blocks a new copied position when the current spread exceeds the configured limit.

Maximum Price Deviation
Defines the allowed broker execution deviation in points.

Maximum Signal Age
Rejects expired copying events.

Safety and Recovery

TerminalBridge stores position mappings, processing receipts and revision progress in the Common Files directory.

Previously completed events are recognized after restart and are not intentionally executed again.

If an operation cannot be classified safely, copying is blocked instead of automatically retrying an uncertain broker operation.

Important Notes

- Use the product on demo accounts first and verify all settings before using it on a live account.
- Automated trading must be enabled on the SLAVE terminal.
- Both terminals must remain open for real-time copying.
- The product copies positions only. Pending orders are not supported in this version.
- Broker execution rules, minimum volume, volume step, stop levels, trading sessions and symbol availability may differ.
- A trade copier does not guarantee identical execution prices, slippage, commissions, swaps or trading results between accounts.
- This product does not provide trading signals, trading strategies or profit guarantees.
推荐产品
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
实用工具
交易复制器 - 投资者密码 - 复制交易 - MT4 x MT5 跨平台 注意：您需要在客户账户所跟随的主账户上安装“Mirror Copier Master”，并在跟随主账户的客户账户上安装“Mirror Copier Client” 博客： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 工作原理： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843 MT5 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844 “Mirror Copier”EA 是一款功能强大的工具，旨在实现不同 MetaTrader（MT4 或 MT
FREE
ProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.81 (27)
实用工具
This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders. The EA can Place/remove a take profit. Place/modify/delete a stop loss. Manage all orders or specific ones having a certain ID. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters ManageOrders : Order_By_Order = Manage separately each order. Same_Type_As_One = manage same orders (all buy or all sell as one order, like basket system). PutTakeProfit : Put take profit in orders (yes/no). TakeProfitPips : Take Profit in pips. PutStopLoss : Put
FREE
FXA Local Trade Copier Demo
FX AutoTrader
5 (1)
实用工具
Please note this is a Free version and will only work on EURUSD pair. If you like this product please buy the full EA (FXA Local Trade Copier Pro). FXA LTC is a trade copier for MT4 terminal. This is a fantastic tool for coping trades from one MT4 terminal to many others running on the same PC/VPS. It is extremely easy to setup with minimal settings you can be coping trades in minutes. FXA LTC also caters for Brokers that use different symbol names. FXA LTC will copy trades in 0.5 seconds or le
FREE
Flexible Copy Trade MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
实用工具
Flexible Copy Trade EA:  The Premier MetaTrader Multi-Account Synchronizer Streamline your trading operations with the most reliable, high-speed trade copier designed for the modern MetaTrader environment. Whether you are managing multiple accounts, coordinating a trading team, or looking to mirror signals across different terminals with near-zero latency, Flexible Copy Trade EA is your enterprise-grade solution. It offers seamless, lightning-fast synchronization regardless of the broker or ac
FREE
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
专家
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.52 (27)
实用工具
МetaТrader的交易复印机4.它复制任何账户的外汇交易，头寸，订单。 这是МТ5↔️МТ4今天贸易复印机的最佳 МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5, МТ5   -   МТ4 。 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户复制到您的客户账户。运行速度快。严格的错误处理。一组强大的功能。 所有这些品质都合并在一个程序中 - EXP - COPYLOT。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户中将其用作交易的同步器， - COPYLOT会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 安装 CopyLot Master - 要在帐户上安装的专家，您要从中复制职位和订单。 在终端中安装此专家，您可以从中将位置复制到投资帐户。 将任何文本标签名称指定为pathWrite（pathRead），例如“COPY”。 EA需要设置为1图表！默认情况下，我们的顾问会复制您帐户中的所有头寸和订单！ 要复制您需要在第二个帐户或 Copylot客户端MT5 上安装 COPYLOT客户端MT4 的位置 注意：设置列表在我们的 特征   从有利可图的投
FREE
SK Gold Trader
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
4 (5)
专家
SK Gold Trader desire based on  ZigZag indicator. Trading style breakout system no use dangerious method (Use only pending order, stoploss and takeprofit).  EA enters the market with market orders from 3h to 19h(can change it). Supported currency pairs:  XAUUSD Recommended timeframe:   M30, H1 Easy to use and Simple. No Martingale/No grid. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers. A low latency vps and an lower spread   broker is always recommended. Support us by open  My recommended broker. IC Market E
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
实用工具
如果您喜欢这款免费工具，请留下五星好评！非常感谢 :) “风险管理助手”专家顾问系列是一套全面的工具，旨在通过有效管理各种市场条件下的风险来增强交易策略。该系列包含三个关键组件：平均交易、切换交易和对冲交易专家顾问，每个组件都针对不同的交易场景提供独特的优势。 此 EA 是基于市场上标准风险管理策略的开发版本。 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756961 1. “均线助手”EA： MT4： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115468 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115469 2. “切换助手”EA： MT4： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115478 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115428 3. “对冲助手”EA： MT4： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115466 MT5
FREE
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
BuntuFx Copier MT4
Muhammad Syahrul
实用工具
BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Main Features MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying Market and pending order synchronization Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence Symbol mapping and suffix support Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters Reverse trading mode Layer-based copying
FREE
Unified Local Copier for MT4
Ping You Jiang
实用工具
Unified Local Copier (ULC) — 本地智能跟单系统 Unified Local Copier 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 的本地跟单 EA。系统不依赖外部 DLL，在同一台电脑上的 Master 与 Slave 终端之间实现低延迟、高可靠的订单同步。支持 MT4 与 MT5 跨平台组合使用。 当前版本：v1.30（MT5 / MT4） 一、工作原理与跟单范围 系统采用 Master-Slave（主从）架构。一个频道（Channel）内支持一主多从：一个 Master 账户向多个 Slave 账户同步交易指令。 Master（主控端）   实时监控本账户的全部交易动作，包括：   - 挂单下达、修改、删除（Buy/Sell Limit、Stop 等）   - 市价开仓   - 持仓止损 / 止盈修改   - 平仓（含部分平仓、对冲 Close By） Slave（跟单端）   接收 Master 发出的交易指令，在本地账户上执行镜像操作。系统自动完成品种匹配、手数规范化、滑点控制，并将 Master 订单与 S
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
实用工具
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (2)
专家
GAMBLERS Games Changer – 20 Pairs in One, Prove it! Is trading gambling??? Yes, if you realize that forex and capital market trading almost entirely resembles gambling. Within seconds, you can become wealthier—or lose everything just as quickly. This undeniable fact sparks endless debates. Some argue trading is just normal commerce with profit and loss, but statistics reveal that   over 95% of traders suffer massive losses   , while only about 5% manage consistent wins—mostly dominated by globa
FREE
Local Account Monitor MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Local Account Monitor MT4 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT4 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
TP Exposure Matrix
HANI MABAD
实用工具
TP Exposure Matrix (MT4) --- Compatibility Platform: Meta Trader 4 Timeframes: All Symbols: Any (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, etc.) --- Version 1.0 Highlights Clean sub-window layout Grouped symbol display (Buy/Sell) Multiple totals modes Optional live P/L view Complete color and spacing customization Automatic object cleanup. For any inquiries please contact me in MQL5.com
FREE
Disconnect Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
实用工具
If you execute or test an Expert Advisor on a laptop, personal computer or a VPS, you may face the situation when Internet connection is lost and the EA stops. Of course, this utility ( Disconnect Alerts ) will not help you restore the Internet connection, but it will gather the information and will send an alert to you about when and how long your terminal was without access to the Internet and did not actually work. After receiving such a notification, you can check your trades or think about
FREE
CommunityPower MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.88 (40)
专家
CommunityPower EA — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tradi
FREE
EA Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
专家
Read more about my products EA Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
QuanticX Multi Indices Mt4
QuanticX
5 (2)
专家
QuanticX MultiIndices QuanticX MultiIndices Welcome to QuanticX MultiIndices, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading experience on four prominent indices: US500, US30, Nasdaq, and DE30 (Dax). Our commitment to transparency and responsible trading ensures a secure and reliable approach to algorithmic trading. Key Features and Risk Management Timeframe: QuanticX MultiIndices operates exclusively on the 1-hour (1H) timeframe. Risk Management: You have the flexibility to customize
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
专家
Aurum Trend Scout — Aurum Trend Engine 免费LITE版 Aurum Trend Scout 是 Aurum Trend Engine 智能交易系统的 免费版本 。在H1时间框架上交易黄金（XAUUSD），使用基于Parabolic SAR + 布林带宽度比率的趋势跟踪策略，以BUYSTOP订单在日最高价突破时入场。 此LITE版本包含完整的策略逻辑和基于ATR的止损。使用固定手数，不包含FULL版本中的动态资金管理。 验证性能（真实数据，XAUUSD H1，2014-2025） 点差 20 点： 盈利因子 1.32 | 胜率 63.65% | 最大回撤 2.22% | 净利润 $11,363 | 1,004 笔 点差 30 点： 盈利因子 1.25 | 胜率 62.60% | 最大回撤 2.40% | 净利润 $9,378 | 1,016 笔 LITE版功能 完整策略逻辑（与FULL版相同） 基于ATR的止损 仅做多 — 无马丁格尔，无网格 11年超过1,000笔交易 LITE版限制 仅固定手数（无动态资金管理） 无追踪止损 升级到 Aurum T
FREE
Confirmation Entry
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
专家
Dear Valuable Friends ,   This New Free EA works as below : - waiting the M15 diagram to show the reverse or continuing of the trend - confirm  signal on H4 Diagram . - wait till the entry strategy is being extremely true  - put direct entry point (sell or Buy ) and put Pending Orders (P.O) in grid   All these will be Active after manually set in common parameters that u fully controlled . Check the pics to recognize .. for any Question write to me directly .. Best Luck  Best Luck  
FREE
Lucifer HFT Gold
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (15)
专家
//// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  /// Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD        https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets. This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected
FREE
HST Expert
Alexander Chertnik
专家
Head and Shoulders Expert Advisor for mt4 please take into consideration: the EA trading a very specific H&S Pattern, number of trades is low. Minimum trading deposit   100 $ . Default settings for   EURUSD 1H  chart, can be optimize for more charts. Fixed SL/TP & Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.     developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   " platform. Recommended broker > Vantage
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Falcon 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他工具: - Aegis Account Protector（账户整体资金保护）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632 - Sentinel News Filter（新闻前后暂停交易）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Rapid Trade Panel（一键风险下单面板）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534 - 全部 EA 与工
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.25 (4)
专家
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
专家
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
CloseOrderProfitMoney
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
实用工具
Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits profit Ways of working: * Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual * Close all open orders if you have profit equity in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss" * The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a profit of 5 $, the estimated profit can be 4.8 $ or
FREE
Kusama
Todd Terence Bates
4.5 (2)
专家
Kusama is an automated trading system that uses and candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations to open and close trades. This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the USDJPY H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjust orders automatically. Entry signals utilize  Shooting Star Candlestick patterns  and  Hammer Candlestick patterns . Long Exit Signals work on the Bearish Engulfing Candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviati
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
实用工具
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
CloseOrderLossMoney
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
实用工具
Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits loss Ways of working: * Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual * Close all open orders if you have profit loss in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss" * The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a loss of -5 $, the estimated profit can be -4.8 $ or -5.4
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT4”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT5”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
实用工具
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
实用工具
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
作者的更多信息
TerminalBridge Account Analytics
Weite Yu
指标
TerminalBridge Account Analytics 是一款直接顯示於圖表上的 MetaTrader 5 帳戶統計指標。 它可將已平倉的交易活動整理為日、週、月、季度及年度檢視。全帳戶統計預設包含所有交易品種。 主要功能 - 顯示即時浮動盈虧 - 記錄每日最大浮動虧損 - 顯示浮虧百分比、發生時間及資料狀態 - 提供今日、全部、最近 1 個月、最近 3 個月及自訂歷史範圍 - 內建月曆，可用於選擇自訂日期 - 可依交易品種、Magic Number 及成交註解進行篩選 - 統計總手數、最小與最大交易手數、交易次數及淨盈虧 - 統計入金、出金及帳戶餘額 - 支援較長交易歷史的分頁瀏覽 - 採用固定且可直接使用的面板配置，不提供可調整的 Inputs 參數 - 不會開倉、修改或平倉任何交易 風險記錄 記錄器會在收到新 Tick 時，以及透過毫秒計時器，持續取樣帳戶餘額與權益。當偵測到新的每日最低浮動盈虧時，紀錄會立即儲存。 若要持續記錄浮動虧損，指標與交易終端必須保持運行。對於安裝指標之前、終端關閉期間或連線中斷期間的浮動虧損，無法事後重建。 資料品質會顯示為完
FREE
TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4
Weite Yu
指标
TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4 是一款直接顯示於圖表上的 MetaTrader 4 帳戶統計指標。 它可將已平倉的交易活動整理為日、週、月、季度及年度檢視。全帳戶統計預設包含所有交易品種。面板顯示的歷史資料會依照 MetaTrader 4「帳戶歷史」頁籤目前載入的時間範圍。 主要功能 - 顯示即時浮動盈虧 - 記錄每日最大浮動虧損 - 顯示浮虧百分比、發生時間及資料狀態 - 提供日、週、月、季度及年度統計 - 可依交易品種、Magic Number 及訂單註解進行篩選 - 統計總手數、最小與最大交易手數、交易次數及淨盈虧 - 統計入金、出金及帳戶餘額 - 支援較長交易歷史的分頁瀏覽 - 採用固定且可直接使用的面板配置，不提供可調整的 Inputs 參數 - 不會開倉、修改或平倉任何交易 風險記錄 記錄器會在收到市場更新時，以及透過毫秒計時器，持續取樣帳戶餘額與權益。當偵測到新的每日最低浮動盈虧時，紀錄會立即儲存。 若要持續記錄浮動虧損，指標與交易終端必須保持運行。對於安裝指標之前、終端關閉期間或連線中斷期間的浮動虧損，無法事後重建
FREE
TerminalBridge Trade Copier
Weite Yu
实用工具
TerminalBridge Trade Copier TerminalBridge Trade Copier 是一款本地 MetaTrader 5 仓位跟单工具，用于在同一台 Windows 电脑或 VPS 上运行的两个 MT5 终端之间同步交易操作。 一个终端设置为 MASTER，负责监控并发布仓位变化；另一个终端设置为 SLAVE，通过 MetaTrader 公共文件夹接收和处理事件。MASTER 和 SLAVE 两种角色包含在同一个 EX5 文件中。 主要功能 本地 MT5 到 MT5 仓位跟单 单一 EX5 文件内可选择 MASTER 或 SLAVE 角色 支持复制手动开立的仓位 支持复制由 EA、脚本和交易面板开立的仓位 监控 MASTER 账户中的仓位，不以 Magic Number 或注释作为排除条件 同步 OPEN 开仓事件 同步止损和止盈修改 同步部分平仓 同步全部平仓 固定 1:1 手数比例 单笔最大交易量保护 最大点差和价格偏差控制 信号有效期检查 可选 MASTER 与 SLAVE 品种后缀映射 自动检测账户持仓模式 心跳连接状态监控 持久化仓位映射 终端重启
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论